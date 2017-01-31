(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, January 31 (Fitch) Citigroup's decision to
exit mortgage
servicing is part of a broader industry trend of non-bank
servicers growing
market share relative to banks which is likely to continue in
2017, says Fitch
Ratings. Fitch does not expect this shift to have a significant
impact on
banking sector credit profiles. Rapid growth has brought
operational challenges
and elevated regulatory scrutiny to non-bank servicers, factors
that are largely
embedded within the below-investment-grade ratings assigned to
such entities.
Yesterday Citi announced it will exit the mortgage servicing
business by the end
of 2018. The bank will sell the mortgage servicing rights (MSRs)
to 780,000
mortgages of customers without a Citi retail relationship to New
Residential for
$980 million and will outsource the remaining MSRs to Cenlar.
New Residential is a mortgage REIT that uses Nationstar Mortgage
to service its
loans; Nationstar is the U.S.'s largest non-bank servicer.
Nationstar had seen
several quarters of portfolio declines before taking on the
subservicing of
approximately 200,000 loans from Seneca Mortgage in the latter
part of 2016.
Mortgage servicing market share for non-banks has grown steadily
over the past
several years. A report from federal regulators noted that
non-banks accounted
for 32% of total mortgages serviced by the top 30 firms in 2015,
up from just 7%
in 2011. Much of the growth in MSRs for non-bank servicers in
2016 went to
smaller, special servicers. Servicers with loan counts of less
than 400,000
reported an average year-over-year growth rate of nearly 20%
(weighted by
portfolio size) in 3Q16 whereas the weighted average portfolio
growth for all
Fitch-rated servicers over the same period was only around 2%.
Citi's announcement reflects a general shift by some large banks
to reduce their
mortgage service exposure as part of strategic plans to simplify
business
models. In the case of MSRs, this has been driven largely by
increased
regulatory scrutiny for banks that includes higher capital
charges for servicing
assets, which do not apply to the non-bank servicers. The
Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau (CFPB) also launched new mortgage servicing
rules in 2014 and
updated them in 2016.
A rising rate environment could also be a contributing, though
not decisive,
factor in banks' decision-making regarding MSRs. Specifically,
Fitch expects
rising interest rates to lead to higher MSR valuations, which
could push banks
closer to the 10% regulatory cap, though the MSRs values remain
below the cap
for most large banks.
Not all banks are selling MSR assets; some smaller and regional
banks, including
Regions Financial and SunTrust Banks, remain interested in the
sector. In
addition, should the new administration replace the CFPB as part
of a financial
deregulation policy initiative, it could reduce some regulatory
compliance
burdens.
While non-bank special servicers generally maintain robust
servicing platforms,
rapid growth requires careful loan on-boarding and operational
and regulatory
compliance management, including of staff resources and
technology. Rapid
growth has historically impacted some servicers' performance and
compliance,
which led to changes to their Fitch servicing ratings. Mortgage
servicers have
needed to focus on operational effectiveness and compliance as
most encountered
significantly enhanced regulatory scrutiny. In addition, large
non-bank
servicers have placed greater emphasis on advanced technological
tools,
including scripting and staffing solutions such as offshoring,
to ensure that
larger portfolios can be accommodated.
Fitch expects non-bank servicers to continue building market
share, although the
nature of that growth will likely shift. Notwithstanding the
Citi-New
Residential deal, Fitch believes that new loan originations
among competing
non-banks will likely drive growth more than the MSR sales and
subservicing
agreements with banks that dominated growth in recent years.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
