(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk (SMART), PT Ivo Mas Tunggal (IMT) and PT Sawit Mas Sejahtera (SMS) to Positive from Negative. The ratings on the three Indonesia-based palm oil producers have been affirmed at 'AA(idn)'. At the same time the agency has affirmed SMART's IDR3trn bond programme and bonds due in 2017 and 2019 at 'AA(idn)'. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. Fitch revised the Outlook on the three companies as Golden Agri Resources, Ltd (GAR) nears the completion of its investment in the downstream business, which would improve free cash generation and improve its credit metrics. The ratings of the three palm oil producers are equalised with Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness of GAR due to their strong linkages. The outlook for oil palm plantation business has improved significantly following a recovery in crude palm oil (CPO) prices in 2017, and stronger cash flows will support GAR's deleveraging. KEY RATING DRIVERS Improving Credit Metrics: GAR's leverage has been high as it had large capex to support its plan to expand into palm oil processing and other downstream businesses. FFO-adjusted gross leverage (adjusted for net readily marketable inventories, or RMI) was 4.5x at end-2015 and rose to 4.6x at end-September 2016 due to low productivity in poor weather. Fitch expects cash flow to improve, which would bring down leverage from 2017, based on our expectations for better productivity, higher CPO prices and lower capex intensity. At the same time, the largest part of GAR's investment in its downstream businesses has been completed and we do not foresee significant new planting due to stricter requirements to ensure environmental sustainability. Downstream Margin to Improve: The downstream operations have started to turn around following weak margins during the initial expansion phase. GAR has increased the scale of its palm oil processing operation and widened its customer network over the past four years. The company is able to tap its access to third-party CPO to serve its growing customer base. We also expect GAR's earnings to be less volatile as the downstream facilities allow the company to choose the most profitable products to sell. Weather Temporarily Impacts Productivity: GAR's 9M16 CPO and palm kernel production declined by 24% yoy to 1.6 million tonnes because of severe dry weather conditions. The lower production resulted in a 14% yoy drop in 9M16 upstream revenue while EBITDA declined to below USD700 per hectare (annualised) of mature area. Production yield has started to pick up in 2017 as the El Nino weather pattern started to dissipate and Fitch expects production to slowly recover this year. GAR also continued to replant its acreage with a higher-yielding seeds, which should help improve productivity in the longer term. Large Plantation, Efficient Operation: The rating reflects GAR's position as the world's second-largest oil palm plantation group by planted area, with 482,000 hectares of planted area. Its large scale and management expertise allow the company to operate efficiently. Improving CPO Prices: Fitch expects average CPO prices to stay at around USD663 per tonne in 2017, compared with the average at USD641 in 2016. The CPO price improved to USD735 per tonne in January 2017 from USD522 a year ago due to lower production, while demand was stable. Fitch believes further price gain will be limited because production is likely to increase this year and the prices of substitutes, such as soybean oil and crude oil, remain low. RMI Adjustment: GAR maintains substantial palm product inventories that can be readily converted into cash to enhance liquidity and provide financial flexibility. In its assessment, Fitch calculates RMI by first subtracting the optimal level of inventory needed to operate a downstream processing facility from total inventory (excluding consumables) and further discounts the amount by 10% for potential basis risk loss. Strong Linkage, Consolidated Approach: The ratings of SMART, IMT, and SMS are equalised with the consolidated credit profile of GAR, reflecting their strong legal, operational and strategic linkages. These three subsidiaries combined accounted for around 71% and 73% of GAR's consolidated planted area and CPO production, respectively, in 2015. The group operates as one consolidated entity with common decision-making structures, significant control over subsidiaries, and operational integration. The majority of the subsidiaries' sales are done through GAR's trading arms. DERIVATION SUMMARY GAR's position as the world's second-largest plantation company by planted area, its integrated operation with refinery capacity of 4.8 million tonnes per year and strong operating profile underpin the company's rating. In Fitch's view, GAR has a stronger business risk profile than similarly rated Indonesian plantation peers, considering its larger plantation area, downstream facilities and trading business, although these strengths are offset by its higher leverage. There are no directly comparable peers in the same industry rated on the Indonesian national scale, so Fitch has compared GAR to companies in other sectors, such as PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI, AA-(idn)/Stable). TBI has relatively stable margins because of its tower rental contracts, but has negative FCF and high leverage. Fitch assesses GAR's overall credit profile to be stronger than that of TBI because GAR has bigger scale, lower leverage and positive FCF. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include: - Average CPO price at USD663/tonne in 2017 and USD675/tonne from 2018 - USD/IDR at 13,300 in 2016 and 13,800 in 2017-2019 - Upstream EBITDA per hectare of mature area at around USD1,200 in 2017-2019 - Capex at USD200m per year RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO-adjusted leverage (RMI adjusted) decreases to below 3x on a sustained basis - Upstream EBITDA/hectare at more than USD1,200 and sustained profitability at downstream operation The Outlook may be revised to Stable if GAR does not achieve the above. GAR will have USD825m and USD560m of debt maturing in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The company has secured a USD100m loan from an Indonesian bank and a USD450m club deal to partly repay the maturing debt, while the rest will be repaid using internally generated funds. In addition, GAR has multiple sources of funds, such as unused bank facilities, unrestricted cash, RMI, and deposits for raw-material purchases at end-September 2016. We believe the company has good access to funding, which provides further financial flexibility. 