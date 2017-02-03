(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Tunisia's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B+'
from 'BB-'. The
Outlook is Stable. The issue ratings on Tunisia's senior
unsecured bonds have
also been downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'. Fitch has affirmed the
Short-Term
Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has
been revised
down to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Tunisia's IDRs to 'B+' with Stable Outlooks
reflects the
following key rating drivers and their relative weight:
MEDIUM
The collapse of tourism in the context of elevated security
risks, slowdown in
investment amid frequent government changes and episodes of
strikes and social
unrest have weakened economic growth performance and prospects,
with negative
spill-overs to external and public finances. These can be seen
in the widening
of budget and current account deficits that have contributed to
a rapid rise in
public and external indebtedness.
Security risks are elevated and incidents in recent years have
led to a collapse
in tourism, an important component of growth and foreign
exchange inflows.
Measures have been taken to bolster the security apparatus
following the
terrorist attacks of 2015, and the failed attempt in March 2016
to take over Ben
Guerdane near the Libyan border. These have averted further
attacks so far, but
risks remain high, given the insecurity in Libya and high
unemployment that is
fuelling unrest and youth radicalisation. Another threat arises
from Tunisian
fighters returning home after suffering battlefield defeats
abroad.
Fitch estimates GDP growth for 2016 at 1.2%, compared with a
pre-revolution
long-term average of 4.5%, and versus medians of 4.0% for 'B'
peers and 3.5% for
'BB' peers. Inflows from tourism continued to slow, though at a
moderating pace
(down 8% yoy in September, versus a 38% decline in 1H16). Fitch
projects GDP
growth of 2.3% in 2017 and 2.5% in 2018, reflecting higher
private consumption
that will be supported by wage rises, a modest recovery in
tourism inflows, and
a faster pickup in investments that will be aided by the
adoption of a new
investment code in 2016 and the momentum generated at November's
2020
conference.
Fitch's estimate for the 2016 general government deficit of 6.4%
of GDP
(incorporating a 5.8% of GDP central government deficit and
projected social
security and local government balances), is about 2pp of GDP
higher than the
original budget target, and an increase from 5.2% in 2015. The
slippage can be
partially attributed to temporary factors, including the need to
hire security
personnel, which contributed to an increase in the wage bill
(now at 14.6% of
GDP), and the lower than budgeted GDP growth. This led to an
increase in 2016
gross general government debt (GGGD) to almost 64% of GDP,
versus medians of 51%
for 'BB' peers, and 56% for 'B' peers.
The weaker 2016 starting point, and protracted negotiation
process for the 2017
budget reduces Fitch's confidence in the government's ability to
meet future
fiscal targets. We project the budget deficit will remain
elevated at around 6%
of GDP to 2018. Political opposition resulted in the withdrawal
of government
proposals including a wage freeze to 2018. The cost of the
cancelled measure
will be partly offset by a planned pause in hiring, but the wage
bill is still
forecast by Fitch to consume around 70% of primary current
spending this year,
leaving little room for consolidation. According to our
projections, GGGD-to-GDP
will surpass 70% by 2018.
Fitch estimates that the government will need to borrow the
equivalent of 7% of
GDP externally (in addition to 2.8% of GDP in domestic market
financing) to meet
its amortisation and budget needs in 2017. Around 55% of the
foreign funding
will come from multilateral and bilateral lenders, with the
remainder to be
financed through market issuances, including a Eurobond offering
expected in
1Q17.
Tunisia continues to enjoy support from the international
community, which
provides it with foreign currency liquidity, moderates external
interest
service, and extends the debt maturity profile. However, the
growing reliance on
foreign creditors subjects Tunisia to uncertainty should it fail
to deliver on
reform benchmarks. A large portion of concessional financing
(including from the
EU and World Bank) is directly or indirectly tied to performance
under the IMF
programme signed in 2016. Progress in a number of areas has been
slow to date,
including in public administration and financial sector reform.
In Fitch's
opinion, financing risks related to disbursement delays (due to
non-compliance)
cannot be ruled out.
Increased reliance on foreign financing has also rendered public
debt vulnerable
to exchange rate fluctuations. With 63% of GGGD denominated in
foreign currency,
the dinar depreciation in 2016 (9% against the euro and 13%
against the dollar)
is estimated by the government to have resulted in a 13%
increase in the foreign
debt stock, at a cost of 4.3% of GDP.
The current account deficit of 8.9% of GDP in 2016 was roughly
unchanged from
2015 and reflected still low tourist inflows and declines in
agriculture and
energy exports. Fitch projects that the deficit will widen to
9.3% of GDP by
2018, as a gradual recovery in tourism inflows will be offset by
declining oil
production and rising prices impacting imports. The balance of
payments gap and
subsequent pressure on the dinar are reflected in an external
payment reserve
cover of just three months at end-2016 (versus a 'B' median of
3.9). Fitch
estimates net external debt at 46% of GDP in 2016, more than
double the 'B'
median. Fitch forecasts it will surpass 50% of GDP by 2018.
Tunisia's 'B+' IDRs with Stable Outlooks also reflect the
following key rating
drivers:
Tunisia has made progress in a number of reform areas, including
passing banking
legislation and investment code, preparing an organic budget
law, and committing
to a four-year IMF programme in 2016. Reform implementation
risks remain high.
Resistance to reforms will continue, given the delicate social
and security
contexts, despite the broader composition of the new government.
Municipal
elections (expected in 2017) and vested interests may further
complicate the
process.
The adoption of new banking sector legislation in 2016 was a
step towards
restructuring the weak state-owned enterprises. Fitch considers
the likelihood
of another capital injection to be high, despite a
recapitalisation exercise in
2015 that improved solvency (albeit with no downside buffers).
Other contingent
liabilities for the government include debt guarantees of state
enterprises and
potential liquidity needs stemming from the pension funds.
Tunisia is a strong outperformer relative to the 'B' category in
structural
features including GDP per capita, human development and
governance, depth of
financial markets, and ease of doing business indicators.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Tunisia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB-'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Structural factors: -1 notch, to reflect high security,
political, and social
risks, which continue to impact growth, external and public
finances.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main
factors that
could lead to positive rating action are:
- Increased growth prospects, for example related to structural
improvements in
the business environment and/or the security situation.
- Reduction in budget deficits consistent with lowering the
debt-to-GDP ratio in
the medium term.
- A structural improvement in Tunisia's current account deficit,
leading to
reduced external financing needs and stronger international
liquidity buffers.
The main factors that may individual or collectively lead to
negative rating
action are:
- Political destabilisation of the country, for example from
major terrorist
attacks or social unrest, with adverse impact on the nascent
economic recovery
- Worsening of the fiscal deficit or a materialisation of a
contingent liability
leading to an increase in government debt/GDP
- Continued weakening in external finances, such as a widening
of the current
account deficit and renewed pressure on international reserves
leading to a
marked increase in net external debt-to-GDP.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD45/b in 2017 and
USD55/b in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director
+44 20 3530 1081
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
