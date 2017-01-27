(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Turkey's
Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'. The issue
ratings on Turkey's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds have
also been
downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. Fitch has affirmed the
Long-Term Local Currency
IDR at 'BBB-' and the issue ratings on Turkey's senior unsecured
long-term
local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been revised
down to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to
'B' from 'F3'.
The Short-Term Local-Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F3' and
the issue
ratings on Turkey's senior unsecured short-term local-currency
bonds have also
been affirmed at 'F3'.
The issue ratings on Turkey's Hazine Mustesarligi Varlik
Kiralama Anonim
Sirketi's (Hazine) Foreign-Currency global certificates (sukuk)
have been
downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The issue ratings on Hazine's
Local-Currency
global certificates (sukuk) have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Turkey's foreign currency IDRs reflects the
following key
rating drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
Political and security developments have undermined economic
performance and
institutional independence. While the political environment may
stabilise,
significant security challenges are set to remain. A
constitutional reform
process is progressing, which, if approved in a referendum
likely to be held in
March or April, would entrench a system in which checks and
balances have been
eroded, in Fitch's opinion. The purge of the public sector of
the supporters of
the group that the government considers responsible for the coup
attempt in July
has continued and a state of emergency remains in place. The
scope of the purge,
which has extended to the media and other groups, has unnerved
some participants
in the economy. High-profile terrorist attacks have continued,
damaging consumer
confidence and the tourism sector.
MEDIUM
The failure to address long-standing external vulnerabilities
has been manifest
in a sharp fall in the currency. Fitch does not expect systemic
problems that
would jeopardise financial stability or trigger a balance of
payments crisis,
but it does assume a detrimental impact on the private sector.
Turkey's strained
international liquidity position (at 76.1 the liquidity ratio is
half the BBB
median) make it vulnerable to shifts in investor sentiment.
Indicators of
external liquidity are generally little changed since Fitch
upgraded Turkey to
investment grade in 2012, but the stock of net external debt/GDP
has continued
to rise, to 30.4% at end-2016 from 22.7% at end-2012, and
compared with a 'BBB'
median of 2.3% and a 'BB' median of 20.1%. Evolving domestic and
external
conditions bring the potential for further tests of Turkey's
ongoing resilience
in external financing.
Economic growth fell sharply in 2H16 and is expected to recover
to a pace that
is well below the country's performance in recent years. A
rebound is
anticipated after the 1.8% yoy contraction in 3Q16, but this
will be held back
by weak domestic demand stemming from security and political
conditions and,
over the near term, currency depreciation. Growth is forecast to
average 2.3%
between 2016 and 2018, compared with an average of 7.1% over the
five years
ending 2015 (based on new data after a credible GDP revision).
Investment is not
expected to pick-up unless structural reform is pursued more
aggressively than
in recent years.
Banks have been hit by the slowing economy. Headline
non-performing loans are
low and stable at around 3% of total loans. However, the volume
of at risk
restructured loans (including in the tourism and energy sectors)
has increased
and further restructurings are likely, potentially also to
offset rising FX
costs. Weaker GDP growth could also put pressure on asset
quality. Sector
capitalisation, supported by adequate NPL reserve coverage, is
sufficient to
absorb moderate shocks, but sensitive to further lira
depreciation and NPL
growth. Refinancing risks have increased, although foreign
currency liquidity
remains broadly adequate to cover short-term sector wholesale
funding
liabilities due within one year. The sustained growth in credit
to the private
sector, to an estimated 68% of GDP at end 2016 from 49% at end
2012, also
indicates a heightened level of vulnerability.
The affirmation of Turkey's Local Currency IDRs reflects:
Fitch judges that in the 'BB' rating category, the strength of
public finances
over external finances is sufficient for a one-notch uplift. The
general
government debt to revenues ratio is under half the level of the
'BB' medium,
reflecting a track record of primary surpluses and a broader
revenue base. Net
and gross government debt levels are also well below the peer
median. Government
foreign currency debt was 36% of total debt at end-2016 compared
with a 'BB'
median of 51.3%. Turkey also scores better than the 'BBB' median
for each of
these indicators.
Fiscal outturns remained strong compared with rating peers in
2016 despite the
political turbulence and slowing economy, with the general
government deficit
estimated at 1.6% of GDP. Additional revenue raising measures
were introduced in
4Q16, including a restructuring of debtor arrears and selective
consumption tax
hikes, to ensure that the central government deficit target was
1.1% of GDP was
achieved. Debt to GDP is estimated at 27.8% at end-2016 and
Fitch expects it to
be broadly flat over our forecast period to end-2018. Contingent
liabilities are
rising, but from a low base and are unlikely to have a material
impact on
government finances over the forecast period.
Turkey's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:-
Turkey is a large and diversified economy with a vibrant private
sector. Human
Development and Doing Business indicators, as measured by the
World Bank, are in
excess of the 'BB' medians. GDP per capita is double the peer
median, although
the volatility of economic growth is well in excess of peers
reflecting a
vulnerability to regular domestic and external shocks.
The current account deficit is large relative to peers and
persistent. Fitch
assumes that the deficit has passed its narrowest point on a
rolling 12-month
basis and estimates a deficit of 4.8% of GDP in 2016. Exchange
rate induced
import compression and an improvement in export competitiveness
will limit the
deterioration of the current account deficit in 2017 based on
Fitch's current
oil price forecasts. Ongoing security concerns mean that tourism
revenues will
be well down on 2013-2015 levels over the forecast period.
Inflation is well in excess of peers and is set to temporarily
return to double
digits in 1H17. The five-year average of 8.1% compares with a
'BBB' median of
2.7% and a 'BB' median of 3.4%. As Fitch has stated previously,
undue influence
on the central bank has prevented it from hitting its inflation
target. The
central bank has taken gradual steps to tighten policy over the
last few weeks
including raising rates on 24 January, but in Fitch's view,
policy is not
sufficiently tight to hit the 2017 inflation target. The policy
simplification
process appears to have been put on hold.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Turkey a score equivalent to a
rating of BBB on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect a very high gross
external financing
requirement and very low international liquidity ratio.
- Structural features: -1 notch, to reflect regular serious
terrorist attacks
and a political environment that has negatively affected
economic performance.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually, or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Heightened stresses stemming from external financing
vulnerabilities.
- Weaker public finances reflected by a deterioration in the
government debt/GDP
ratio.
- A deterioration in the political or security situation.
The main factors that, individually, or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Implementation of reforms that address structural deficiencies
and reduce
external vulnerabilities.
- A political and security environment that supports a
pronounced improvement in
key macroeconomic data.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The government maintains its commitment to fiscal stability.
- Economic relations with key trading partners will not
deteriorate seriously.
- Fitch forecasts Brent Crude to average USD45/b in 2017 and
USD55/b in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 2263 9832
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
