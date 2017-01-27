(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cabo
Verde's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'
with Stable
Outlooks. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the
Short-Term
Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cabo Verde's 'B' rating balances its high public and external
debt burden, large
contingent liabilities and lack of economic diversification,
against the high
degree of concessionality on its public and external debt and
strong governance
indicators.
At 128.9% in 2016 public debt/GDP is the highest amongst
Fitch-rated Sub-Sahara
African sovereigns, and more than double the 'B' median of
55.7%. The increase
from 57.2% in 2008 reflects the previous government's objective
of expanding
public infrastructure investments financed by concessionary
borrowing, weak
growth during the global financial and eurozone sovereign debt
crises,
appreciation of the USD-denominated external debt and financing
of loss-making
state-owned enterprises (SOE).
Fitch forecasts public debt/GDP to peak in 2017 at 131.4% before
falling
gradually to 121.5% by 2020 due to fiscal consolidation and
faster nominal GDP
growth. Public debt reduction will largely be dependent on Cabo
Verde's growth
performance, which has been sluggish at an annual average of
1.5% in 2011-15 (B
median: 4.0%).
The growth outlook has improved. Fitch estimates growth to have
accelerated to
3.8% due to a pick-up in tourist arrivals and tourism-related
FDI from Europe.
Fitch forecasts growth to accelerate to 4.1% in the medium term
due to the large
portfolio of tourism-related FDI, which is expected to expand
current supply
constraints on tourism arrivals, especially in the peak seasons.
The structure of public debt is very favourable, with 77% of
total debt
comprising external debt contracted at a low average
concessionary rate of 1.2%
and with a long average maturity of 25.4 years. However, debt
interest costs
have gradually risen, reaching 9.7% of revenues in 2016 and in
line with the 'B'
median. 29% of total debt is denominated in USD or Special
Drawing Rights (SDR),
making debt sustainability vulnerable to a sharp appreciation in
the USD,
although the CVE/EUR peg mitigates some of this risk.
SOE-related contingent liabilities were high at 26.3% of GDP at
end-2015, having
risen from 8.7% in 2014. The significant increase relates to the
wholly
state-owned airline (TACV) and housing and tourism real estate
company (IFH).
These two SOEs reported a net loss of 2.2% of GDP in 2015, and
accounted for the
bulk of the 4.5% of GDP in extra-budgetary financing
requirements for the
government in 2016. Fitch expects the government to make a
decision on the
resolution or privatisation of TACV in early 2017, which we
expect will stem the
costs to the sovereign.
Fitch estimates a reduction in the fiscal deficit to 2.8% of GDP
in 2016 from
4.1% in 2015, due to better tax revenues from strong tourism
activity. The
agency forecasts the deficit to worsen to 3.1% of GDP in 2017
before falling to
1.9% in 2018. The new government has revised its medium-term
fiscal framework to
a more ambitious and front-loaded fiscal consolidation path at
the
recommendation of IMF staff. The consolidation will focus on
revenue
administration improvements and a gradual reduction in public
investments, with
a focus on cutting domestic-financed capital spending in the
near term.
As a small economy lacking natural resources and exposed to a
large food and
energy deficit, Cabo Verde runs a structural current account
deficit despite
strong remittances and tourism receipts. Fitch estimates the
current account
deficit to have widened to 7.2% of GDP in 2016 (2015: 4.4%),
above the 5.7% for
the 'B' median, driven by the recovery in commodity prices and
the rise of
FDI-financed capital investments.
The rise in FDI and gradual reduction in government public
investments is
expected to limit the rise in the already high net external debt
(58% of GDP
against a B median of 20%). External debt largely comprises
government external
debt and stable diaspora deposits, and risks are mitigated by
its low interest
cost and long maturities. The bulk of external debt is
euro-denominated and is
supported by the CVE/EUR peg and high reserves coverage of
nearly six months of
external payments at end-2016.
Cabo Verde outperforms the 'B' median on its governance
indicators, reflecting
the strong and democratic institutions. The 2016 legislative,
local and
presidential elections saw a smooth transition of power from the
15-year
dominance of the African Party of Independence of Cabo Verde to
the Movement for
Democracy party, underscoring Cabo Verde's political stability
and mature
democracy relative to 'B' rated peers.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Cabo Verde a score equivalent to
a rating of
'B+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect the country's high
public debt stock and
the risk of the large stock of SOE contingent liabilities
materialising on the
sovereign's balance sheet.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that risks to the
rating are
broadly balanced.
The main factors that individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Deterioration in the public debt dynamics, e.g. resulting from
a failure to
consolidate the public accounts or from the materialisation of
contingent
liabilities.
- Declining growth prospects.
- Deterioration in fiscal financing flexibility.
The main factors that individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- A marked decline in the public debt/GDP ratio.
- A structural improvement in growth potential.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the peg with the euro will remain.
Fitch assumes that concessional financing to Cabo Verde will
continue to decline
in line with the country's graduation to middle income status,
resulting in a
decline in public investments and a gradual reduction in the
budget deficits.
Fitch assumes eurozone growth will be broadly in line with our
forecast of 1.4%
in 2017 and 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Committee Chairperson
Michele Napolitano
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1882
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
