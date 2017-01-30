(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Crown
Castle International Corp.'s (Crown) offering of senior
unsecured notes due
2027. Crown's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB-'.
The Rating
Outlook remains Stable.
Crown will use the proceeds from the note offering to reduce
borrowings on its
revolving credit facility (RCF) including borrowings to fund its
acquisition of
FPL FiberNet Holdings, LLC and certain other NextEra Energy,
Inc. subsidiaries
(FiberNet). Crown primarily funded the $1.5 billion acquisition
with
approximately $1 billion of equity issued November 2016, with
the revolver used
for the remainder.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Recurring Cash Flows: Crown's ratings reflect the strong
recurring cash
flows generated from its leasing operations, robust EBITDA
margins and the scale
of its tower portfolio. In addition, a focus on the U.S. market
reduces
operating risk. The tower business model provides considerable
stability to
operating performance and free cash flow (FCF) growth. These
characteristics
have led to a lower business-risk profile for Crown than for
most typical
corporate credits.
Deleveraging Progress: Fitch expects Crown's 2017 gross leverage
to be similar
to the 5.6x at the end of 2016. Crown has deleveraged via EBITDA
growth
following two major acquisitions of towers, or rights to towers,
since the end
of 2012. These transactions include the $2.5 billion T-Mobile
transaction in
2012 and the $4.8 billion AT&T Inc. transaction in 2013, which
was primarily
financed with equity. Leverage is slightly above our
expectations for leverage
for a 'BBB-' rated tower company with Crown's business and
financial risk
profile. However, Fitch believes current levels of investment,
driven by
small-cell investments, will provide for future EBITDA growth,
driving leverage
down over time.
Wireless Broadband Growth: A key factor in Crown's future
revenue and cash flow
growth is the relentless rise in the need for mobile broadband
wireless network
capacity. Growth in 4G LTE data services is driving amendment
activity and new
lease-up revenues from the major operators, leading to
mid-single-digit organic
revenue growth prospects for 2017. Crown is active in building
small-cells and
distributed antenna systems, which should allow it to capture
additional share.
Consolidation Risk Manageable: Fitch believes that if
consolidation in the U.S.
wireless market were to occur, there would not be a material
effect on Crown's
operations. While relatively modest losses would occur, revenue
growth from
continued lease activity and contractual escalators would more
than offset such
losses over time.
FiberNet Acquisition: The acquisition strengthens Crown's small
cell business by
increasing its fiber footprint in top metro markets. The
acquisition adds
approximately 11,500 fiber route miles to Crown's footprint,
bringing the pro
forma total to approximately 26,500. Primary markets served by
FiberNet include
Texas and Florida.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes revenue growth will be in the mid- to
high-single digits (on a
GAAP basis) in 2017. Over the next two to three years, EBITDA
margins will
remain relatively stable in the mid-to-high-50% range.
--Fitch gross leverage in 2017 will be similar to the 5.6x
recorded in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: A commitment to leverage of less than
4.7x to 4.8x could
lead to a positive rating action.
Negative Rating Action: Developments potentially leading to a
negative rating
action include an increase in leverage above 5.5x for a
protracted period of
time due to an acquisition funded mostly by debt, or a change in
financial
policy that targets higher leverage.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Crown has meaningful cash generation, balance
sheet cash, RCF
availability and a favorable maturity schedule relative to
available liquidity.
Cash, excluding restricted cash, was $568 million as of Dec. 31,
2016.
Liquidity is provided by an unsecured $2.5 billion RCF maturing
in January 2021.
The financial covenants within Crown's unsecured credit
agreement include a
total net leverage ratio of 6.5x (not to exceed 7x for up to
three quarters
following a qualified acquisition), a senior secured leverage
ratio of 3.5x (on
a gross basis) and, if rated below investment grade by two of
three rating
agencies, consolidated interest coverage of 2.5x.
Crown's FCF is expected to be negative in 2017 and is affected
by REIT required
distributions as well as the use of cash for discretionary
capex. As a REIT,
Crown is required to distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable
income, after
the use of any net operating losses. Capex was $874 million in
2016, of which
approximately $90 million was for sustaining capex, with the
balance
discretionary in nature.
Maturity Profile: Crown's maturity profile over 2017 to 2019 has
no significant
maturities.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 9, 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical mandatory convertible preferred stock is given 100%
equity credit.
