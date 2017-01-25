(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Oddo et Cie's
(Oddo) and BHF-Bank AG's (BHF-Bank) Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' with Positive Outlooks. Both banks' Viability Ratings
(VRs) have been
affirmed at 'bbb-'. A full list of ratings actions is at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR, SENIOR DEBT AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
ODDO
Oddo's ratings reflect the group's small but established
franchises in private
banking, asset management and investment banking, which benefit
from the
presence of the group in two large European economies, France
and Germany. The
ratings also take into consideration the challenges to turn
around the
profitability of Oddo's large loss-making subsidiary, BHF-Bank,
and Fitch's
expectations that BHF-Bank will break even in 2017. Fitch will
look for a
demonstration of management's execution capacity while
strengthening BHF-Bank's
franchise. A modest risk appetite, combined with healthy asset
quality, adequate
capitalisation and ample liquid assets support the ratings.
Management has delivered on restoring Oddo's capital ratios
following the
acquisition of BHF-Bank, with a 13.5% common equity Tier 1 ratio
at end-June
2016. The leverage ratio declined sharply to 8% at end-June 2016
because of the
acquisition, but the bank has strengthened its equity base.
Fitch expects Oddo
to maintain capitalisation at least at current levels and to
improve it further
once the German subsidiary starts to generate capital through
improved earnings.
Oddo undertook several restructuring measures in 2016 to improve
BHF-Bank's cost
efficiency, and 2017 is expected to be a turnaround year for the
group. Oddo has
been focusing on rapid integration of the German bank, having
already been
integrated its own management team with that of the subsidiary.
Strengthened
revenue generation at BHF-Bank would demonstrate improved sales
dynamic and a
revitalised franchise. We expect wealth management to generate
two-thirds of
profits, providing the group with some earnings resilience.
BHF-Bank accounts for around two-thirds of Oddo's on-balance
sheet assets, but
we expect that management will improve earnings without
increasing risks. While
BHF-Bank has larger credit-related businesses, we expect
management to align
BHF-Bank's risk profile to a large extent with that of Oddo.
Oddo's conservative risk appetite is underpinned by the group's
ownership, with
a large number of employees holding company shares and Philippe
Oddo as
unlimited partner being liable for losses on liquidation. Oddo's
businesses
expose the group to operational and reputational risks. However,
Oddo has a
sound track record of managing these risks, with effective
protection of its
franchise.
BHF-BANK
BHF-Bank's IDRs are driven by the standalone strength of the
bank, as expressed
in its VR. The Positive Outlook reflects our expectation that
BHF-Bank's
franchise, strategy and earnings will benefit from the
subsidiary's integration
into Oddo. That Oddo's main owner and Chief Executive is now
also BHF-Bank's
Chief Executive supports our expectation of rapid integration.
The ratings also reflect our expectation that the combination
with Oddo will
help to improve BHF-Bank's weak profitability by exploiting its
German franchise
more effectively and by offering access to Oddo's French client
base. In our
opinion, BHF-Bank's recently poor performance is mainly due to
the bank's
protracted restructuring under former owners and clients'
uncertainty arising
from management changes prior to the acquisition. We expect
BHF-Bank's
performance to improve and stabilise in the next two to three
years because its
new owner is managing operating costs tightly, and we expect the
bank to benefit
from group synergies.
The decline of BHF-Bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio to 14.1% at
end-2015 from
17.8% at end-2013 reflects the bank's weak capital generation
and recent loan
growth as well as the implementation of Basel III deductions.
Capitalisation,
however, remains adequate for its robust risk profile.
BHF-Bank's asset quality strongly improved in recent years,
which is reflected
in the gradual decline of its non-performing loans (NPLs). Most
NPLs are covered
by export credit guarantees, significantly reducing credit risk.
However, due to
the small size of BHF-Bank, its asset base remains concentrated.
We believe that
Oddo does not intend to pursue BHF-Bank's recent expansion in
corporate lending.
BHF-Bank has been assigned Deposit Ratings that are aligned with
its IDRs
because its deposit-driven funding mix results in a small
qualifying debt
buffer. Consequently, it is far from offering material
incremental probability
of default protection to depositors or providing comfort that
recoveries in a
default scenario would be above average.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
ODDO AND BHF-BANK
While sovereign or institutional support for Oddo and for
BHF-Bank is possible,
it cannot be relied upon, resulting in the '5' Support Ratings
and 'No Floor'
Support Rating Floors. This reflects the limited systemic
importance of the
banks in their respective countries.
In addition, in Fitch's view, legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives
(including the implementation of the Bank Resolution and
Recovery Directive)
have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support
for financial
institutions in the EU. It is likely that senior creditors will
be required to
participate in losses, if necessary instead of or ahead of the
bank receiving
sovereign support. Hence sovereign support, although possible,
cannot be relied
upon.
While possible, potential support for Oddo from the main
shareholder, the Oddo
family, cannot be relied upon in Fitch's opinion. In addition,
we believe that
although Oddo has a high propensity to provide support to
BHF-Bank, its ability
to provide extraordinary support is limited. BHF-Bank accounts
for more than 50%
of the combined entity's total assets, which means that it would
be difficult
for Oddo to provide support to such a large subsidiary.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
ODDO
The legacy lower Tier 2 subordinated debt of Oddo is notched
down once from its
VR in accordance with Fitch's criteria to reflect below-average
recoveries for
this type of debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
ODDO
Earnings improvement is the key driver of the Positive Outlook
on Oddo's
Long-Term IDR. While management has already taken material steps
in terms of
integration and cost reduction, Fitch expects to upgrade the
bank once progress
in turning around BHF-Bank's profit generation is visible.
Inability to improve profitability of the combined entity,
potentially arising
from the bank not being able to capitalise on the expanded and
more diversified
franchise, would likely result in a revision of the Outlook to
Stable. Expansion
into higher-risk businesses, which is currently not expected, or
weakening in
capitalisation could result in a downgrade.
BHF-BANK
BHF-Bank's ratings are primarily sensitive to the progress of
its integration
with Oddo. The Positive Outlook reflects the expected benefits
from the bank's
new ownership, in particular in terms of franchise, strategic
orientations and
earnings generation.
No improvement in recurring revenue generation and cost
efficiency or a
weakening of the bank's franchise, especially an outflow of
assets under
management, would result in negative rating pressure. Achieving
cost efficiency
could become particularly relevant if current market conditions
dampen the
bank's customer activity and transaction-driven revenues.
BHF-Bank's Deposit Ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in
the bank's
IDRs. Larger subordinated and senior vanilla debt buffers could
lead to an
upgrade of the Long-Term Deposit Rating to one notch above the
Long-Term IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
ODDO AND BHF-BANK
An upgrade of Oddo's and BHF-Bank's Support Ratings and upward
revision of the
Support Rating Floors would be contingent on a positive change
in the systemic
importance of the banks and in the sovereigns' propensity to
support their
banks. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
ODDO
The rating is sensitive to changes in Oddo's VR and therefore to
the same
factors that would drive a change in the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Oddo et Cie
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated (legacy lower tier 2) debt (FR0010494419): affirmed
at 'BB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3'
BHF-Bank AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Deposit Ratings: affirmed at 'BBB-/F3'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Olivia Perney Guillot (Oddo et Cie)
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Patrick Rioual (BHF-Bank AG)
Director
+49 69 7680 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Secondary Analysts
Francois-Xavier Deucher (Oddo et Cie)
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 72
Sebastian Schrimpf (BHF-Bank AG)
Analyst
+49 69 7680 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018087
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
