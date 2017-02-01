(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company (BHE) and its subsidiaries.
The Rating Outlook
for BHE is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of NV Energy, Inc. (NVE) and
its operating
subsidiaries, Nevada Power Co. (NPC) and Sierra Pacific Power
Co. (SPPC), and
revised the companies' Rating Outlooks to Positive. The Outlook
revision
reflects improving credit metrics at NVE and its operating
subsidiaries.
Fitch has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
securities ratings for
the following BHE subsidiaries: PacifiCorp (PPW), MidAmerican
Funding LLC (MF),
MidAmerican Energy Co. (MEC), Northern Natural Gas Company (NNG)
and Kern River
Funding Corp. (KRF). The Rating Outlook for these BHE
subsidiaries is Stable.
A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Ownership of BHE by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK; IDR
'AA-'/Outlook Stable)
and enhanced group funding and capital retention capabilities;
--Strong, parent-only cash generation;
--Diverse utility and utility-like, low-risk businesses provide
strong,
predictable earnings and cash flows;
--Constructive regulatory compacts across BHE's asset base with
balanced general
rate case outcomes.
BHE Ownership: The ratings consider the favorable impact of
BRK's 90% ownership
of BHE by BRK. Ownership of BHE by BRK affords the former with
the ability to
retain capital typically paid out in the form of dividends by
publicly held
investor-owned-utilities (IOUs). This dynamic is a function of
BRK's strong
credit profile, large cash position (approximately $85 billion
as of Sept. 30,
2016) and investment appetite. As a result, Fitch estimates that
BHE will be
free cash flow (FCF) positive and that consolidated debt will
decline in
2016-2020. Other benefits include BRK's ability to utilize tax
shields and fund
strategic growth opportunities.
Diversified, Regulated Asset Base: BHE's ratings are supported
by a portfolio of
large high-quality utility and utility-like assets primarily
located in the
U.S., Canada and Great Britain. BHE owns three large integrated
electric
utilities with generally constructive regulatory compacts and
moderately
above-industry-average growth trends, operating in the U.S.
Rocky
Mountain/Pacific Northwest, Midwest and Desert Southwest
regions. Consolidated
BHE leverage is high. However, future cash flows from BHE's
diverse portfolio of
businesses are projected by Fitch to amply cover its estimated
parent-only
obligations.
M&A: BHE has been an active consolidator in the utility, power
and gas sector,
acquiring high quality, low-risk electric and gas utility,
electric transmission
and natural gas pipeline assets. Large acquisitions in recent
years include
AltaLink, L.P. in 2014 and NVE (IDR 'BBB-'/Positive Outlook) in
2013. The
potential impact of future M&A activity on BHE's credit quality
will be driven
by price, asset quality and funding choices. Debt-funded
acquisitions and/or
acquisition of high risk profile businesses could challenge
future credit
quality.
Consolidated Financial Metrics: BHE M&A activity and the
associated increase in
parent-company leverage following the acquisitions of NVE Energy
and AltaLink
have pressured BHE's consolidated credit metrics. Fitch projects
BHE funds flow
from operations (FFO) coverage and leverage ratios will range
from 3.9x to 4.1x
and 4.6x to 4.8x, respectively, during 2016-2020.
PPW Affirmed: PPW's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect PPW's
strong credit
metrics, balanced jurisdictional regulatory environment and
meaningfully lower
estimated capex compared to historical levels. PPW's business
risk is
relatively low and retail rates below the industry average.
Fitch forecasts FFO coverage and leverage ratios will
approximate 4.9x and 3.7x
or better, respectively, consistent with target medians for the
'A-' IDR.
Regulatory Overview: The utility's multi-state service territory
and diversified
regulatory environment support the ratings and Stable Outlook.
PPW operates in
six states: Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and
California.
Regulatory outcomes across PPW's service territory have been and
are expected to
continue to be balanced. Various riders are in place to
facilitate recovery of
certain costs outside of general rate cases (GRCs), including
fuel adjustment
clauses that mitigate commodity price exposure in all of PPW's
regulatory
jurisdictions.
Washington regulation remains challenging with some evidence of
improvement, in
Fitch's view, based on a reasonable outcome in PPW's most recent
rate case. In
September 2016, the Washington Utilities and Telecommunications
Commission
(WUTC) issued final orders approving a rate increase of $6
million, or 1.7%,
effective October 2016 and a second step-rate increase of $8
million, or 2.3%,
effective September 2017. The WUTC also approved a revenue
decoupling mechanism
and accelerated depreciation for coal-fueled generation
facilities included in
Washington rates. As part of the proposed rate plan, PPW agreed
not to file a
GRC in Washington with rates effective earlier than mid-2018.
