(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) on Sears Holdings Corporation (Holdings) and its various subsidiary entities (collectively, Sears) at 'CC'. Fitch also downgraded the senior unsecured notes of Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. (SRAC) to 'C/RR6' from 'CC/RR4'. A full list of ratings actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Negative $1 Billion EBITDA in 2016/2017: Fitch expects Sears' comparable store sales (comps) to be in the negative 8% in 2016 and negative mid-to-high single digit range in 2017. Overall top-line is expected to decline 12% to 13% in both years as Sears continues to close stores. As a result, Fitch expects EBITDA to be negative $950 million to $1 billion in 2016 and 2017, compared with a loss of $836 million in 2015. Significant Cash Burn: Sears' interest expense, capex and pension plan contributions are expected to total $800 million in 2016 and potentially $1 billion in 2017. Fitch expects cash burn (CFO after capex and pension contributions) of $1.6 billion in 2016 and $1.8 billion in 2017, assuming $250 million in annual working capital benefit from store closings and less inventory buys. Funding 2017 Liquidity Needs Real estate backed loan: In early January 2017, Sears entered into a $500 million real estate backed loan, secured by real estate properties valued at over $800 million. $321 million of the loan was funded on announcement date, with the remainder available for draw in the future. The loan is secured by mortgages on 46 real properties and will be secured by additional real properties if the remaining $179 million loan is drawn. Additional real estate proceeds: Fitch estimates that Sears still owns approximately 190 unencumbered Kmart discount and Sears full-line mall stores. As of Oct. 29, 2016 Sears owned 171 full line store Sears stores and 87 Kmart stores or 258 units (excluding 125 Sears full-line mall stores in a bankruptcy-remote vehicle and 20 specialty stores). Of these, 21 properties have been pledged to the $500 million short-term loan due July 2017 and 46 properties were recently pledged toward the $321 million funded portion of the $500 million real estate backed loan due 2020. An unspecified number of real estate collateralizes the $300 million junior lien term loan facility due July 2020 and additional property would have to be pledged towards the $179 million unfunded portion of the new real estate facility. Sears recently indicated that its Board of Directors has established a Special Committee to market certain real estate properties with the goal of raising over $1 billion. Sale of Craftsman Brands: Sears also entered into a definitive agreement with Stanley Black & Decker for the sale of its Craftsman business. Under the terms of the agreement, Stanley Black & Decker will pay Sears $525 million at closing of the sale, $250 million at the end of year three, together with use of a perpetual license for the Craftsman brand at Sears locations, royalty free for 15 years, and a 15-year royalty stream on all third-party Craftsman sales to new customers. Fitch expects Sears to use expected proceeds from the Craftsman sale to fund its liquidity needs in 2017, given Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp's (PBGC) consent to this transaction. Sears had previously agreed to provide PBGC a springing lien on the Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands as part of its agreement with the organization to address its underfunded pension plan. Sears continues to explore strategic initiatives for its Kenmore and DieHard brands, Sears Home Services and Sears Auto Centers businesses. Close unprofitable stores: Sears announced it will close an additional 150 non-profitable stores, comprised of 108 Kmart and 42 Sears stores. These stores collectively generated about $1.2 billion in LTM sales and generated an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $60 million. Sears expects to generate a significant amount of cash from the liquidation of the inventory and related assets of these stores. Fitch has projected $250 million in annual working capital benefit in 2016 and 2017 due to these liquidation sales as well as pulling back on inventory given materially negative comps, although realized figures could potentially be higher. Shrinking Assets Fund Operations: Sears has injected almost $12 billion in liquidity between 2012 to 2016 to fund ongoing operations given material declines in internally generated cash flow. This includes real estate related transactions, with the remainder resulting from debt issuance and expense and working capital reductions. Restructuring Risk: Fitch believes restructuring risk for Sears remains high over the next 12 to 24 months given the significant cash burn and reduced sources of liquidity. KEY ASSUMPTIONS --Fitch expects overall to line to decline 12% to 13% in 2016/2017 on high single digit negative comps and expected store closures. --EBITDA is expected to be approximately negative $950 million - $1 billion in 2016/2017. --Fitch expects cash burn to be approximately $1.6 billion in 2016 and $1.8 billion in 2017 based on $800 million total in interest expense, capex, and pension expense and an assumption of no material swings in working capital. As a result, Fitch estimates Sears will have to raise approximately $2 billion in liquidity in 2017, roughly in line with the annual average over the past five years. