(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has rated Seagate
Technology Plc's
(Seagate) $1.25 billion senior notes offering 'BBB-'. The
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB-' and the Rating Outlook remains
Negative. A full
list of current ratings follows at the end of this release.
Fitch expects the company will use net proceeds from the senior
notes offering
for general corporate purposes, including to pre-fund the
repayment of $800
million of 3.75% senior notes maturing November 2018, or for
repayment of
additional debt or investments. Pro forma for the senior notes
offering, Fitch
estimates total leverage (total debt-to-operating EBITDA) for
the latest 12
months (LTM) ended Dec. 31, 2016 was 2.9x, but 2.5x including
the repayment of
the 3.75% senior notes at maturity.
The more favorable demand environment from NAND flash memory
shortages and
higher density new-product introductions, along with cost
reduction initiatives
should drive improved operating results in 2017 versus 2016. As
a result,
profitability and FCF should recover from trough levels in 2016
earlier than
Fitch previously expected. Fitch estimates operating EBITDA
margin near 17% for
the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2016, versus nearly 16% in the comparable
year ago
period, but nearly 22% for the recently ended quarter.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Long-Term Growth Challenges: Fitch expects revenue growth will
remain
constrained by a continuation of negative trends in personal
computer (PC),
which represents roughly 40% of total revenues.
Low-single-digit-growth in
near-line enterprise products will partially offset the
continuation of negative
PC trends. Fitch anticipates diminished demand visibility will
exacerbate
operating volatility as Seagate pivots away from PCs.
--Restructuring Led Margin Expansion: Fitch expects
profitability should improve
from capacity and operating expense reductions. Operating
expense reductions
should drive operating EBITDA margin expansion to the higher end
of the low
mid-teens. Operating EBITDA margins were more than 20% in the
most recently
ended quarter.
--Stabilizing Annual FCF: Fitch expects FCF of more than $500
million annually,
driven by cost reductions and a recovering top line. This
follows a recent low
of $366 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.
Seagate's return of
inventory to normalized levels and likely moderation of capital
spending could
provide incremental cashflow lift.
--Elevated Total Leverage: Fitch expects total leverage will
remain elevated but
strengthen over the near term from improving profitability.
Fitch estimates
total leverage was 2.2x for the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2016 and 2.5x
pro forma for
the senior notes issuance and repayment of the 2018 3.75% senior
notes maturity.
Over the longer term, we expect the company will manage debt
levels to below
2.5x, particularly in light of Fitch's expectations for
heightened volatility in
operating results.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Seagate
include:
--Growth in near-line products will continue growing in
low-single digits with
some near-term softness in enterprise mission-critical demand;
--Mid-single-digit declines in PC shipments and ongoing
cannibalization of HDDs
by SSDs will result in high-single-digit negative revenue growth
for the PC
business;
--Meaningful operating EBITDA margin expansion to the high-teens
in fiscal 2017
from anticipated footprint and operating expense reductions;
--FCF of more than $500 million, driven by higher profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions could result if Fitch expects:
--Top-line growth in Enterprise markets will not offset declines
in the PC
market in the intermediate term;
--Fitch expects total leverage will remain above 2.5x from
failure to manage
debt levels within the context of weaker than anticipated
profitability;
--FCF below $250 million beyond the near term, from the
company's failure to
grow profitability from restructuring while rebalancing
inventory and
investments.
Fitch could stabilize the ratings if:
--Restructuring drives operating EBITDA growth, despite likely
continued
top-line pressure;
--There is positive sales momentum in enterprise markets,
creating the
expectation for the resumption of overall organic revenue growth
in the
intermediate term;
--Seagate uses cash to meaningfully reduce debt through
open-market repurchases,
enabling the company to maintain total leverage below 2.5x.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes liquidity was adequate as of Dec. 31, 2106 and
supported by:
--$1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents, the majority of
which is readily
available given the company's non-U.S. domicile;
--An undrawn $700 million senior secured revolving credit
facility (RCF)
expiring Jan. 15, 2020.
Fitch's expectations for more than $500 million of annual FCF
also supports
liquidity.
Total debt at Dec. 31, 2016 was $4.1 billion and primarily
consisted of:
--$800 million of 3.75% senior notes maturing November 2018;
--$600 million of 7% senior notes maturing November 2021;
--$1 billion of 4.75% senior notes maturing June 2023;
--$1 billion of 4.75% senior notes maturing June 2025;
--$700 million of 4.875% senior notes maturing June 2027;
--$500 million of 5.75% senior notes maturing June 2034.
FULL LIST OF CURRENT RATINGS
Seagate Technology plc
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured RCF at 'BBB-'.
Seagate HDD Cayman
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured RCF at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
+1 312-368-3210
Secondary Analyst
Dustin DeMaria
Associate Director
+1 312-368-2071
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3210
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 14, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has made no
material
adjustments that are not disclosed within the company's public
filings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
