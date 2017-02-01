(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turk
Telekomunikasyon
AS's (TT) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-'. The Outlooks for both IDRs are Negative. Its senior
unsecured rating has
also been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
TT is the leading integrated telecoms player in Turkey and
operates the
country's largest fixed network and the smallest of three mobile
networks.
Spectrum payments depressed free cash flow (FCF) generation in
2016. FCF should
be stronger in 2017 as the last spectrum instalment is paid, and
with
significantly lower dividends following lower net profits in
2016 due to foreign
exchange losses.
FX risk is TT's main credit weakness, which can be exacerbated
by Turkey's weak
macroeconomic environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sovereign Linkage: The Turkish government owns 31.7% of TT.
However, TT is rated
on a standalone basis with no support from any of its
shareholders. Given that
TT mainly operates domestically, it is unlikely that TT would be
rated higher
than the Turkish Country Ceiling (BBB-/Stable), which was
revised from 'BBB' on
27 January 2017. Hence further negative sovereign rating action
could impact
TT's ratings.
Weak Macroeconomic Environment: The Negative Outlook reflects
the challenging
operating environment TT faces. Fitch forecasts inflation could
temporarily hit
double-digits in 1H17 and put pressure on TT's profitability if
it is not passed
on to customers. Continued weakness in the Turkish lira is
likely to increase
leverage and put pressure on FCF as a portion of TT's capex is
denominated in
hard currencies. We expect TT's fixed-line and post-paid mobile
services to
remain resilient in a slowing economy with continued demand for
data
connectivity.
FX Risk Exposure: TT has a significant currency mismatch as
almost all of its
debt is denominated in USD and EUR while most of its FCF is
generated in local
currency. This exposes TT to significant risks arising from
potential adverse
movements in foreign exchange rates. However, the company's
dividend policy is
to pay out a maximum of 100% of distributable net income. Any FX
losses will
reduce net income, which will lead to a fall in cash taxes and
dividends paid in
the following year.
Strong Competitive Position: TT's pay-TV and fixed-mobile
convergent service
offering is built on the company's leading fixed line position.
TT ended 3Q16
with a 65% and 83% subscriber market share in retail and
wholesale fixed
broadband services respectively. Broadband subscribers and
average revenue per
user (ARPU) continue to grow, helped by increasing demand for
high-speed
connectivity.
While fixed voice revenue is declining, the number of fixed
access lines has
stabilised at 12.9 million. TT has improved its mobile service
capability,
helped by spectrum bought in the 2015 auction. TT's mobile
operations have a
higher smartphone penetration and post-paid mix than the rest of
the Turkish
mobile market. TT has also invested in its pay-TV offering,
investing in content
(such as European football rights) and using satellite delivery
to complement
its fixed network.
FCF Generation Improving: We expect TT's FCF generation in 2017
to significantly
improve, with FCF margin in the mid-single digit range. TT has
the last of four
spectrum instalments to pay in April 2017, and dividends are
likely to be
significantly lower this year than in 2016.
Cash generation should improve in 2017 and 2018 and we expect
funds from
operations (FFO)- adjusted net leverage to drop to 1.9x by
end-2018, assuming
modest Turkish lira depreciation from current levels.
Controlling capex with
potential Turkish lira depreciation will be a key challenge for
management, if
TT is to protect its FCF generation and deleveraging capacity.
Shareholder Developments: We do not expect financial challenges
at Ojer
Telekomunikasyon AS (Ojer), which controls 55% of TT, to have
any immediate
impact on TT. Our rating assumes that the potential shareholder
changes at Ojer
will not trigger a change-of-control put option for TT's USD
bonds due 2019 and
2024.
Long-term Uncertainty from Concession Expiry: The rating factors
in some
long-term uncertainty relating to the expiry of TT's fixed-line
concession
agreement with the Turkish government in 2026. Fitch does not
rule out the risk
that in the lead-up to the concession termination date, the
views of TT's
management, TT's main shareholder and the Turkish government on
TT's operational
and financial priorities may diverge. Fitch believes that TT's
management will
pursue a conservative financial policy to ensure that all debt
could be repaid
before the expiry of the concession agreement.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TT has a similar operating profile to other European incumbent
peers. Its
strength stems mainly from the leading fixed-line operations of
TT in Turkey
with its increasing fibre deployment a key advantage. It is
becoming a fully
integrated telecoms operator with a growing mobile market share
and pay-TV
penetration.
Leverage thresholds for its current ratings are tighter than for
European peers
due to higher risk from the FX mismatch between mainly hard
currency debt and
Turkish lira- denominated cash flow generation. Even though the
Turkish
government owns a minority stake in TT, no parent/subsidiary
linkage is
applicable. Given that TT mainly operates domestically, it is
unlikely that TT
will be rated higher than the Turkish Country Ceiling (BBB-)
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for TT include:
- Revenue growth of over 7% in 2016 (company guidance is for
7%-9%), followed by
5%-6% increases in 2017 and 2018, with mobile and broadband
growth offsetting
fixed voice declines;
- EBITDA margin of 35%-36% in 2016 and 2017, and increasing
slightly in 2018;
- Capex (excluding spectrum payments) to have increased to 20%
of revenue in
2016 before reducing to 17% in 2018;
- Significantly lower dividend payments in 2017, with 2018
dividends to increase
in line with net income in prior year, assuming no further
depreciation of
Turkish lira.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
TT
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Evidence that TT can maintain revenue growth and profitability,
preserve
deleveraging capability and maintain liquidity against the
backdrop of higher
Turkish inflation and further depreciation in the Turkish lira
could result in
the Outlook being changed to Stable.
-Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the medium term. Improved
visibility on
how the expiry of fixed-line concession agreement would be
resolved, an improved
liquidity profile and a reduced currency mismatch in its debt
structure could
result in an upgrade, but no higher than the Turkish Country
Ceiling.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-FFO-adjusted net leverage trending above 2.2x (end-2015: 2.0x)
on a sustained
basis.
-Material deterioration in TT's pre-dividend FCF margin, or in
the regulatory or
operating environment.
-Negative rating action on the Turkish sovereign and Country
Ceiling.
Turkey Sovereign Rating
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Heightened stresses stemming from external financing
vulnerabilities;
- Weaker public finances reflected by deterioration in the
government debt/GDP
ratio;
- Deterioration in the political or security situation.
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Implementation of reforms that address structural deficiencies
and reduce
external vulnerabilities;
- A political and security environment that supports a
pronounced improvement in
key macroeconomic data.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: TT has a good relationship with its banks,
and had undrawn
available facilities of USD93 million and EUR28 million at
end-3Q16. A strong
balance sheet, with TRY3.2 billion of cash at end-3Q16 (49% in
hard currency)
also provides additional liquidity against limited short-term
debt maturities. A
final spectrum payment in 1H17, along with high capex is likely
to weigh on cash
flow over the next 12-18 months; however, we expect these to be
covered by the
company's operating cash flows. Further significant TRY
depreciation could,
however, put some pressures on liquidity.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
