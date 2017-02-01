(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Azerbaijan-based
AccessBank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'b+'. At the same
time the agency
has affirmed the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+'. The
Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR
The downgrade of AccessBank's VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view
that the bank has
failed, as reflected by a material capital shortfall. The agency
believes the
bank has become dependent on regulatory forbearance as it is in
significant
non-compliance with regulatory capital adequacy rules and
requires extraordinary
external capital support to restore its solvency.
Based on the bank's end-2016 regulatory accounts, Tier 1 and
total capital
ratios had fallen to just 1.7% and 3.4%, respectively, down from
10% and 16% at
end-1H16. AccessBank made a loss in 2016 equal to 93% of its
end-2015 Tier 1
regulatory capital, mostly due to substantial AZN145m impairment
charges (equal
to 18% of average loans; of this, AZN70m was posted in 2H16).
Fitch estimates AccessBank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at 5.4% of
Basel
risk-weighted assets (RWAs) at end-2016 (down a from comfortable
16% at
end-1H16); this ratio is moderately higher than regulatory
metrics mainly due to
lower weightings of secured performing loans in Basel RWAs (50%
versus 100% in
regulatory rules).
AccessBank's non-performing loans (NPLs; loans 90 days overdue)
were a high 27%
of gross loans at end-2016 (up from 22% at end-1H16 and 5% at
end-2015). Reserve
coverage of NPLs in preliminary IFRS accounts was above 80%, but
additional
downside asset quality risks stem from a large amount of
recently restructured
foreign-currency loans (around 50% of the total portfolio);
these are of
uncertain credit quality, particularly in light of the further
devaluation of
the local currency by 18% between September 2016 and January
2017.
According to management, in December 2016 AccessBank's
shareholders have decided
to inject USD20m (AZN35m equivalent) of equity on a pro rata
basis, which
management expects to be completed in 1Q17. International
Finance Corporation
(IFC) plans to participate via conversion of a part of its
USD25m subordinated
debt, while three other international financial institution
(IFI) shareholders
intend to convert their senior debt. According to management,
the shareholders
are considering contributing an additional equity injection as a
second stage of
recapitalisation, although the decision on its amount and timing
has not yet
been taken. The conversion of shareholder senior debt into
equity does not
result in AccessBank's IDRs being downgraded to default level as
Fitch's bank
IDRs relate to the risk of non-performance on third-party,
rather than
related-party, obligations.
Fitch expects that the planned USD20m injection will be
sufficient to make the
bank compliant with prudential requirements: adjusting for this
and 8%
depreciation of the manat in January 2017, the end-2016
regulatory tier 1 and
FCC ratios would rise to 6% (above the regulatory minimum of 5%)
and 11%,
respectively. However, sizable unreserved NPLs of AZN58m (equal
to 0.9x
post-injection FCC) and the above-mentioned restructured loans
of AZN312m (about
5x) will remain a drag on AccessBank's capital position and may
require
additional provisioning in 2017. The bank's core pre-impairment
profit of AZN34m
in 2016 regulatory accounts was equal to 4% of average gross
loans, but
adjusting for AZN46m of accrued interest not received in cash
pre-impairment
profit would have been negative.
AccessBank's funding profile has been stable. At end-2016, the
bank's wholesale
funding maturing within 12 months was equal to around 25% of
total liabilities,
but the available liquidity buffer was equal to a high 96% of
this. Refinancing
risks are further reduced by AccessBank's access to funding from
shareholders
and other IFIs.
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of AccessBank's Long-Term IDR at 'BB+' and
Support Rating at '3'
reflects Fitch's view that the bank's IFI shareholders continue
to have a strong
propensity to provide support, notwithstanding the bank's recent
losses. The
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (AAA/Stable),
KfW (AAA/Stable),
IFC and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank each hold a
direct 20% stake in
AccessBank.
Fitch's view on support is based on the IFIs' strategic
commitment to
microfinance lending in emerging markets and the IFIs' direct
ownership of
AccessBank, stemming from their participation as founding
shareholders. This is
additionally supported by the shareholder's intention to inject
equity in 1Q17
to restore AccessBank's capital position.
However, the bank's ability to receive and utilise potential
support could be
restricted by transfer and convertibility risks, as reflected in
Azerbaijan's
Country Ceiling of 'BB+'. The Negative Outlook on AccessBank's
IDR reflects that
on the sovereign.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SR
AccessBank's IDR will be downgraded in case of a sovereign
downgrade and
downward revision of the Country Ceiling. Conversely, a revision
of the Outlook
on the sovereign to Stable may result in a similar action on the
bank.
Downside risks for AccessBank's IDRs and Support Rating could
also stem from a
weakening of the support propensity of the IFI shareholders, for
example, if
they intend to divest their stakes in the bank or if there are
material delays
in capital support.
VR
Fitch will review AccessBank's VR once the announced
recapitalisation measures
have been completed and audited IFRS accounts for 2016 are
available. The level
of the post-recapitalisation VR will depend primarily on
prospects for the
bank's asset quality and performance, given the large volume of
restructured
loans and risks to pre-impairment profitability.
The rating actions are as follows:
AccessBank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018421
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
