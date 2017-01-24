(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Monsanto Company's (Monsanto) 'A-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. On Sept. 14, 2016, Bayer announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Monsanto for a revised $66 billion acquisition price including assumed debt ($8.6 billion as of Nov. 30, 2016). The Negative Watch reflects the potential downgrade of Bayer AG's IDR to below 'A-' as a result of the merger, which would likely result in a subsequent notching down of Monsanto's IDR and debt ratings if Bayer is deemed to have strong influence over Monsanto's financial policy. Fitch's Oct. 4, 2016 press release on Bayer noted that the agency could downgrade Bayer's 'A' IDR by at least two notches following the completion of the transaction. Should Bayer maintain an IDR of at least 'A-', which Fitch views as unlikely, or if the agency believes that Monsanto would be able to continue to manage to its current financial policies and continue independent public reporting, Fitch could stabilize Monsanto's IDR at its current level. Should regulatory or other such hurdles derail the merger, Fitch would likely resolve the Negative Watch and assign Monsanto a Stable Rating Outlook, due to Fitch's expectations for continued strong free cash flow (FCF) generation over the forecast horizon. KEY RATING DRIVERS OFFER DETAILS The Sept. 14, 2016 offer values Monsanto at $128/share, which represented a 21% premium to the previous day's closing share price of $106.10 ($108.58 at Jan. 20, 2017). The transaction is intended to be financed with a $19 billion equity component and roughly $37 million in debt. In November 2016, Bayer issued EUR4 billion subordinated mandatory convertible notes to convert to equity at maturity on Nov. 22, 2019 as part of the equity component. Monsanto's shareholders approved the merger in December 2016 and closing is expected by the end of the 2017 calendar year subject to regulatory approvals. Bayer currently has in place a fully underwritten bridge financing facility to backstop the transaction and has committed to pay Monsanto a $2 billion termination fee if the transaction fails to receive regulatory approvals. STRATEGIC RATIONAL OF THE TRANSACTION The combination of Bayer and Monsanto would create a leading player in the crop science industry, where Monsanto's strength in seeds compliments Bayer's strength in crop protection. The transaction would address higher competitive pressure in the rapidly consolidating agricultural supply industry, a process that is being driven by low crop prices and structurally lower income generation in the farm sector. LEADING MARKET POSITION Monsanto's rating reflects its substantive market positions in corn, soybean, cotton and vegetable seeds and traits, and crop protection products. The company has R&D-driven expertise in plant biotechnology and breeding that enables high profit margins and strong cash flows. FARM ECONOMICS PRESSURED High stocks following a series of bumper crop years is resulting in low prices for corn and soybeans which in turn is resulting in lower crop protection volumes and premium seed demand. The U.S.D.A. projects corn prices to remain below $4.00 per bushel for the 2016-2017 season. SEASONALITY Some customers pre-pay for their products, which combined with the cyclical nature of farming, results in seasonal working capital swings. The May 31 quarter is the highest working capital use quarter and the Aug. 31 quarter is the highest FCF quarter. HEADLINE RISKS Consumers are looking to have food products using genetically modified organisms (GMO) labelled as such which may cut into demand for Monsanto's traits. The use of glyphosate and health risk has generated recent headlines, despite regulatory approval in a variety of jurisdictions. STRONG PROFITABILITY AND FREE CASH FLOW The company generated $3.8 billion of operating EBITDA in the latest 12 months (LTM) period ended Nov. 30, 2016, corresponding to 28% of net sales. Over the same period, operating cash flow after dividends and capital expenditures but before acquisitions (FCF) was approximately $847 million. The company guides to fiscal year (FY) 2017 total cash flows from operating activities and investing activities of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion and Fitch believes the figure will be at least $1.2 million in FY 2017. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Monsanto include: --Crop protection revenues decline 2% in FY 2017 and remain stable thereafter. --Seeds and genomics revenue growth of 3% per year on average. --EBITDA margins decline about 27% on average. --Capital expenditures of $1.3 billion per year on average. --Debt repaid on schedule. --$500 million in cash is deemed not readily available to repay debt reflecting possible tax leakage upon repatriation. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Negative Watch could be removed and the rating outlook stabilized if the acquisition falls through or if Bayer does acquire Monsanto and Fitch believes that Monsanto would be able to continue to manage to its current financial policies and continue public reporting or Fitch believes Bayer would control Monsanto's financial profile and Fitch rates Bayer at 'A-' or above. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Total debt-to-EBITDA declines on a sustained basis to below 1.25x. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --Fitch views the linkage between Bayer and Monsanto as strong and Bayer is downgraded below an 'A-' IDR. For Monsanto on a standalone basis: --Total debt-to-EBITDA increases on a sustained basis above 2.25x; --Liquidity declines below $3 billion; --Regulatory actions that threaten Monsanto's business model. LIQUIDITY The company maintains high cash balances, generates FCF, and maintains full availability under its $3 billion revolving credit facility due March 2020. The revolver has a maximum consolidated leverage ratio (substantially total debt-to-EBITDA) of 3.5x and Fitch expects Monsanto to be in compliance with this covenant. As of Nov. 30, 2016, estimated maturities of long-term debt over the medium term are $500 million through FY 2017, $300 million in FY 2018, $800 million in FY 2019, $500 million in FY 2020 and $500 million in FY 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.1 billion as of Nov. 30, 2016 of which $1.6 billion was held by foreign entities. Fitch assumes 35% of the cash at foreign entities is not readily available to repay debt to represent leakage upon repatriation. Fitch expects net debt-to-EBITDA at 2x or below on average over the rating horizon. As of Nov. 30, 2016, Fitch calculates net debt-to-LTM operating EBITDA at 1.9x. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has maintained Monsanto's ratings on Rating Watch Negative as follows: Monsanto Company --Long-Term IDR 'A-'; --Short-Term IDR 'F2'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A-'; --Commercial paper 'F2'. Contact: Primary Analyst Monica Bonar Senior Director +1-212-908-0579 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst David Cameli Associate Director +1-312-368-3160 Committee Chairperson Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3195 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS Fitch has made no material adjustments that are not disclosed within the company's public filings. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001