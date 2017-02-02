(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that bond sales by European corporates and financial institutions in all currencies reached EUR130 billion in January 2017, broadly matching the volume a year ago, despite heightened political risk manifesting in wider sovereign spreads. Such apparent calm in European credit markets is aided by the ECB's various bond-buying programmes and their capacity to compress spreads and distort risk-pricing. Corporate euro-denominated bond issuance jumped almost 4x to EUR26 billion, as utilities and telecoms-sectors rebounded from very low levels in January 2016, reflecting strong technical conditions in the European credit market. Notable issues include those by Italgas S.p.A and Deutsche Telekom AG. The automotive sector was also active, raising a total of EUR4.5 billion. We expect bond issuance by automotive manufacturers to pick up this year after a decrease in 2016, primarily due to the absence of emission crisis-stricken Volkswagen, which more than offset the increase in issuance from companies such as BMW and Daimler AG. Despite the recovery of euro-denominated issuance in certain sectors, much of the surge in corporate supply was magnified by low base effects, as January 2016 volume was the lightest start to a year since the financial crisis, at a time when global growth concerns and doubts over the effectiveness of QE hit sentiment. Total corporate issuance in all currencies declined by a quarter to EUR39 billion, heavily skewed by AB Inbev SA's record January 2016 EUR44 billion offering in the US bond market, related to its acquisition of SABMiller Plc. <iframe src="//e.infogr.am/ec64b225-91d6-458b-9ee8-89db751acca2?src=embe d" title="170020 FW: European Corporate and Financials' Issuance and Spreads" width="680" height="524" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="border:none;"> European high-yield (EHY) also posted a strong January, with issuance jumping 2.8x yoy to EUR12.5 billion, of which EUR7.9 billion was corporate issuance - the first start-of-year increase since 2013 - as issuers took advantage of favourable technicals that have been in place in high-yield markets for some time. The increase bucks an overall downward trend in annual issuance over the past two years due to waning post-crisis drivers of supply; namely, a reversal in the loan-to-bond phenomenon and diminished savings from refinancing in the low-yield environment. Crossover five-year CDS spreads tightened 74bp yoy in January, underscoring issuer-friendly market conditions. Total financial-sector issuance (senior and regulatory capital) rose 18% to EUR91 billion - the first meaningful departure from a trend of consecutive declines since the crisis, reflecting the regulatory-driven shrinkage of bank balance sheets. A third of new volume was denominated in US dollars, up marginally yoy and double the average share over the prior 10-year period. Banks have increasingly tapped the Yankee market since 2015 as the negative EURUSD cross-currency basis swap spread makes it attractive to issue in US-dollars and swap proceeds into euros. Banks have also taken advantage of benign market conditions to bolster capital and leverage ratios, aided by further clarity in EU regulation. Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC)-related issuance accounted for 10% (EUR8.6 billion) of volume in January, with 70% denominated in US dollars. Continued growth in lending in 2016 - albeit, still at low levels - implies bank deleveraging at an aggregate level may have peaked, supporting issuance in 2017 although political risk may be a source of periodic supply disruption. The ECB remains a major influencing force in European credit markets. Strong positive technical conditions created by its corporate sector purchase programme (CSPP) have pushed credit spreads tighter and kept corporate yields close to record low levels since inception. CSPP bonds outstanding amount to EUR51 billion at end December 2016, representing 3.3% of the EUR1.53 trillion in total bonds purchased under the ECB's broader disinflation-fighting expanded asset purchase programme. Issuer-positive spill-overs have also been felt in areas not directly targeted by the ECB, leading to yield and spread compression in asset classes such as financials and high-yield, due to investor crowding-out, in line with ECB intentions. Corporate spreads tightened 21bp yoy in January, contrasting starkly with rising political risk exhibited in widening yield spreads between French and German 10-year benchmark bonds, which have widened 18bp yoy, and have currently spiked to their widest levels since 2014. Contact: Michael Larsson Director +44 203 530 1260 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Monica Insoll Managing Director +44 203 530 1060 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. 