Previous rulings by the WUTC in PPW GRCs in March 2015 and
December 2013 were
notably unfavorable for investors, in Fitch's opinion. The WUTC
orders
disallowed costs related to purchased power from qualifying
facilities located
outside the state of Washington and authorized a
below-industry-average 9.5%
ROE. In its March 2015 order, the WUTC authorized a rate
increase of $9.6
million, 32% of the $30.4 million requested by PPW in the
proceeding.
Fitch notes that Washington is a relatively small slice of PPW's
operations,
representing approximately 8% of consolidated 2015 kilowatt hour
(kwh) sales. By
comparison, Utah, Oregon and Wyoming represent 44%, 24% and 17%
of kwh sales,
respectively. Regulatory outcomes across the remainder of PPW's
service
territory have been and are expected to continue to be balanced.
Lower Capex: PPW's annual capex in 2015 declined 14% to $916
million from $1,066
million in 2014, 32% below 2012 capex of $1,346 million. Capex
averaged $1.5
billion per year in 2010-2012. Projected 2016-2018 capex
approximates $807
million per year on average. Lower capex levels at PPW in recent
years reflect
completion of large projects, including major transmission,
renewables and
environmental remediation investments. In addition, capex
incorporates slower
PPW service territory load growth and efforts by management to
minimize customer
rate increases. Efforts by management to minimize these
increases while
maintaining system reliability, safety and customer service have
resulted in
generally flat O&M expense.
Slowing PPW service territory load-growth trends are driven
primarily, in
Fitch's view, by energy efficiency gains and are a source of
some uncertainty,
along with the impact of environmental rules and regulations on
PPW's coal-fired
generation. Fitch believes these dynamics are manageable within
the regulatory
compact and unlikely to meaningfully weaken PPW's
creditworthiness in the near-
to intermediate-term.
MF/MEC Ratings Affirmed: The ratings affirmations are based on
the credit
quality of MEC, an integrated regulated electric utility. MF is
an intermediate
holding company owned by BHE. MF in turn owns MEC and is
dependent on
distributions from the utility to meet its ongoing obligations.
MF and MEC's ratings and their respective Stable Outlooks
reflect the utility's
relatively low business risk profile, solid FFO metrics, a
cleaner fuel-mix in
recent years and a balanced regulatory environment in Iowa.
Wind XI Ratemaking Principles: The Iowa Utility Board (IUB)
issued an order
August 2016 approving ratemaking principles for the planned
construction of
MEC's 2,000MW Wind XI project. The ratemaking principles
establish a cost cap of
$3.6 billion, including AFUDC, and a fixed 11% ROE over the
proposed 40-year
useful lives of those facilities in any future Iowa rate
proceeding. The cost
cap ensures that as long as total costs are below the cap, the
investment will
be deemed prudent in any future Iowa rate proceeding.
Additionally, the Wind XI ratemaking principles modify the
revenue sharing
mechanism currently in effect at MEC. The revised sharing
mechanism will be
effective in 2018 and triggered each year by actual equity
returns if they are
above the weighted average ROE (as determined by the single-A
rated average
utility bond yield plus 400bps) for MidAmerican Energy
calculated annually.
Pursuant to the change in revenue sharing, MEC will share 100%
of the revenue in
excess of this trigger with customers. Such revenue sharing will
reduce MEC's
coal and nuclear generation rate base, which is intended to
mitigate future base
rate increases.
In its last GRC the IUB authorized a $266 million rate increase
phase in over
several years. The final $45 million rate increase was
effective Jan. 1, 2016.
In addition, the IUB authorized energy and transmission cost
adjustment
mechanisms and a mechanism to recover expiring production tax
benefits in rates.
In recent years, MEC has significantly diversified its fuel-mix
via meaningful
new-build wind generation while maintaining rates that that are
competitive
regionally and compared to the national average.
Solid Credit Metrics: Fitch estimates that MF and MEC's
financial metrics will
remain consistent with current rating levels based on Fitch's
target medians and
peer comparisons. The utility's FFO fixed charge coverage and
FFO-adjusted
leverage ratios are expected to remain strong, ranging from 5.7x
to 8.2x and
2.6x to 3.5x, respectively, during 2016-2020. Similarly, MF's
FFO fixed charge
coverage and FFO-adjusted leverage ratios are estimated at 5.3x
to 7.4x and 2.8x
to 3.7x during 2016 - 2020.
NVE Outlook to Positive: The affirmations and Positive Outlooks
for NVE, NPC and
SPPC reflect solid credit metrics that are consistent with 'BBB'
target medians.
They also consider the balanced Nevada regulatory compact,
manageable leverage,
improving regional economic conditions and modest sales growth.
Fitch expects
resolution of the Outlooks will turn on regulatory/legislative
developments. An
active legislative session is expected in Nevada in 2017 with
regard to energy
policy and Fitch anticipates NPC will file a GRC later this
year. Constructive
outcomes on these fronts could result in a one-notch upgrade for
NVE, NPC and
SPPC.
