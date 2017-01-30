(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 27 January
2017: UBS Group
AG's annual 2016 results show persistent revenue pressures in
its core
businesses, despite a strong 4Q16 for the investment bank
segment.
The wealth management division, which was the single largest
contributor to
pre-tax profits in 2016, saw revenues decline 9% in 2016,
resulting in a 22%
fall in pre-tax profit, adjusted for non-recurring gains on
sale. Low (or
negative) interest rates are weighing on net interest income in
wealth
management and the domestic personal & corporate banking (P&C)
segments, while
subdued client risk appetite and changes in asset allocation are
putting
pressure on fee income. However, revenue compression was partly
mitigated by
improved cost efficiency as well as pre-tax income growth in the
wealth
management Americas (WMA) division. The latter highlights the
benefits of the
group's geographical diversification.
In 4Q16, the group generated CHF734 million pre-tax income in
the quarter,
excluding non-recurring gains on sale, markedly higher than in
4Q15 (CHF314
million), primarily reflecting lower litigation expenses, a
sustained strong
performance in WMA and a strong quarter in debt capital markets.
This equalled
to a low reported 6.5% return on tangible equity for the
quarter, which includes
CHF372 million restructuring expenses.
Restructuring costs were largely undertaken to reduce the bank's
structural cost
base and are expected to continue to be borne into 2017. UBS has
made good
progress in this programme, reaching CHF1.6 billion pa savings
by end-2016, but
the full benefits should become fully visible only in 2018.
Until then, we
expect results to remain under pressure given our expected
prolonged revenue
pressure in the wealth management and P&C businesses.
Net new money (NNM) growth in 4Q16 was negative across the
wealth management,
WMA and asset management (AM) segments, totalling CHF15 billion
net outflows
excluding money market flows. This reflected both seasonal
factors, as clients
typically address their tax requirements at the end of the year
and implement
fewer investment decisions, and structural factors. We expect
some of the
structural factors explaining these outflows to persist in 2017,
which could put
pressure on NNM and fee income generation.
In particular, continued shifts in asset allocation towards
lower-risk assets,
reflecting persistent investor risk aversion, and further steps
towards tax
transparency, including voluntary disclosure programmes in
certain emerging
markets, could lead to further outflows. UBS consequently guided
it expects NNM
growth for 2017 to be towards the lower end of the targeted 3% -
5% range in
wealth management.
Pre-tax income in the wealth management division fell 2% yoy
to CHF368 million
for 4Q16, adjusted for non-recurring items, as cost reductions
mitigated revenue
decline. The unit saw NNM outflows of CHF4.1 billion, led by
emerging markets
and to a lesser extent Asia Pacific, which, combined with
continued client risk
aversion, contributed to the 7% yoy reduction in net fee income.
Transactional
revenue stood at a record low CHF314 million, 2% lower yoy
excluding a fee
received in 4Q15 for an internal client transfer. Revenue
weakness translated to
pressure on gross and net AuM margins, which stood at 73bp and
21bp
respectively, the weakest levels since 2Q14.
Performance was more positive in WMA, as a 9% yoy rise in
revenue to CHF2
billion (excluding gains on sale) resulted in a sharp yoy
increase in pre-tax
income to CHF329 million (excluding gains on sale; CHF14m in
4Q15). Litigation
expenses were CHF180 million lower yoy and also affected
reported results.
Market performance helped invested assets grow to USD1.1
trillion despite NNM
outflows of 0.5%, underpinning sound growth in net fee income.
Loan growth and
higher short-term interest rates in the US also bolstered net
interest income.
Based on UBS's disclosure, the net interest income benefit of
higher implied
forward rates in the US should offset the negative impact of low
rates in
Switzerland in the coming years, all else being constant and
barring higher
funding costs, balance sheet changes or management action.
The negative impact of low domestic interest rates was visible
in the P&C
division, where net interest income fell 6% yoy, reflecting
lower reinvestment
margins. Together with higher costs, partly related to
litigation, this resulted
in a 10% yoy fall in adjusted pre-tax profit to CHF395 million.
The division's
cost/income ratio stood at 58%, at the upper end of the 50% -
60% targeted
range. We expect cost management and business volume growth will
continue to
play a prominent role to support the division's profitability in
the absence of
interest rate increases in Switzerland.
The investment bank business posted strong results, led by a 9%
yoy revenue
increase in Corporate Client Solutions, reflecting a good
quarter in debt
origination. Sales and trading revenues also rose 22% for
equities, but fell 12%
for foreign exchange, rates and credit. UBS's fixed income
franchise did not
benefit as much as US Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB)
peers from yield
curve steepening, partly because of its comparatively small
inventory and a
business model less geared towards structured credit. Adjusted
pre-tax income
for the division rose 54% yoy to CHF344 million and accounted
for 31% of group
earnings. Risk-weighted asset utilisation also rose 8% qoq to
CHF70 billion, but
remains below the medium-term expectation of CHF85 billion,
which the group
could reach to meet future client demand.
UBS's asset management division remained a small contributor to
group
profitability, generating 14% of adjusted pre-tax profit in 4Q16
or CHF156
million, 2% higher yoy. The division's performance was esilient
due to stable
management fees, and despite CHF9.8 billion NNM outflows
(excluding money
markets) partly related to wealth management clients
reallocating their
portfolios towards passive solutions.
UBS suffered a 20bp reduction in its Basel III fully-loaded CET1
ratio in the
quarter, primarily due to higher-market risk RWAs, reflecting a
higher
regulatory value at risk in the quarter. The group's CET1 ratio
stood at 13.8%
at end-4Q16, which remains among the strongest in the GTUB peer
group. The group
surpassed a 3.5% CET1 leverage ratio for the first time, which
from 1 January
2020 will be the minimum requirement under revised Swiss
too-big-to-fail
legislation. Including additional Tier 1 instruments, its
regulatory leverage
ratio reached 4.6%, which is towards the middle of the range for
GTUB peers. The
bank indicated that its CET1 leverage ratio may see some
volatility between
quarters, reflecting for example changes in exchange rates and
balance sheet
usage. Furthermore, UBS is yet to conclude on its RMBS case with
the US
Department of Justice.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
