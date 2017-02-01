(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers, Inc. (HMHC): --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'; --Senior secured asset-backed revolver at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior secured term loan at 'BB+/RR1'. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company --Long-Term IDR at 'B+'; HMH Publishers LLC --Long-Term IDR at 'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Fitch has withdrawn HMHC's ratings for commercial reasons. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. KEY RATING DRIVERS Addressable Market Share: HMHC continues as a leader in the K-12 educational material and services sector, capturing approximately 38% to 39% of its addressable domestic education market. The overall adoption market troughed in 2016 with new adoptions significantly lower than 2015. However, based on the current adoption calendar, 2017 should be better than 2016 but will remain soft, while 2018 through 2020 are expected to be very strong. Weak Credit Protection Metrics: HMHC's operating performance has contributed to weakened credit protection metrics. Total debt-to-funds from operations (FFO) was 8.8x at Sept. 30, 2016, outside Fitch's expectation for the rating, driven primarily by weak operating performance and required capital spending ahead of the 2018 and 2019 adoptions. However, Fitch expects leverage to improve with the upcoming increase in scheduled adoptions. Capital Structure: Fitch's rating has consistently incorporated the belief that HMHC's leverage would increase to fund acquisitions and/or capital returns. In response to operational headwinds, the company has reduced share repurchases. While returning capital to shareholders remains a priority, HMHC intends to shift its capital allocation strategy during down periods to focus on investing in content development and managing its gross leverage. Growing Digital Revenue Stream: Due to GAAP treatment of digital revenues, which provide an increasing percentage of industry revenues, a growing portion of total annual revenues is deferred over an adoption's term. As Fitch expects digital revenues to continue to grow, GAAP revenues realized in a given year will eventually match revenues recognized in that year. To account for this differential, Fitch calculates industry leverage on a total debt-to-FFO basis, with the deferred revenue change included in FFO calculations. K-12 is experiencing a much slower shift to digital, but it remains an important component of curriculum materials. Fitch believes HMHC has the financial flexibility to invest in digital content and new business initiatives. New initiatives include expanding into international markets and adjacent K-12 educational material markets, which should facilitate HMHC's efforts to diversify away from highly cyclical state and local budgets. The Recovery Rating (RR) reflects a restructuring scenario, assuming going-concern EBITDA of $220 million resulting in an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of $1.5 billion using a 6x multiple. Given the strong recovery prospects, the $250 million asset-backed credit facility and $800 million senior secured term loan were notched up to 'BB+/RR1'. The $220 million going-concern EBITDA is adjusted to include changes in deferred revenues to account for the growing importance of digital revenues. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer include: --Mid-single-digit revenue decline in 2016 based on a smaller adoption market and underperformance in adoptions, particularly California Language Arts; --Following low-single-digit improvement in 2017, growth accelerates in 2018 and 2019 to mid-single digits. The 2019 period should benefit from a strong adoption market in Texas and Florida; --Slight margin improvement over the rating's horizon due to expected billing increases and cost controls. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawals. LIQUIDITY As of Sept. 30, 2016, the company had adequate liquidity consisting of $150 million in cash and $66 million in short-term investments and $169 million of availability under its $250 million asset-backed revolver, due 2020. FCF amounted to approximately negative $49 million for the LTM period ended Sept. 30, 2016. Fitch expects FCF to range from $100 million to $150 million during the ratings horizon. Maturities are manageable with $8 million of annual amortization under an $800 million secured term loan that matures in 2021. Fitch expects HMHC to continue to deploy cash towards organic growth, share repurchases, and acquisitions in digital and adjacent K-12 educational material markets. Fitch believes HMHC has sufficient liquidity to fund these actions over the next three years within the context of the current rating. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc. --Long-Term IDR 'WD'; --Senior secured asset-backed revolver 'WD'; --Senior secured term loan 'WD'; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company --Long-Term IDR 'WD'; HMH Publishers LLC --Long-Term IDR 'WD'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jack Kranefuss Senior Director +1-212-908-0791 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Rachael Shanker Associate Director +1-212-908-0649 Committee Chairperson David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Jan. 31, 2017 