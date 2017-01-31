(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc. (Keysight), including the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB', and revised the Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch's actions affect $1.5 billion of debt including the $450 million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF). A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch believes the acquisition of network test and visibility solutions provider, Ixia, complements Keysight's leadership positions in wireless devices and operators markets within the company's Commercial Communications segment. As a result of the combination, Keysight will add data center and cloud testing solutions (Layers 4-7) to existing mobile device (Layers 1-3) offerings, accelerating the company's current mature growth profile. In the process, the deal adds considerable engineering and software capabilities, which Fitch anticipates will result in a richer sales mix. Fitch expects Keysight will fund the all-cash transaction with a combination of debt and existing cash or equity, given that a considerable amount of Keysight's cash is located offshore. Pro forma for the deal, Fitch expects total leverage (total debt-to-operating EBITDA) will be 3x-3.5x, depending upon the ultimate funding mix. The ratings and Negative Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that Keysight will use FCF and profitability growth, in part by achieving projected cost synergies, to return total leverage to 2.5x in 12-18 months post-close. Ixia will add roughly $500 million of annual revenue with a rapidly growing Network Visibility Solutions segment, driven by 5G testing. Network testing from exponential data growth, increasing complexity and enhanced security demand will drive revenue growth through at least the intermediate term. Fitch estimates the deal adds roughly $100 million of operating EBITDA at slightly lower profit margins (high teens versus standalone Keysight's low-20% vicinity operating EBITDA margins). However, cost synergies should drive margin expansion to mid-20% in the intermediate term. Keysight announced it reached a definitive agreement to acquire Ixia for a total consideration of $1.6 billion net of cash. The company expects the deal will close by Oct. 31, 2017, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Expanded Addressable Market: Fitch believes the acquisition of Ixia expands Keysight's addressable market by an estimated $2.5 billion, comprised of $1 billion of Network Test and $1.5 billion of Network Visibility. Both markets are growing faster than Keysight's $13.5 billion core markets (wireless devices and operators), given a network-level focus and the high software solution content. Strong demand for security and robust adoption of software-defined networking as networks become virtualized should drive Ixia's Network Visibility segment (roughly 25% of total Ixia revenue) and Network Test (approximately 75% of total Ixia revenue). --Top Line Acceleration: Fitch believes the acquisition of Ixia's solid share positions in adjacent markets with attractive demand prospects should accelerate top line growth. Fitch forecasts Ixia will add mid-single-digit growth from solid growth in network visibility and network test markets, bolstering Keysight's mature organic growth profile associated with mobile devices, electrical, radio frequency (RF) and optical test. --Profitability Expansion Roadmap: Fitch expects Keysight will drive $50 million of cost synergies within 24 months post-close and an additional $10 million thereafter, ultimately expanding operating EBITDA margins to mid-20% from the low-20% currently. Fitch estimates standalone Keysight operating EBITDA margin of 20.9% for fiscal 2016 and standalone Ixia operating EBITDA of $96.8 million with a margin at 19.6% for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 30, 2016. --Strengthening FCF Profile. Fitch expects $300 million to $500 million of annual FCF through the intermediate term, pro forma for the Ixia acquisition. In addition, a richer sales mix with higher software content should strengthen annual FCF, although a Fitch-estimated roughly two-thirds is generated outside the U.S. --Leading Core Market Positions. Fitch believes Keysight's leading share positions in core testing markets result in sufficient scale for ongoing R&D investments, a substantial installed base that drives engineering collaboration, software upgrades and services; and leadership within standards bodies. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Fitch expects low-single-digit-organic revenue growth for standalone Keysight, given a cautious demand environment offset by the acceleration of 5G testing. --Combined operating EBITDA margins will expand to the low-20% vicinity from completed restructuring and resumption of organic revenue growth. --Ixia will add mid-single-digit top-line growth from robust demand for Network Visibility Solutions (around 5G), partially offset by cautious service provider and enterprise capital spending. --Fitch expects Keysight will achieve $50 million of cost synergies within 24 months, ultimately bringing Ixia's operating EBITDA margins in line with those of standalone Keysight. --Keysight funds a portion of the Ixia transaction with offshore cash or equity. --Capital spending remains in-line with recent years at $100 million to $125 million annually. --At most, minimal share repurchases, given total likely leverage, will remain above 2.5x over at least the next 12 months. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch could stabilize the ratings for Keysight at 'BBB' if we expect total leverage below 2.5x in the near term, from a combination of debt reduction with domestic FCF or repatriation of foreign cash and profitability growth from achieving cost synergies or revenue growth. Fitch could downgrade the ratings to 'BBB-' if we expect total leverage will remain above 2.5x beyond the 12-24-month post-close timeframe, most likely from a completely debt-funded Ixia transaction or incremental acquisitions meaningfully slowing the pace of debt reduction. LIQUIDITY Fitch believes liquidity was adequate as of Oct. 31, 2016 and consisted of: --$783 million of cash and cash equivalents, $556 million of which was located outside the U.S.; --$450 million undrawn senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring November 2019. Fitch's expectations for $300 million to $500 million of normalized (excluding non-recurring cash restructuring and integration costs) annual FCF over the intermediate term also supports liquidity, although we estimate roughly two-thirds is generated outside the U.S. As a result, domestic annual FCF should range from $100 million to $200 million. Total debt at Oct. 31, 2016 was $1.1 billion and consisted of: --$500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2019; --$600 million senior unsecured notes due 2024. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Pompeii Senior Director 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 +1 312-368-3210 Secondary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1 312-368-3210 Committee Chairperson Alen Lin Senior Director +1 312-368-5471 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Jan. 30, 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch made no financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of Keysight. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 