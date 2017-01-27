(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank
Zenit's (BZ)
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and
removed it from
Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is Stable. The agency
has also
downgraded BZ's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The upgrade of the IDRs, National and Support Ratings follows
the increase of
the ownership stake in the bank by oil company PJSC Tatneft
(Tatneft,
BBB-/Stable) to 50.4% from 49% and Fitch's expectation that the
stake will
further increase as a result of an announced RUB14bn equity
injection for 1H17,
RUB9bn of which will be provided by Tatneft in the form of
subordinated debt
conversion and the remainder in cash.
In Fitch's view, as a majority shareholder who will consolidate
BZ in its
financial accounts, Tatneft will now have a higher propensity to
support the
bank. To date, Fitch has not factored in support from Tatneft
directly into BZ's
ratings, although the bank's credit profile has benefitted from
significant
liquidity placements and capital injections from the company.
The two-notch difference between Tatneft's and BZ's IDRs
reflects the agency's
view that the bank is a non-core asset for the company, with
limited synergies
between the two entities, and there would be limited
reputational damage for
Tatneft in case of BZ's default.
Tatneft's 'BBB-' Long-Term IDR is capped by Russia's sovereign
rating. The
company's credit profile is underpinned by low leverage, with
funds-from-operations (FFO)-adjusted gross leverage of 0.1x at
end-2015. The
investments in BZ will not have an impact on Tatneft's ratings,
and potential
further support of the bank should be manageable for Tatneft as
BZ's equity
accounted for only 17% of Tatneft's RUB141 billion LTM 3Q16 FFO.
The Stable Outlooks on BZ's IDRs reflect that on Tatneft and the
Russian
sovereign.
The National-scale ratings are being withdrawn in response to
the new regulatory
framework for credit rating agencies in Russia (see 'Fitch
Ratings Withdraws
National Scale Ratings in the Russian Federation' dated 23
December 2016).
The Support Rating Floor (SRF) has been withdrawn in line with
Fitch's Global
Bank Rating Criteria, as the agency usually does not maintain
SRFs on banks
whose most likely source of external support would be
institutional
(shareholder) rather than sovereign.
DEBT RATINGS
BZ's senior unsecured debt is rated in line with the bank's
Long-Term IDR.
VR
The downgrade of BZ's VR reflects the bank's weakened and still
vulnerable asset
quality, continued poor performance and only moderate capital
cushion (even
after a planned RUB14 billion increase in 1H17) relative to the
volume of
high-risk/restructured exposures. The VR also takes into account
a comfortable
liquidity buffer and limited refinancing needs.
BZ's non-performing loans (more than 90 days overdue; NPLs)
increased to 7.2% of
gross loans at end-9M16 from 5.8% at end-2015, but were fully
covered by
impairment reserves. However, Fitch identified at least RUB32.5
billion of
potentially high-risk exposures (net of reserves, 1.5x of Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC) at end-9M16), which although not NPLs, may require
provisioning in the
future. These include: (i) receivables from debt collection
companies (RUB6.8
billion, 0.3x) to which the bank sold its bad loans (ii) a
poorly collateralised
reverse repo exposure to a weak Russian bank (RUB7 billion,
0.3x; reduced to
RUB5 billion at end-2016) and (iii) other loans (RUB21 billion,
0.9x) among the
25 largest loans, which are restructured and/or issued to
construction companies
to finance recently started projects with long tenor or covered
by fairly
illiquid collateral. Positively, some of these exposures (eg.
construction-related) are collateralised with real estate, but
given the
completion/valuation risks, this is only a moderate mitigant.
BZ's FCC ratio increased to 9.4% at end-9M16 from 7.7% at
end-2015 after RUB8bn
of capital injection from shareholders (mostly Tatneft) in 2Q16.
Regulatory
capital ratios are also only moderate, with a Tier 1 ratio of
7.9% (minimum with
buffers is 7.3%) and total capital ratio of 13.6% (minimum 9.3%)
at end-2016.
Adjusting for the expected RUB14bn equity increase would boost
the FCC and
regulatory Tier 1 ratios by about 500bps, but any increase may
be only
temporary, as, we believe BZ may use some of this capital to
reserve its
uncovered high-risk exposures.
BZ's profitability is weak, undermined by a high cost of funding
(8% in 9M16)
and relatively low loan yields (about 12%) resulting in a weak
net interest
margin of 2.5%. The bank was only marginally above break-even on
a
pre-impairment basis in 9M16. Including impairment charges equal
to 4% of gross
loans the bank reported a loss equal to 35% of its average
equity.
Pre-impairment results may improve somewhat as funding costs
decline, but
impairment charges are likely to remain a drag on net income.
BZ is funded mainly by customer accounts, which are moderately
concentrated (the
top 20 made up 30% of total loans at end-3Q16), although most
are rather stable.
About RUB15 billion or 8% of customer accounts were from Tatneft
and related
entities, which Fitch views as stable. The bank had a
comfortable liquidity
buffer (cash and equivalents and bonds repo-able with the
Central Bank of
Russia) equal to 40% of customer accounts at end-2016 (or 11%
net of 2017 market
debt repayments).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bank's IDRs could be downgraded if (i) the Russian
Federation, and hence
Tatneft, are downgraded; (ii) if Tatneft's propensity to provide
support BZ
weakens; or (iii) support received is not sufficient to cover
asset quality
problems.
BZ could be upgraded in case of (i) an upgrade of Tatneft (which
in turn would
require an upgrade of Russia) or (ii) an extended track record
of support for BZ
from Tatneft and greater integration between the two entities.
Downside pressure on BZ's VR stems from potential asset quality
and performance
deterioration, if these result in capital erosion without being
offset by new
capital injections. Upside is limited and would require a
substantial
improvement of asset quality or capital.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank Zenit
Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: upgraded to 'BB' from
'BB-'; off RWP;
Outlooks Stable
National Long Term Rating: upgraded to 'AA(rus)' from 'A+(rus)';
off RWP;
Outlook Stable; Withdrawn
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; Withdrawn
Support Rating: upgraded to '3' from '5'; off RWP
Long-term senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-';
off RWP
National long-term senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'AA(rus)'
from 'A+(rus)';
off RWP; Withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Sarzhin
Analyst
+7 495 956 9983
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
