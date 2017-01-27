(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the
long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the following banks:
--Banco BAC San Jose, S.A. (BAC San Jose)
--Banco Davivienda (Costa Rica), S.A. (Davivienda CR)
--Banco de Costa Rica (BCR)
--Banco Internacional de Costa Rica (BICSA)
--Banco Nacional de Costa Rica (BNCR)
--Banco Popular y de Desarrollo Comunal (BPDC)
The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative.
Fitch downgraded the Viability Ratings (VRs) of BAC San Jose,
BCR, BNCR and BPDC
to maintain these VRs at the same level of the sovereign rating,
reflecting the
high influence of the sovereign and the local operating
environment over the
financial sector and the credit profiles of these banks. As
stated in Fitch's
rating criteria, banks are rarely rated above the sovereign.
Fitch also
downgraded the Support Ratings (SRs), Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) and National
Ratings in Panama of some of these institutions. Details follow
in the key
ratings drivers section.
Fitch's rating actions follow its recent downgrade of Costa
Rica's sovereign
rating to 'BB' from 'BB+' Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative, and the
revision of the country ceiling to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. (See
'Fitch Downgrades
Costa Rica to 'BB'; Outlook Revised to Stable', dated Jan. 19,
2017, at
'www.fitchratings.com'.)
The national scale ratings of these and other financial
institutions in Costa
Rica remain unaffected as national ratings are local relative
rankings of
creditworthiness within a particular jurisdiction, and the
relative strengths
and weaknesses of each bank remain unchanged.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs
The IDRs of BAC San Jose and Davivienda CR are driven by the
support of their
respective parents, both rated above the Costa Rican sovereign
(Banco de Bogota
and Davivienda, both rated 'BBB'/Outlook Negative). BAC San Jose
and Davivienda
CR's Foreign Currency IDRs were downgraded as they are
constrained by the Costa
Rican country ceiling of 'BB+'. In turn, the downgrade of their
Local Currency
IDRs to 'BBB-' is consistent with the maximum uplift of two
notches above the
sovereign rating.
The downgrade of the IDRs of BNCR and BCR mirrors the action on
the sovereign
ratings. These banks' IDRs are aligned with the sovereign
reflecting the
explicit guarantee and complete ownership by the Costa Rican
government. BICSA's
IDRs are aligned with those of its parent, BCR.
BPDC's IDRs are driven by its VR and have been therefore
downgraded accordingly.
VRs
BAC San Jose's VR is limited by its operating environment and
highly influence
by its risk appetite reflecting in its highly dollarized balance
sheet. Fitch
also considers the bank's good franchise and consistent
financial performance,
underpinned by its recurring and well-diversified revenue base
as well as by its
adequately managed operating and credit costs. The VR also
factors the bank's
resilient asset quality, adequate capitalization and broad
deposit base.
Davivienda CR's VR reflects the bank's moderate profitability
and good funding
and liquidity, as well as its moderate franchise in respect to
other national
and internationally rated peers. Also, it considers the bank's
good credit
quality and moderate capital position.
BNCR's and BCR's VRs are highly influenced by the Costa Rican
operating
environment and sovereign ratings, as well as their risk
appetite. Their VRs
also factor their strong local franchises on both sides of the
balance sheet, as
well as ample and diversified deposits. These ratings also
consider their
consistent asset quality, improving profitability and moderate
capitalization.
BICSA's VR reflects its highly concentrated funding and tight
liquidity that
result in a lower financial flexibility compared to its peers
and Fitch's
diminished perception of corporate governance effectiveness. The
rating also
considers the bank's moderate profitability, good capital ratios
and low
delinquency.
BPDC's VR and IDR reflect the high influence of the operating
environment, the
bank's public nature and the benefits granted by law. Ratings
also consider
BPDC's ample loss absorption capacity and consistent
profitability, adequate
asset quality, ample deposit based funding, and moderate tenure
mismatches in
its asset and liability structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPOORT RATING FLOORS
BAC San Jose and Davivienda CR's support ratings were downgraded
to '3' from '2'
to reflect their parents' moderate probability to provide
support, if required.
The change in these banks' SRs is mostly driven by the lower
country ceiling.
Fitch affirmed BCR, BNCR, BPDC, and BICSA's support ratings at
'3', reflecting
the agency's view that the probability of support from the Costa
Rican sovereign
(and from BCR in the case of BICSA) remains unchanged.
Fitch revised BNCR's and BCR's SRFs to 'BB' from 'BB+',
consistent with the
sovereign downgrade. The SRF is equalized to the sovereign
rating, given the
explicit guarantee from the government to the bank, and its
systemic importance.