Nevada Regulation Credit Supportive: The regulatory compact for
NVE's operating
utilities is credit supportive, in Fitch's opinion. NPC and SPPC
are required by
Nevada statute to file GRCs every three years. Test years are
historical and
adjusted for known and measurable changes. The PUCN is required
to issue a
decision within 210 days from the GRC filing date. Adjustment
clauses have been
authorized by the commission for the recovery of purchased power
and fuel costs
as well as energy efficiency and conservation program expenses.
Twenty-year
integrated resource plans are filed every three years and are
subject to PUCN
review with regard to ultimate inclusion in base rates.
Improving Credit Metrics: NVE's adjusted debt-to-operating
EBITDAR, based on
Fitch' projections, improves from 4x in 2016 to 3.6x in 2020
while FFO adjusted
leverage is estimated to improve from 4.5x in 2016 to 4.2x in
2020, levels
consistent with mid-'BBB' credit ratings. This improvement along
with a
continuation of a supportive regulatory / political construct in
Nevada could
result in a credit rating upgrade within 12-18 months.
SPPC GRC Decision: In December 2016, the PUCN issued an order
adopting the
settlement filed by SPPC October 2016 in its GRC. The filed
settlement did not
resolve rate design issues associated with net metering. In
addition to adopting
the settlement's proposed $2.9 million electric and $2.4 million
gas rate
decreases, the commission authorized net metering using full
retail requirement
rates for up to 6MW of capacity noting that its decision was
case specific and
not precedent setting. SPPC has filed for reconsideration with
regard to the
commission's net metering decision in the GRC.
Commission Update: The PUCN's net metering decision, issued
December 2015
consistent with Senate Bill (S.B.) 374, established new rules
including higher
fixed charges and reductions to rates paid by utilities to
partial requirements
customers for exports to the grid, among other things. In
September 2016
Governor Sandoval appointed a new chairman and commissioner to
the PUCN, which
has three members. In addition, the governor reconvened the New
Energy Industry
Task Force, which submitted several recommendations regarding
net metering and
other energy related issues. Fitch believes further legislative
initiatives
regarding net metering, grid modernization and energy efficiency
will be
introduced in Nevada's upcoming legislative session. The highly
politicized
debate regarding net metering and broader energy policy in
Nevada, including
efforts to expand retail choice to residential customers, is a
source of
uncertainty from a credit perspective.
NNG Ratings Affirmed: The ratings and Stable Outlook for NNG
reflect the
pipeline's strong business position and relatively low business
risk profile.
NNG's natural gas transportation system is an essential source
of contracted
supply to its Upper Midwest utility customer base.
Counterparty credit risk is ameliorated by the pipeline's
diverse group of
primarily highly rated off-takers with multi-year contracts.
NNG's ratings also
consider the pipeline operator's constructive regulatory compact
and its
consistent ability to earn a reasonable ROE, typically in the
low double digits.
Fitch projects NNG FFO coverage and leverage 2016-2020 of
6.6x-8.2x and
2.3x-3.0x, respectively, levels consistent with NNG's 'A' IDR.
KRF Ratings Affirmed: The ratings consider KRF's relatively
predictable earnings
and cash flows, competitive rates, attractive markets, recent
success in
extending maturing shipper contracts and a balanced FERC
regulatory compact. The
ratings also consider the pipeline's manageable projected capex,
declining debt
and improving credit metrics from an already strong base.
The KRF pipeline transports competitive Rocky Mountain natural
gas to large
volume end users in Utah, Southern Nevada and Southern
California.
Projected KRF coverage and leverage ratios over 2016-2020
strongly support its
'A-' rating and Stable Outlook. KRF's outstanding debt is
expected by Fitch to
fully amortize by 2018 with no expectation for issuance of any
additional debt.
Re-contracting risk and more stringent rules regarding pipeline
integrity and
related issues are potential sources of concern for both NNG and
KRF. Fitch
believes these concerns are manageable within the pipelines'
current rating
categories given their strong competitive positions in their
respective markets
and ongoing infrastructure investment by management.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for BHE and its
subsidiaries
include:
--Estimated 2016-2020 consolidated FCF and debt reduction at BHE
averages
approximately $2 billion per year;
--Reasonable outcomes in pending and future operating utility
rate cases;
--No meaningful deterioration in key U.S. regulatory
jurisdictions;
--Earned ROEs of better than 10% at MEC and 9%-10% at PPW and
NVE;
--Incorporates recent regulatory decisions;
--Wind investment of more $3.5 billion at MEC 2016-2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
positive rating actions for BHE and its subsidiaries include the
following.
--BHE: Relatively high consolidated leverage limits a positive
rating action in
the near- to intermediate-term. Nonetheless, improvement in
FFO-adjusted
leverage to 3.6x-3.8x or better on a sustained basis could
result in a rating
upgrade.
