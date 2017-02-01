(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkcell
Iletisim
Hizmetleri A.S's (TCELL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative.
TCELL has a stronger underlying business, operating and
financial profile than
reflected in its 'BBB-' rating. Constraints include potential
further material
FX depreciation, and expectations of leverage rising to
management's stated
upper threshold (barring M&A) of net debt/EBITDA of 1.5x.
With the majority of cash flows produced by domestic operations,
TCELL's ratings
are constrained by Turkey's Country Ceiling which was revised to
'BBB-' on 27
January 2017. Spending on telecoms has shown some correlation to
the economy in
other countries. TCELL's domestic operations have though
remained resilient. A
protracted slowdown in the economy, higher interest rates and
inflationary
pressures could ultimately have an impact on results, leading to
the Negative
Outlook on the IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Domestic Concentration: Ninety per cent of TCELL's revenues and
a higher share
of cash flows come from domestic operations. A sharp slowdown in
Turkey's
economy as forecast by Fitch could affect results, although the
business is so
far proving resilient: TCELL upgraded 2016 guidance in December
to reflect the
current strength of performance.
Further material FX depreciation could impact leverage, while
corporate access
to capital and funding costs could ultimately be affected by
ongoing
geopolitical risks and sovereign pressure. However, these are
mitigated by
conservative leverage, a healthy cash balance (helped by
shareholder
disagreement over dividends), an even debt maturity profile, FX
hedging and
strong international banking relationships. While Fitch has
loosened previous
guidance regarding sovereign correlation, the Negative Outlook
reflects the risk
of economic pressures affecting performance the longer security
and geopolitical
risks remain.
Strong Underlying Domestic Business: TCELL exhibits a resilient
business profile
- underpinned by its leading mobile market share and strong
challenger position
in fixed. Fitch regards Turkey as a market with sophisticated
communications
consumption habits, with significant potential for further data
usage growth in
both mobile and fixed. Its mobile position is underpinned by its
leading
position in post-paid (around 52% of its base at 3Q16 (excluding
connected
devices)), the quality of its spectrum portfolio and solid data
offer, along
with scope in the market for further smartphone penetration
(reported at 62% at
end-3Q16) and data usage.
Fixed Line Investment: Its investment in fibre underpins solid
fixed metrics and
convergence capabilities. Ignoring domicile factors, the
company's operating
profile would support a higher rating.
Solid Financials: For 9M16, TCELL reported revenue growth of 9%,
EBITDA growth
of 5% and an EBITDA margin of 31.7%. The latter was affected by
the impact of
free emergency communications packages imposed following the
attempted coup in
Turkey in July 2016; the EBITDA margin excluding this effect
would be 34.4%. FFO
net leverage at end-3Q16 is estimated at 1.3x.
Fitch regards financial performance as strong for the ratings.
In its revised
2016 guidance revenues are expected to be ahead by at least 10%
and EBITDA
guidance tightened to a margin of 32%-33% (previously: 31%-33%).
Shareholder Impasse: An ongoing shareholder dispute remains
unresolved despite
ongoing legal challenges and court rulings. Dividend payments
once again remain
blocked, following a back-payment of dividends in 2015 covering
the previous
four years.
An ongoing impasse will lead to a build-up of balance sheet
cash; this provides
near-term balance sheet support, which in Fitch's view obscures
the intended
underlying leverage in the business and obstructs management's
ambitions with
respect to an optimal capital structure. The composition of the
board and
management structure appears to be working effectively;
therefore, shareholder
issues are not an overriding constraint.
International Ambition: Management has stated that it wishes to
increase
international revenues to around 40% of the group total (under
10% in 2015). A
binding offer to Telia, for mobile operations in four Eurasian
markets in which
TCELL is already the leading minority investor, made at the
beginning of 2016,
did not proceed; Fitch believes this was due to a disagreement
on valuation.