BPDC's SRF was revised from 'BB' to 'BB-', consistent with the
downgrade of the
sovereign. Despite the lack of explicit guarantee, Fitch
considers that BPDC has
a moderate probability of support from the Costa Rican
Government, given and
systemic importance, but the likelihood of sovereign support is
relatively lower
than that of its larger state-owned peers, which explains the
one notch
difference of BPDC's SRF relative to BNCR's and BCR's.
NATIONAL RATING
The downgrade of the Panamanian national scale ratings of BICSA
and BPDC's
senior unsecure debt reflects the change in their relative local
creditworthiness compared to other Panamanian entities,
considering the
downgraded IDRs of these two entities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BAC SAN JOSE AND DAVIVIENDA CR - IDR, VR AND SR
BAC San Jose and Davivienda CR's IDRs, VR and SR could be
downgraded if Costa
Rica's sovereign rating and country ceiling are downgraded,
although this is not
Fitch's baseline scenario since the sovereign Rating Outlook is
currently
Stable. BAC San Jose and Davivienda's IDRs could change if
Fitch's assessment of
their parents' ability or willingness to support its
subsidiaries changes. Also,
any change in Fitch's perception towards the strategic
importance of these banks
to their parents may trigger a review of their Support Rating.
However, further
sovereign rating actions could also affect these banks' IDRs,
since they are
already at the typical maximum uplift for banks with external
institutional
support, two notches above the sovereign.
BAC San Jose's VR could be pressured downward if the FCC ratio
is consistently
sustained below 11%.
Davivienda CR's VR could be downgraded in a scenario of
significant
deterioration of the bank's profitability and asset quality that
erodes its
capital and reserves cushion. Alternatively, the VR could be
upgraded following
a sustained increase in profitability metrics that strengthens
the internal
capital generation and the bank's equity levels.
BNCR, BCR and BICSA - IDR, VR, SR, SRF, SENIOR DEBT AND NATIONAL
RATINGS
Changes in Costa Rica's sovereign rating may trigger similar
changes in BNCR and
BCR's IDRs, VR, SR, SRF, and senior debt ratings. Alternatively,
a material
weakening of the banks' intrinsic credit fundamentals could
result in a
downgrade of their VRs, although this is not Fitch's baseline
scenario.
BICSA - IDR, VR, SR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BICSA's IDRs, support and national ratings are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
view, as to BCR's capacity or willingness to support BICSA.
Instead, reductions
in the bank's VR could come from a material increase of the
refinancing risk
reflected in reductions of funding sources combined with a
weaker liquidity
cushion. Also a downgrade of the bank's VR could come from
further deterioration
in Fitch's opinion of the corporate governance effectiveness.
BPDC - IDR, VR, SR, SRF AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BPDC's IDRs, VR SR and SRF are sensitive to changes in the
sovereign rating.
Potential upgrades of the BPDC's IDRs and VR are unlikely in the
foreseeable
future. Conversely, a downgrade of the bank's VR and IDRs could
also be driven
by a significant deterioration in profitability and asset
quality that lead to a
substantial drop in capital levels. However, the ratings are
unlikely to be
downgraded below its Support Rating Floor of 'BB-',
inconsideration of potential
sovereign support.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco BAC San Jose
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3';
--Local currency long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative;
--Local currency short-term IDR affirmed 'F3';
--Support rating downgraded to '3' from '2';
--Viability rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'.
Banco Davivienda (Costa Rica)
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3';
--Local currency long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative;
--Local currency short-term IDR affirmed 'F3';
--Support rating downgraded to '3' from '2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bb-'.
Banco de Costa Rica
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+',
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+',
Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds downgraded to 'BB' from
'BB+';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '3';
--Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB+'.
Banco Internacional de Costa Rica
International ratings
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+',
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '3'.
National ratings
--Long-term National rating downgraded to 'A+(pan)' from
'AA-(pan)'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative;
--Short-term National rating downgraded to 'F1(pan)' from
'F1+(pan)';
--Senior Unsecured National Long-term Ratings downgraded to
'A+(pan)' from
'AA-(pan)'
--Commercial Paper downgraded to 'F1(pan)' from 'F1+(pan)'.
Banco Nacional de Costa Rica
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+',
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+',
Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds downgraded to 'BB' from
'BB+';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '3';
--Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB+'.
Banco Popular y de Desarrollo Comunal
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+',
Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+',
Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+';
--Support Rating affirmed at '3';
--Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
--Senior Unsecured National Long-Term Ratings downgraded to
'A+(pan)' from
'AA-(pan)'.
--Senior Unsecured National Short-Term Ratings downgraded to
'F1(pan)' from
'F1+(pan)'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
