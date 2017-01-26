(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that BT Group Plc's (BT) disclosure this week of reporting inconsistencies at BT Italia and revised guidance for FY17 and FY18 (financial year end March), though material in terms of expected performance, will ultimately have no impact on the group's current ratings (BBB+/Stable). BT has headroom within its rating guidelines. The main downgrade guideline is funds from operations (FFO) net leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis, a level that provides rating headroom notwithstanding Fitch's revised expectations for FFO. BT's revised cash flow guidance includes normalised free cash flow (FCF) for FY17 in the region of GBP2.5 billion versus previous guidance of GBP3.1 billion-GBP3.2 billion and for FY18 of GBP3 billion-GBP3.2 billion versus previous guidance of more than GBP3.6 billion. The revisions are significant, with accounting issues within the BT Italia business leading to management's guided impact of GBP500 million to FCF in FY17 - roughly GBP175 million at the EBITDA level and the balance feeding through working capital movements as a result of improper accounting and other complex matters being unwound. The balance of cash flow revisions reflect management's lower expectations for performance within its public sector business, which is in particular being affected by a slowdown in volumes and budget squeezes in government spending, and reduced expectations for its international corporate business. Fitch estimates the impact on FFO net leverage in both FY17 and FY18 will be around 0.2x of adjusted leverage. Our forecast FFO net leverage for FY17 is now 2.0x versus previous expectations of 1.8x and the metric is expected to remain broadly flat in FY18 (1.8x in our previous rating case). With the downgrade threshold at 2.5x the company therefore has headroom notwithstanding the materiality of the guidance revision. Longer-term implications include how protracted reduced cash flow expectations are likely to be and whether these impact upcoming discussions with BT Pension trustees as the group enters triennial valuation discussions starting from summer 2017. Fitch recognises the overall profile of the business has broadened significantly since the last valuation, given the EE acquisition in 2016 and the general business performance. Key drivers for the business include BT's strong domestic position, underlying cash flow generation notwithstanding this week's announcement, and moderate approach to balance sheet leverage. Regulatory risk and the scale of payments relating to the pension fund recovery plan (which Fitch takes above FFO) impose a degree of caution in our rating of BT and in where rating guidelines are set relative to incumbent peers with similar financial strength. Contact: Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 35301085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Joe Howes Analyst +44 20 3530 1382 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. 