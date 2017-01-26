(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
State
Construction International Holdings Limited's (CSCI) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook
for the IDR is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Linked to Parents: The rating action reflects Fitch's
assessment of the
credit profile of CSCI's parents and the company's strong
linkages with its
parents. CSCI is 62%-owned by China Overseas Holdings Limited
(COHL), which is
in turn wholly owned by China State Construction Engineering
Corporation Ltd
(CSCECL, A/Stable). COHL's credit profile is supported by its
largest
subsidiary, China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI,
A-/Stable), one of
the largest homebuilders in China. COLI's ratings are supported
by its continued
strong performance and its strategic importance to CSCECL. The
Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectation that CSCI will maintain strong
linkages with its
parents.
Strategic Importance of CSCECL: CSCECL has strong operational
and strategic ties
with the central government, and is 56.26% indirectly owned by
the State-Owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. CSCECL is the
largest
state-owned enterprise involved in construction in China. It has
a monopoly in
aerospace and diplomatic construction, and is also the largest
social housing
builder in China.
Strong Linkages with Group: CSCI has close operational linkages
with its parent
companies and strong legal ties - through financing agreements -
with the group.
It is positioned as the vehicle of infrastructure operation and
investment for
its parents. CSCI is also the key platform for construction of
social housing
for its parents.
Margin Under Pressure; Fewer Contracts: Growth in CSCI's value
of new contracts
slowed to 16% in 2015 from 32% in 2014 due to a 19% decline in
new contract
value for affordable housing. The company's revenue rose 11% yoy
in 1H16, but
gross margin narrowed to 12.2% from 15.0% a year earlier amid
more intense
competition as new contract value shrank. FFO-adjusted net
leverage increased to
2.4x at end-2015 from 2.1x at end-2014 because of higher capital
requirements as
the company undertook more Build-Transfer projects that require
investment
upfront.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CSCI's rating is derived from its operational and legal linkage
with its parent
and ultimate parent. Its final rating is not derived from its
standalone credit
profile and thus, is not comparable to its industry peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue mix in the period up to 2018 to remain similar to that
in 2015
- EBITDAR margin to be stable up to 2018
- Capex for 2016-2019 to remain below HKD3bn
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating actions include:
- Weakening of the credit profiles of CSCI's parents
- Weaker linkages between CSCI and its parents
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Positive rating action on CSCI's parents
- Stronger linkages between CSCI and its parents
For the ratings of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, the
following
sensitivities were outlined by Fitch in its Rating Action
Commentary of14
December 2016:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales; or
-Weakening linkages between COLI, the parent company and the
central government;
or
-Decline in EBITDA margin to less than 25% (2015: 26.8%, 1H16:
26.3%); or
-Deterioration in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over
a sustained
period (2015: 5.6%, 1H16: -3.6%); or
- Contracted sales/ net inventory remaining below 0.8x over a
sustained period
(2015: 0.6x, 1H16: 0.7x); or
- Significant change from its current focus on first-time
homebuyers and
upgraders.
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12 to 18 months
due to the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks
in the Chinese
property sector.
For the ratings of China State Construction Engineering
Corporation Ltd, the
following sensitivities were outlined by Fitch in its Rating
Action Commentary
of 23 October 2016:
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained above 7% (after deconsolidating COLI)
- Sustained net cash position (after deconsolidating COLI)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 3x (2015: 1.7x)
(after
deconsolidating COLI)
- EBITDA margin sustained below 4% (after deconsolidating COLI)
- Weakening linkages between CSCEC and the Chinese sovereign
Full List of Rating Actions
China State Construction International Holdings Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Issued by China State Construction Finance (Cayman) I Limited
and guaranteed by
CSCI
Rating on the outstanding US dollar 3.125% senior unsecured
notes due 2018
affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roy Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9979
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Stella Wang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3026
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