--MF: Structural subordination of MF debt to MEC and current
notching requires
an upgrade at the utility to accommodate an MF upgrade.
--MEC: The utility's strong credit rating limits a positive
rating action.
However, stable, sustained FFO adjusted coverage and leverage
ratios of 5.0x and
3.5x, respectively, or better, could result in a rating upgrade.
--PPW: A positive rating action for PPW is unlikely in the near-
to
intermediate-term given the recent upgrade and other
considerations. However,
further improvement in PPW's FFO coverage and leverage ratios to
5.0x and 3.5x,
respectively, in concert with a stable or improving business
risk profile could
result in a rating upgrade.
--NVE/NPC/SPPC: Improvement in NVE's FFO and EBITDAR leverage to
5.0x and 3.75x,
respectively, or better on a long-term projected basis along
with a continued
balanced political - regulatory environment in Nevada could lead
to a one-notch
upgrade for NVE and its operating subsidiaries, NPC and SPPC,
within 18-months.
--NNG and KRF: The pipelines' relatively high ratings challenge
any future
positive rating action.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a rating
downgrade include:
--BHE: Deterioration of BHE's FFO adjusted leverage to 5.0x-5.5x
or worse on a
consistent basis would likely lead to a rating downgrade.
Longer term, a change in ownership structure and/or strategic
direction at BRK
eliminating or diminishing capital retention and other benefits
currently
available to BHE would likely lead to a downgrade at the utility
holding company
and pressure its subsidiaries' ratings as well. Large
debt-funded M&A
transactions and/or acquisition of assets with more volatile
cash flows and
higher business risk at BHE could trigger a rating downgrade at
the utility
holding company. Significant deterioration in the financial
strength of BRK
leading to a rating downgrade could also trigger adverse rating
actions at BHE.
Poor operating and financial performance at its operating
subsidiaries could
lead to a downgrade at BHE.
--MF and MEC: A significant deterioration in the regulatory
compact in Iowa, a
catastrophic plant outage or other factors causing MEC's FFO
leverage to weaken
to 4.5x or worse on a sustained basis would likely lead to a
rating downgrade
for both MEC and MF.
--PPW: An unexpected, sustained weakening of FFO leverage due to
deterioration
in PPW's regulatory oversight, higher-than-expected capex, a
catastrophic plant
outage or other factors to 4.5x or worse could lead to a rating
downgrade.
--NVE/NPC/SPPC: Deterioration in the currently constructive
regulatory compact
in Nevada or other factors pressuring FFO leverage to 6.0x or
weaker for NVE
could lead to a future, adverse rating action for NVE and its
subsidiaries, SPPC
and NPC. The highly politicized debate in Nevada regarding net
metering and
energy policy issues in the state is a source of concern that
could lead to a
rating downgrade.
--NNG: Deterioration of NNG's FFO leverage to 4x or weaker could
result in a
rating downgrade driven by recontracting risk, higher operating
costs or other
factors.
--KRF: Given the pipeline's strong operating profile and already
low and
amortizing debt, a rating downgrade appears unlikely at this
juncture.
Both NNG and KRF could be downgraded due to recontracting risk,
unexpected
increases in operating costs and catastrophic pipeline related
events leading to
significant pressure on projected credit metrics.
LIQUIDITY
BHE's liquidity is strong, with total available consolidated
liquidity of $5
billion as of Sept. 30, 2016. Liquidity is composed of $1
billion of
consolidated BHE cash and $4 billion of unused borrowing
capacity under its $6.3
billion of committed revolving credit facilities. BHE has a $2
billion
parent-only credit facility that matures in 2019 and supports
its commercial
paper program. Debt maturities are manageable, averaging $1.4
billion in
2016-2020.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and maintained the
Stable Rating
Outlook for each entity's Long-Term IDR:
Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co. (BHE)
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB+';
--Trust Preferred at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2'.
PacifiCorp (PPW)
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior secured debt at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
MidAmerican Funding LLC (MF)
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior secured debt at 'A-'.
MidAmerican Energy Company (MEC)
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior secured debt at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Kern River Funding Corp. (KRF)
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'.
Northern Natural Gas Co. (NNG)
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Rating
Outlook to
Positive from Stable for each entity's Long-Term IDR:
NV Energy, Inc. (NVE)
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
Nevada Power Co. (NPC)
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior secured debt at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at F2'.
Sierra Pacific Power Co. (SPPC)
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior secured debt at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip W. Smyth, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0531
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Kevin L. Beicke, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0618
Committee Chairperson
Shalini Mahajan, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0351
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - No financial
statement adjustments
were made that were material to the rating rationale outlined
above.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities (pub. 04
Mar 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018435
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001