(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 26 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (STT) fourth quarter 2016 (4Q16) earnings improved from the prior quarter and year ago, influenced principally by tax benefits from its overseas business, and partially offset by an acceleration of deferred compensation expenses, according to Fitch Ratings. STT's overall return on average equity (ROE) was 12.1% in 4Q16, up from 10.6% in the sequential quarter and 11.6% in the year-ago quarter. STT's overall revenue was down 3.4% relative to the sequential quarter and was flat from the year ago quarter. The linked quarter decline was driven by lower fee revenue, specifically processing fees and other revenue, which reflects unfavorable valuation adjustments that includes the impact of higher FX swap costs and lower revenue from joint ventures. Relative to 4Q15, lower total fee income, down 1.5% due to the stronger U.S. dollar was offset by a 4% increase in net interest revenue. Higher U.S. market interest rates, disciplined liability pricing and several discrete security prepayments drove the increase in net interest revenue. STT's NIM declined 5bps sequentially to 1.09% at 4Q16, but improved 3 basis points from 4Q15. The interest rate increase occurred late in the quarter. Fitch expects the full impact of higher interest rate to positively influence STT's net interest income in upcoming quarters. Also, Fitch expects STT will also benefit from further rate increases given its asset sensitive balance sheet. STT was able to eliminate money market fee waivers due to the interest rate increase and strong ETF flows, which were partially offset by outflows in cash and sovereign funds, resulting in a 28% management fee increase or 8% excluding the impact of the acquired GE business. Trading services revenue increased 18.6% from the prior year, reflecting election-related volatility. STT's assets under custody and administration (AUC/A) declined 1% to $28.8 trillion and its asset under management (AUM) increased 1% to $2.5 trillion at the end of 4Q16. In the fourth quarter, STT expanded its relationship with Allianz Global Investors but it also announced that Black Rock would move a portion of its assets, largely common trust funds currently with STT to another service provider. Nonetheless, STT remains a significant service provider to Black Rock. This transition will not be fully completed until 2018 and will represent just over $1 trillion in assets or about 20% of Black Rock's AUC with STT. Fitch views this event could potentially place greater pressure on STT's AUC and prompt STT to reduce prices to maintain volume. Total deposits dropped 5.8% sequentially and 2.3% year-over-year, reflecting management's continued efforts to optimize its overall deposit base in light of Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (ESLR) requirements and rising interest rates. Management expects the balance sheet to modestly decline in 2017, driven by lower client deposits and lower wholesale CD levels. STT estimated that average earning assets could decline up to 5% from the 4Q16 level. Fitch views the trend positively. Overall expenses on a reported basis were up 10.0% sequentially, and 17.6% year-over-year. However, excluding the impacts of the GEAM acquisition and the $249 million expense associated with the acceleration of deferred cash awards, STT would have seen positive operating leverage of 206 basis points for 4Q16 compared to the quarter a-year-ago. Additionally, management disclosed that its expense control initiative (State Street Beacon) delivered $175 million in estimated annual pre-tax savings in 2016, compared to its previous estimation of $165 million in savings. State Street remains focused on Project Beacon, which over the life of the program is expected to achieve $550 million of run rate expense savings by the end of 2020. In 2017 it is expected to generate an additional $140 million of savings, compared to the previous estimate of $125 million. This has the potential to create further positive operating leverage and Fitch expects management to continue to focus on optimization of the middle and back office operations. This initiative coupled with higher short-term rates remains a key factor to STT's higher earnings on a go-forward basis. STT continues to maintain a very liquid balance sheet. The $97.3 billion investment portfolio represents 40.0% of total assets, with 91.3% of its bonds rated 'AAA'/'AA' and a modest duration of 2.5 years. In addition to the investment portfolio, STT has balance sheet cash of $72.2 billion at 4Q16, or 29.8% of total assets. Management estimated that it will issue an incremental $2 billion debt in connection with TLAC. STT's estimated fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 10.9% at 4Q16 on both standardized and advanced approaches, down from 12.0% on a standardized basis and 11.8% on an advanced basis at 3Q16. The decline was due to a decrease in the after-tax unrealized mark to market gain within the investment portfolio due to higher interest rates as well as reductions in FX translation gains due to the stronger U.S. dollar. Fitch continues to expect convergence between the standardized and advanced approach CET1 ratios, but the lower of the two in any one quarter is STT's binding constraint. More binding than the CET1 ratios noted above, however, is the ESLR for STT and its peer large processing bank. As of 4Q16, STT's ESLR at the holding company was 5.6%, 60 basis points above the requirement, and 6.1% at the main bank subsidiary, 10 basis points above the requirement. Nonetheless, these ratios declined from 6.0% and 6.2%, respectively at the end of the preceding quarter and 4Q15 due to the capital impact from the unrealized mark-to-market change in the investment portfolio. 