(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.'s (Millennium bcp) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The affirmation follows the bank's announcement on 9 January that it intends to raise EUR1.33bn capital through a rights issue. Fitch believes that the capital increase is positive for Millennium bcp's risk profile, as it will allow the bank to repay its EUR700m remaining state contingent convertible bonds (cocos). This in turn will enhance its solvency position and offset pressure on its ratings from capital erosion. Nevertheless, capitalisation remains vulnerable to the bank's large exposure to problem assets. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings reflect the weak asset quality of Millennium bcp, which puts pressure on its operating profitability and internal capital generation, as well as on capitalisation. The ratings also reflect the bank's sound domestic franchise and improved funding and liquidity. The bank has made progress in reducing its large volume of non-performing loans (NPLs as per EBA definition), but these represented a still high 19.6% of loans at end-June 2016, a ratio that compares unfavourably with many peers. The reserve coverage of NPLs was low at about 35% at end-June 2016, resulting in a high reliance on collateral valuation and realisation and guarantees. In addition to NPLs, Millennium bcp is also exposed through holdings of foreclosed assets and investments in corporate restructuring funds. Including the share capital increase, the bank's end-3Q16 Fitch Core Capital (FCC)/risk-weighted assets (RWAs) ratio would have increased to around 14.2% from 10.3%. Millennium bcp's fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, taking into account the net effect of the capital increase and the repayment of hybrid capital instruments, would have been 11.4% (compared with 9.5%) at the same date. Nevertheless, unreserved NPLs, foreclosed assets and stakes in corporate restructuring funds represented a still high 173% of pro-forma FCC at end-September 2016. Millennium bcp has implemented a restructuring plan since 2012 to improve profitability. However, the bank's earnings remain well below most peers' because of large loan impairment charges to improve coverage of NPLs. Core earnings are improving and becoming more sustainable, due to lower funding costs and declining overheads, and will benefit from reduced interest payments once the bank has repaid its outstanding hybrid capital instruments. The bank's funding and liquidity is generally stable, as lending is mostly funded through customer deposits. The bank also has wholesale funding in the form of senior and covered bonds and ECB funding. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the bank cannot rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the bank become non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The preference shares have been downgraded to 'CCC' because Fitch believes economic losses are likely to be moderate before coupon payment resumes. We estimate this will occur at the next coupon date after the recapitalisation and approval of 2016 accounts. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT An upgrade of the bank's VR and Long-term IDR would require a step up in the pace of the reduction of problem assets. This, combined with improved operating profitability, should help internal capital generation and reduce the vulnerability of the bank's capital to unreserved problem assets. Setback on expected improvements in asset quality and profitability that put pressure on capital would undermine ratings. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of the Support Rating and upward revision of the Support Rating Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the bank. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of Millennium bcp's preference shares are primarily sensitive to a change in their performance. An upgrade of the rating would be contingent on the bank resuming coupon payments on the instruments. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Preference shares downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-' Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Av. Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Av. Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor 08028 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Josu Fabo, CFA Director +34 93 494 3464 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 