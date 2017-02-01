(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the
following ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers, Inc.
(HMHC):
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+';
--Senior secured asset-backed revolver at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured term loan at 'BB+/RR1'.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'B+';
HMH Publishers LLC
--Long-Term IDR at 'B+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Fitch has withdrawn HMHC's ratings for commercial reasons. Fitch
reserves the
right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating
at any time for
any reason it deems sufficient.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Addressable Market Share: HMHC continues as a leader in the K-12
educational
material and services sector, capturing approximately 38% to 39%
of its
addressable domestic education market. The overall adoption
market troughed in
2016 with new adoptions significantly lower than 2015. However,
based on the
current adoption calendar, 2017 should be better than 2016 but
will remain soft,
while 2018 through 2020 are expected to be very strong.
Weak Credit Protection Metrics: HMHC's operating performance has
contributed to
weakened credit protection metrics. Total debt-to-funds from
operations (FFO)
was 8.8x at Sept. 30, 2016, outside Fitch's expectation for the
rating, driven
primarily by weak operating performance and required capital
spending ahead of
the 2018 and 2019 adoptions. However, Fitch expects leverage to
improve with the
upcoming increase in scheduled adoptions.
Capital Structure: Fitch's rating has consistently incorporated
the belief that
HMHC's leverage would increase to fund acquisitions and/or
capital returns. In
response to operational headwinds, the company has reduced share
repurchases.
While returning capital to shareholders remains a priority, HMHC
intends to
shift its capital allocation strategy during down periods to
focus on investing
in content development and managing its gross leverage.
Growing Digital Revenue Stream: Due to GAAP treatment of digital
revenues, which
provide an increasing percentage of industry revenues, a growing
portion of
total annual revenues is deferred over an adoption's term. As
Fitch expects
digital revenues to continue to grow, GAAP revenues realized in
a given year
will eventually match revenues recognized in that year. To
account for this
differential, Fitch calculates industry leverage on a total
debt-to-FFO basis,
with the deferred revenue change included in FFO calculations.
K-12 is
experiencing a much slower shift to digital, but it remains an
important
component of curriculum materials.
Fitch believes HMHC has the financial flexibility to invest in
digital content
and new business initiatives. New initiatives include expanding
into
international markets and adjacent K-12 educational material
markets, which
should facilitate HMHC's efforts to diversify away from highly
cyclical state
and local budgets.
The Recovery Rating (RR) reflects a restructuring scenario,
assuming
going-concern EBITDA of $220 million resulting in an adjusted,
distressed
enterprise valuation of $1.5 billion using a 6x multiple. Given
the strong
recovery prospects, the $250 million asset-backed credit
facility and $800
million senior secured term loan were notched up to 'BB+/RR1'.
The $220 million
going-concern EBITDA is adjusted to include changes in deferred
revenues to
account for the growing importance of digital revenues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Mid-single-digit revenue decline in 2016 based on a smaller
adoption market
and underperformance in adoptions, particularly California
Language Arts;
--Following low-single-digit improvement in 2017, growth
accelerates in 2018 and
2019 to mid-single digits. The 2019 period should benefit from a
strong adoption
market in Texas and Florida;
--Slight margin improvement over the rating's horizon due to
expected billing
increases and cost controls.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawals.
LIQUIDITY
As of Sept. 30, 2016, the company had adequate liquidity
consisting of $150
million in cash and $66 million in short-term investments and
$169 million of
availability under its $250 million asset-backed revolver, due
2020. FCF
amounted to approximately negative $49 million for the LTM
period ended Sept.
30, 2016. Fitch expects FCF to range from $100 million to $150
million during
the ratings horizon. Maturities are manageable with $8 million
of annual
amortization under an $800 million secured term loan that
matures in 2021.
Fitch expects HMHC to continue to deploy cash towards organic
growth, share
repurchases, and acquisitions in digital and adjacent K-12
educational material
markets. Fitch believes HMHC has sufficient liquidity to fund
these actions over
the next three years within the context of the current rating.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'WD';
--Senior secured asset-backed revolver 'WD';
--Senior secured term loan 'WD';
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company
--Long-Term IDR 'WD';
HMH Publishers LLC
--Long-Term IDR 'WD'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Jan. 31, 2017
