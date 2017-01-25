(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $822 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) on revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 4Q16 net income equated to a 0.96% annualized return on average assets (ROAA) down from 1.10% sequential quarter but up from 0.69% a year ago. Compared to the level a year ago, BK's performance benefited from increased operating efficiency, higher net interest revenue and a smaller average balance sheet. On linked quarter, the decline was mainly driven by seasonably lower investment services fees partially offset by higher net interest revenue. Total fee revenues were down 6% on a linked-quarter and about flat on a year-over-year basis. The decline from the prior quarter was mainly driven by lower fees on issuer services, a function of typical fourth quarter seasonality experienced in depository receipts. The decline also was a result of lower investment management and performance fees, primarily reflecting asset outflows, lower fixed income market values and money market fees that were partially offset by higher performance fees. Management indicated that the company has recovered about 70% of its fee waivers with the 50 basis point increase. With an additional move from here, BK would expect to capture nearly all of its fee waivers. Relative to prior year, BK experienced growth in all investment services business lines with fees were up 4% year-over-year. The growth was offset by lower performance fees in investment management, which reflects unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar (principally against the British pound), and lower performance fees, partially offset by higher market values and money market fees. Net interest revenue (NIR) was up 7% on a sequential basis and was up 9% year-over-year due to an 11bps improvement in the net interest margin (NIM) to 117bps. NIM expansion was positively impacted by a 5bps related to the interest rate hedging activities and the premium amortization adjustment. Effective Oct. 1, 2016, BK changed its accounting method for the amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on certain mortgage back securities from the prepayment method to the contractual method. This accounting change increased net interest income for 4Q16 by approximately $15 million. Fitch continues to believe BK's NIR is positively and highly sensitive to further movements in short-term interest rates, offset by TLAC-related debt issuances to build additional buffer to meet the new TLAC requirements. Expenses were flat sequentially and down 2% year-over-year, as BK remained focused on driving incremental improvements across the company. Results this quarter relative to a year ago reflect lower expenses in nearly all categories, partially offset by abating fee waivers driving higher distribution and servicing expense. Lower staff expense, professional legal and other services, software and equipment, and business development reflect the benefit of the business improvement process and the strength in the U.S. dollar. Fitch believes that much of the work BK has done on the expense front will become more evident through further increases in operating leverage as the economic environment continues to improve. BK's assets under management (AUM) through 4Q16 were $1.65 trillion, which is down 4% from 3Q16 and up 1% from 4Q15. Net outflows in the quarter were mostly from actively managed strategies while the increase from prior year reflects higher market values offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, principally against the British pound. Assets under custody and administration (AUC/A) were down 2% sequentially due chiefly to the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. AUC/A totaled $29.9 trillion at the end of 4Q16. BK's fully phased-in Basel III CET1 of 9.7% (advanced approach) reported at the end of 4Q16 declined by 10bps sequentially. The decrease in CET1 was influenced by increased share buybacks and accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) changes to capital resulting from higher interest rates. BK also continues to exceed the fully phased-in liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirement. The company reached the required U.S. supplementary leverage ratio (SLR), BK's binding constraint capital ratio, at both the consolidated and the bank levels in the quarter. On a fully phased-in basis, BK reported a consolidated 5.6% SLR, which is down 10bps from the prior quarter. BK also reported that its main bank subsidiary, The Bank of New York Mellon, had an estimated 6.1% SLR, which improved 20bps during the quarter. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Thuy Nguyen Director +1-212-908-0383 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001