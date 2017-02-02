(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that bond sales
by European
corporates and financial institutions in all currencies reached
EUR130 billion
in January 2017, broadly matching the volume a year ago, despite
heightened
political risk manifesting in wider sovereign spreads. Such
apparent calm in
European credit markets is aided by the ECB's various
bond-buying programmes and
their capacity to compress spreads and distort risk-pricing.
Corporate euro-denominated bond issuance jumped almost 4x to
EUR26 billion, as
utilities and telecoms-sectors rebounded from very low levels in
January 2016,
reflecting strong technical conditions in the European credit
market. Notable
issues include those by Italgas S.p.A and Deutsche Telekom AG.
The automotive
sector was also active, raising a total of EUR4.5 billion. We
expect bond
issuance by automotive manufacturers to pick up this year after
a decrease in
2016, primarily due to the absence of emission crisis-stricken
Volkswagen, which
more than offset the increase in issuance from companies such as
BMW and Daimler
AG.
Despite the recovery of euro-denominated issuance in certain
sectors, much of
the surge in corporate supply was magnified by low base effects,
as January 2016
volume was the lightest start to a year since the financial
crisis, at a time
when global growth concerns and doubts over the effectiveness of
QE hit
sentiment. Total corporate issuance in all currencies declined
by a quarter to
EUR39 billion, heavily skewed by AB Inbev SA's record January
2016 EUR44 billion
offering in the US bond market, related to its acquisition of
SABMiller Plc.
<iframe
src="//e.infogr.am/ec64b225-91d6-458b-9ee8-89db751acca2?src=embe
d"
title="170020 FW: European Corporate and Financials'
Issuance and Spreads"
width="680" height="524" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"
style="border:none;">
European high-yield (EHY) also posted a strong January, with
issuance jumping
2.8x yoy to EUR12.5 billion, of which EUR7.9 billion was
corporate issuance -
the first start-of-year increase since 2013 - as issuers took
advantage of
favourable technicals that have been in place in high-yield
markets for some
time. The increase bucks an overall downward trend in annual
issuance over the
past two years due to waning post-crisis drivers of supply;
namely, a reversal
in the loan-to-bond phenomenon and diminished savings from
refinancing in the
low-yield environment. Crossover five-year CDS spreads tightened
74bp yoy in
January, underscoring issuer-friendly market conditions.
Total financial-sector issuance (senior and regulatory capital)
rose 18% to
EUR91 billion - the first meaningful departure from a trend of
consecutive
declines since the crisis, reflecting the regulatory-driven
shrinkage of bank
balance sheets. A third of new volume was denominated in US
dollars, up
marginally yoy and double the average share over the prior
10-year period. Banks
have increasingly tapped the Yankee market since 2015 as the
negative EURUSD
cross-currency basis swap spread makes it attractive to issue in
US-dollars and
swap proceeds into euros.
Banks have also taken advantage of benign market conditions to
bolster capital
and leverage ratios, aided by further clarity in EU regulation.
Total loss
absorbing capacity (TLAC)-related issuance accounted for 10%
(EUR8.6 billion) of
volume in January, with 70% denominated in US dollars. Continued
growth in
lending in 2016 - albeit, still at low levels - implies bank
deleveraging at an
aggregate level may have peaked, supporting issuance in 2017
although political
risk may be a source of periodic supply disruption.
The ECB remains a major influencing force in European credit
markets. Strong
positive technical conditions created by its corporate sector
purchase programme
(CSPP) have pushed credit spreads tighter and kept corporate
yields close to
record low levels since inception. CSPP bonds outstanding amount
to EUR51
billion at end December 2016, representing 3.3% of the EUR1.53
trillion in total
bonds purchased under the ECB's broader disinflation-fighting
expanded asset
purchase programme.
Issuer-positive spill-overs have also been felt in areas not
directly targeted
by the ECB, leading to yield and spread compression in asset
classes such as
financials and high-yield, due to investor crowding-out, in line
with ECB
intentions. Corporate spreads tightened 21bp yoy in January,
contrasting starkly
with rising political risk exhibited in widening yield spreads
between French
and German 10-year benchmark bonds, which have widened 18bp yoy,
and have
currently spiked to their widest levels since 2014.
Contact:
Michael Larsson
Director
+44 203 530 1260
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1060
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
