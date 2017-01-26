(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
the National
Ratings of seven Indonesian regional development banks. The
banks are:
- PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten Tbk (Bank
BJB),
- PT Bank DKI (Bank DKI),
- PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Riau Kepri (Bank Riau Kepri),
- PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung (Bank Lampung),
- PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Maluku dan Maluku Utara (Bank
Maluku),
- PT Bank Sulutgo (Bank Sulutgo), and
- PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jambi (Bank Jambi).
The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
'AA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of very
low default
risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same
country. The default
risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's
highest rated
issuers or obligations.
'A' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of low
default risk relative
to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However,
changes in
circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for
timely
repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial
commitments denoted
by a higher rated category.
'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
Bank BJB's National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's view of
the bank's
satisfactory standalone credit profile, as reflected in its
medium-sized
franchise, manageable asset quality, adequate capital position
and satisfactory
profitability balanced against its concentrated deposit funding
profile.
Bank BJB is Indonesia's largest regional development bank and
the 13th largest
bank overall, with a 1.6% share of banking industry assets as of
end-9M16.
Similarly to other regional development banks, Bank BJB
primarily provides loans
to civil servants (around 60% of its total lending portfolio),
but has a higher
proportion of non-civil servant lending on its books compared
with most of its
regional development bank peers.
The bank's total NPL ratio of 2.5% at end-9M16 was lower than
the banking
industry's 3.1% average and Fitch expects Bank BJB's asset
quality to remain
manageable, as the bank focuses on expanding its lower-risk
consumer loan
segment (including loans to civil servants), which represented
75% of its
portfolio at end-9M16.
The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.1% at end-9M16 was boosted
by a
fixed-asset revaluation in 1H16, which added IDR1.6trn to its
equity. However,
it remains below the industry's 20.9% average. Fitch expects
Bank BJB to
continue relying on capital support from its shareholders to
expand its loan
portfolio due to its limited internal capital generation. Fitch
expects
shareholder support to be forthcoming, due to the bank's
important role in
supporting regional development.
Bank BJB's return on assets stood at 1.6% at end-June 2016, in
line with the
industry average but below its regional development bank peer
average of around
2%. Fitch believes continued competition with larger peers may
cap further
profitability upside in the medium term. Most of Bank BJB's
funding is sourced
from customer deposits (88% at end-9M16) - similar to other
Indonesian banks.
Its top-20 depositors accounted for around 48% of total
deposits, indicating
considerable concentration risk within its deposit structure.
The National Ratings of the other regional development banks are
support-driven
and reflect Fitch's view that the banks are important to the
regional
governments to support development of the local economies. Based
on their
regional significance, Fitch expects potential, albeit limited,
extraordinary
support from the central government due to their lower systemic
importance
compared with other large banks in Indonesia.
Bank DKI's support-driven rating is higher than the
support-driven ratings of
the other banks due to the Fitch's view that the bank plays an
important role in
supporting the policies and programmes of the Jakarta Special
Regional
Government (DKI). In addition, unlike other regional development
banks, which
are owned by combinations of regional governments and
municipalities, Bank DKI
is 99.97%-owned by DKI. In Fitch's view, this simplifies the
process for Bank
DKI to receive timely ordinary and, if required, extraordinary
support from its
parent, relative to the other regional development banks, who
are typically
owned by a consortium of regional, municipal and regency
governments in their
respective provinces.
OJK, the financial regulator has asked the regional development
banks to
increase their capital to more than IDR1trn by 2018 as they play
increasingly
important roles in financing economic activities. Since 2015,
OJK has also
required these banks to make more loans to non-civil servants -
which generally
carry higher risk and have a history of higher impairment rates
- with a target
of such loans making up at least 20% of their loan portfolios by
2018. Loans to
non-civil servants made up 5%-40% of these banks' loan
portfolios at end-9M16.
ISSUE RATINGS
The ratings on the banks' senior bonds are the same as their
National Long-Term
Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
For Bank BJB, downward rating pressure may result from
higher-than-anticipated
risk appetite increasing the risk of significant deterioration
in asset quality
or a weakening of the bank's capitalisation, which would be
reflected in a
sustained reduction in its capitalisation ratios. Rating upside
for Bank BJB may
result from a more cautious approach to risk leading to
sustained improvement in
asset quality and stronger capitalisation, while maintaining
satisfactory
profitability.
Downward rating pressure for the other regional banks' National
Ratings may
arise from a weakening of the central government's ability or
propensity to
provide extraordinary financial support to the banks, with the
latter likely to
stem from the banks becoming less important to their respective
regional
governments in supporting the regional economy. Fitch will
review the potential
impact on the support-driven ratings as further key details and
supporting
regulations for the Financial System Crisis Prevention and
Mitigation Law become
available.
The other regional banks' ratings may be upgraded if Fitch
assesses the banks to
be of greater strategic importance to their local economies and
of higher
systemic importance, which will be characterised by increasing
market share in
loans and deposits nationally and a more integral role in
supporting economic
development in their respective regions. However, in Fitch's
view, it is
unlikely that the banks will be able to close the gap with
larger banks in the
short to medium term. Their National Ratings could be upgraded
if Fitch views
the sovereign's strengthened fiscal position translates into
greater ability and
propensity to support the banks, notwithstanding their relative
size nationally.
The ratings may also be upgraded if Fitch assesses the banks'
standalone credit
profiles to be sufficiently strong to underpin their ratings
rather than rely on
potential sovereign support. Such a scenario would require the
banks to
successfully close the gap with their larger Indonesian peers in
terms of size
of operations and assets. In particular, improved standards of
governance and
risk management, while maintaining sound asset quality, high
core capitalisation
and healthy profitability with a predominantly low-cost funding
base could see
the banks' standalone financial profiles have a greater
influence on their
National Ratings. However, Fitch views this as unlikely to
happen in the near to
medium term.
Deterioration in the banks' standalone financial profiles is
unlikely to impact
their National Ratings given the support-driven nature of the
ratings unless the
deterioration results in the central government's diminished
propensity to
support the banks.
ISSUE RATINGS
Any changes in the banks' National Ratings would affect the
banks' issue
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank BJB
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Bank DKI
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond programme I 2016 and tranche
affirmed at 'A+(idn)'
Bank Riau Kepri
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Bank Lampung
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond 2012 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Bank Maluku
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Bank Sulutgo
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond 2014 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Bank Jambi
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for Bank DKI and Bank Sulutgo)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Priscilla Tjitra (National Ratings for Bank Lampung and Bank
Jambi)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
Tomi Rustamiaji (National Ratings for Bank BJB, Bank Riau Kepri
and Bank Maluku)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6810
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001