PARIS/LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Croatia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to
Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDRs at 'BB'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local
Currency IDRs
at 'B'. The issue ratings on Croatia's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have been affirmed at 'BB' and the issue ratings
on Croatia's
senior unsecured short-term bonds have been affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Croatia's ratings balance strong structural features, including
human
development and governance indicators, with weak growth
potential, high public
and private debt and external vulnerabilities.
The revision of the Outlook on the Long-Term IDR to Stable
reflects the
following key drivers and their relative weights:
MEDIUM
The budget deficit narrowed to an estimated 1.8% of GDP in 2016,
much lower than
envisaged under the initial budget (2.6%) and narrower than the
'BB' median.
Part of the improvement is cyclical, reflecting outperforming
growth-induced
revenues and under-performance of capital spending. However, the
nominal freeze
in spending throughout the year also helped contain the deficit.
The resulting
primary surplus has driven public debt down, to an estimated
84.8% of GDP, for
the first time since 2007. Fitch expects the deficit to remain
around 2% of GDP
over the forecast horizon, maintaining a downward trajectory of
public debt.
Political risks have receded following the formation of a new
coalition
government in October 2016. HDZ and Most have allied again, but
this coalition
could be more stable given the change in HDZ management and the
larger majority
in parliament. A tax reform and the 2017 budget have been passed
without major
tensions in recent months, and the government remains committed
to its
structural reform agenda. Regional elections could raise
tensions within the
coalition and postpone some structural reforms, but the
political agenda will be
clearer afterwards until 2020.
Real GDP growth picked up in 2016 to an estimated 2.8% (2015:
1.6%). The rebound
is partly cyclical after a long recession, but it also reflects
better EU fund
absorption, a record tourism season following years of rising
investment in the
sector and further growth in goods exports, which we expect will
drive growth in
the range of 2.5%-3.0% again in 2017.
Croatia's 'BB' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The level and composition of general government debt remains a
key rating
weakness. It accounted for an estimated 84.8% of GDP at
end-2016, much higher
than 'BB' median of 51.4%, and around 70% was denominated in
foreign-currency
(BB median: 51.3%). Structurally high annual refinancing needs
will peak this
year, when the government has to refinance 16% of GDP of debt.
Fitch expects
public debt to gradually decline over the forecast horizon, but
it will remain a
long-term weakness.
Macroeconomic performance compares unfavourably with 'BB' peers,
despite the
recent rebound in growth. Real GDP growth and volatility are
worse than medians,
and the unemployment rate is particularly high, at an estimated
13.6% at
end-2016. Medium-term potential, currently at 1%-2%, remains low
for a country
at Croatia's income level, reflecting adverse demographics,
structural
rigidities, high private indebtedness and low investment during
the six-year
recession in 2009-2014. The economy is also heavily exposed to
the tourism
sector. Fitch expects real GDP growth to remain below the peer
median over the
forecast horizon, but some upside potential could follow private
sector
deleveraging, and the implementation of some envisaged reforms,
including the
public administration reform or simplified procedures for
absorption of EU
funds, which remain under-utilised.
Risks from the banking sector appear moderate given strong
capitalisation and
liquidity metrics, as well as large foreign ownership. NPLs are
still high, at
14.7% of gross loans at September 2016, particularly in the
corporate sector,
but continue declining (2015:16.7%) and banks have become net
external creditors
since 2015 following steady deleveraging. The central bank
intends to maintain
its accommodative monetary policy, providing banks with
long-term kuna
liquidity, which could help credit growth to gradually recover
after it declined
by another 3% in 2016. However, the economy's high euroisation
renders the
banking sector very dependent on the stability of the exchange
rate (82.7% of
deposits were denominated in foreign currency at September
2016).
Despite running a current account surplus since 2013, at around
3% of GDP at
end-2016, Croatia's net external debt remains twice as high as
the 'BB' median
(42.3% of GDP at end-2016 against 20.2%). This reflects a legacy
of high
corporate and government external debt. Fitch expects its
decline to continue
over the forecast horizon as the current account remains in
surplus, but
external interest and debt service ratios are particularly high,
exposing the
country to refinancing and exchange rate depreciation risk. The
risk is somewhat
mitigated by the strength of the peg, supported by strong
reserves, accounting
for more than six months of current account payments at
end-2016.
Croatia's structural features are strong for a country in the
'BB' rating
category, underpinning higher debt tolerance than peers. Human
and financial
development indicators, as well as governance and doing business
indicators,
compare favourably with both 'BB' and 'BBB' medians.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Croatia score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB-'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect non linearity of public
debt at high
levels not captured in the SRM and the high related refinancing
needs
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect the high net external
debt (which is
not captured in the SRM)
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the upside
and downside
risks are broadly balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Continued fiscal consolidation ensuring a material reduction
in the public
debt ratio.
- Strengthening of growth prospects and competitiveness,
including through the
implementation of structural reforms.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- A reversal of fiscal consolidation, leading to unfavourable
public debt
dynamics.
- Deterioration in growth prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that world growth will reach 2.9% in 2017 and
2018, while the
eurozone is expected to grow by 1.4% in both years.
Fitch expects Croatia's track record of monetary and exchange
rate stability to
continue, minimising the risks to household, corporate and
government balance
sheets, all of which are heavily euroised.