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive Rating Action: A positive rating action could result from a sustained improvement in comps and EBITDA to a level where the company is covering its fixed obligations. This is not anticipated at this time. Negative Rating Action: A negative rating action could result if Sears is unable to inject the liquidity needed to fund ongoing operations. LIQUIDITY Sears had total liquidity of $432 million as of Oct. 29, 2016, consisting of cash of $258 million and $174 million available under its credit facility. The $174 million available on the $1,971 million domestic credit facility reflected $370 million of borrowings and $660 million of letters of credit outstanding, the effect of the springing fixed-charge coverage ratio covenant of $200 million, and another $567 million that was not available due to the borrowing base limitation. Recovery Considerations for Issue-Specific Ratings In accordance with Fitch's Recovery Rating (RR) methodology, Fitch has assigned RRs based on the company's 'CC' IDR. Fitch's recovery analysis assumes a liquidation value under a distressed scenario of approximately $5.6 billion (low seasonal inventory) to $6.3 billion (peak seasonal inventory) on domestic inventory, receivables, and property, plant and equipment. Fitch has valued the 269 properties that Sears still owns (excluding 125 Sears full-line mall stores in a bankruptcy-remote vehicle and 27 specialty stores) at a similar price per square foot as the 235 properties sold under the Seritage transaction in 2015, which puts the total valuation at around $2.6 billion. The $1,971 million domestic senior secured credit facility, under which Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. (SRAC) and Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart) are the borrowers, is rated 'CCC+/RR1', indicating outstanding (90% to 100%) recovery prospects in a distressed scenario. Holdings provides a downstream guarantee to both SRAC and Kmart borrowings, and there are cross-guarantees between SRAC and Kmart. The facility is also guaranteed by direct and indirect wholly owned domestic subsidiaries of Holdings, which own assets that collateralize the facility. The facility is secured primarily by inventory and pharmacy and credit card receivables, Fitch projects inventory will range from $4 billion at the end of 2016 to $4.5 billion around holiday peak levels, although the ultimate level will depend on store closing liquidation sales as well as how much inventory buys are pulled back due to declining comps. Pharmacy and credit card receivables are estimated to be $0.3 billion to $0.4 billion. The $975 million first lien senior secured term loan due June 2018 and $750 million first lien secured term loan due July 2020 are also rated 'CCC+/RR1', as they are secured by a first lien on the same collateral and guaranteed by the same subsidiaries of the company that guarantee the revolving facility. Under the guarantee and collateral agreement, the revolving lenders will have priority of payment from the collateral over the first lien term loan lenders. The remaining $302 million second lien notes due October 2018 at Holdings, which have a second lien on the same collateral package as the credit facility and first lien term loans, are rated 'CCC+/RR1. The notes contain provisions providing downside protection that require Holdings to maintain minimum collateral coverage for total debt secured by the collateral securing the notes or failing which, Holdings has to offer to buy notes sufficient to cure the deficiency at 101%. The $327 million senior unsecured notes at SRAC and the 8% $625 million unsecured notes due 2019 at Holdings are rated 'C/RR6', given poor recovery prospects (0% to 10%). Fitch assumes a material portion of the real estate will be used to raise additional liquidity to fund operations. As mentioned above, Sears is marketing certain real estate properties with the goal of raising over $1 billion to fund operations. Sears could also continue to use real estate to secure additional debt. Therefore, Fitch has taken $1 billion out of the value of the real estate to reflect its view that this value would not be available as collateral against existing unsecured notes. Recovery to the senior unsecured notes also takes into account potential sizable claims under operating lease obligations and the company's underfunded pension plan. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows: Sears Holdings Corporation (Holdings) --Long-term IDR at 'CC'; --$302 million second-lien secured notes at 'CCC+/RR1'; --$625 million unsecured notes 'C/RR6'. Sears, Roebuck and Co. (Sears) --Long-term IDR at 'CC'. Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. (SRAC) --Long-term IDR at 'CC'; --Short-term IDR at 'C'; --Commercial paper at 'C'; --$1.971 billion secured bank facility at 'CCC+/RR1' (as co-borrower); --$1.7 billion first lien term loans at 'CCC+/RR1' (as co-borrower). Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart) --Long-term IDR at 'CC'. Kmart Corporation (Kmart Corp) --Long-term IDR at 'CC'; --$1.971 billion secured bank facility at 'CCC+/RR1' (as co-borrower); --$1.7 billion first lien term loans at 'CCC+/RR1' (as co-borrower). Fitch has downgraded the followings ratings: Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. (SRAC) --Senior unsecured notes to at 'C/RR6' from 'CC/RR4'. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted for charges such as closed store charges, severance, non-cash pension expense, and gains on sale of assets. For example, Fitch added back $211 million related to these charges to its EBITDA calculation in 2015. 