Telia has since announced that it is seeking a joint exit from
these markets
alongside TCELL. Fitch considers the assets may yet be of
strategic interest to
TCELL and that management remains committed to investing outside
of Turkey.
FX & Leverage: Ongoing depreciation of the Turkish lira (which
has lost around
18% against the USD from July 2016 to end-2016) and management's
desire to
leverage the balance sheet up to 1.5x net debt/EBITDA (1.5x -
2.0x in the event
of M&A; 0.6x at end-3Q16) provide scope for a relatively
material increase in
leverage. Target leverage nonetheless remains in line with our
'BBB-' rating
threshold.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TCELL's ratings are positioned well relative to its closest peer
Turkish
incumbent, Turk Telecom. Turk Telecom has a similar operating
profile, although
unlike TCELL, its strength stems from its incumbent fixed line
operations. Turk
Telecom has higher leverage (end-2015: FFO net leverage of
2.0x) and therefore
faces greater potential rating pressure given FX debt exposure
and risks
relating to TRL depreciation.
Outside of FX risk and associated sovereign pressures, TCELL has
a similar or
stronger rating profile - both business and financial - to
similarly or
higher-rated western European telecom peers such as KPN
(BBB/Stable), Telefonica
Deutschland (BBB/Stable) and TDC (BBB-/Stable). TCELL's ratings
are capped at
the Country Ceiling. No parent/subsidiary or operating
environment aspects
impact the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 10% in 2016, slowing to 6.5% by 2020
- EBITDA margin of 32% for the next three years
- CAPEX-to-sales (excluding spectrum) of 22% in 2016, slowing to
18% by 2019
- Final spectrum payments relating to 4G auction of TRY1.5
billion in 2017
- No dividend payments over the next three years given current
shareholder
impasse
RATING SENSITIVITIES
TCELL
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action include:
-Evidence that TCELL can minimise potential revenue slowdown,
preserve
deleveraging capability and maintain liquidity against the
backdrop of higher
Turkish inflation and further devaluation in the Turkish lira,
which could
result in the Outlook being changed to Stable.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action:
-Expectation that FFO adjusted net leverage will remain above
2.2x (which
corresponds to net debt/EBITDA of around 1.5x) on a sustained
basis;
-Material deterioration in TCELL's operating conditions or
competitive
environment to the extent financial performance is expected to
materially
underperform Fitch's rating case;
-Pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) margin below mid-single
digits on a sustained
basis
-Re-emergence of governance issues to the extent these affect
management's
ability to remain within targeted financial policies or
implement key business
decisions, or result in the absorption of liabilities not
currently considered
within Fitch's rating case
-A negative rating action on Turkey's Country Ceiling
Turkey sovereign rating
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Heightened stresses stemming from external financing
vulnerabilities;
- Weaker public finances reflected by a deterioration in the
government debt/GDP
ratio;
- Deterioration in the political or security situation.
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Implementation of reforms that address structural deficiencies
and reduce
external vulnerabilities;
- A political and security environment that supports a
pronounced improvement in
key macroeconomic data.
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: TCELL reported cash of TRY5.6 billion at
end-September 2016.
The company has committed club loan facilities of USD500 million
and EUR445
million (fully drawn at end-3Q16), along with facilities from
China Development
Bank (CDB) of which EUR500 million (fully drawn at end-3Q16) is
available for
refinancing existing loans, and EUR750 million available for
infrastructure
procurement (undrawn at end-3Q16). Maturities are well spread
out and
refinancing risk is manageable. The club facilities mature in
2020; the CDB
facilities in 2025; its USD bond in 2025.
FCF is forecast to be negative during 2017 given exceptional
capex and spectrum
payments. However, as underlying FCF is positive and liquidity
is sufficient, we
expect TCELL to be FCF-positive in 2018.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1079
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
In line with Fitch's approach to lease adjusted debt for
companies operating in
higher interest rate environments Fitch applies a 5x multiple to
TCELL's
operating lease expense (compared with a standard 8x) in
calculating
lease-adjusted debt.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018418
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001