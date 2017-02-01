(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded El
Salvador's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'B' from
'B+'. The Rating Outlook was revised to Negative from Stable.
The issue ratings
on El Salvador's senior unsecured Foreign and Local Currency
bonds are also
downgraded to 'B'. The Country Ceiling is downgraded to 'BB-'
from 'BB'. The
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR is affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects El Salvador's continuing high level of
political
polarization with a prolonged period of congressional gridlock
that has severely
limited the government's financing options and hindered
meaningful fiscal
measures to arrest the deterioration of public finances. The
Negative Outlook
reflects persisting risks to meeting financing needs for 2017 in
the absence of
a political agreement that unlocks additional external
borrowing.
Fiscal policy negotiations between the two main political
parties broke down in
January 2017 over disagreements on the 2017 budget. The
political polarization
between the government-led FMLN party and the main opposition
ARENA party has
prevented the government from issuing external debt since
September 2014. A 2/3
majority of the Congress is needed to authorize external debt
issuance,
requiring agreement from the opposition. As a result, the
government has relied
mostly on the issuance of local short-term debt (Letes), which
reached $1.07
billion as of end-December 2016 from $794 at year-end 2015. The
legal limit of
Letes issuance is $1.34 billion. Furthermore, government arrears
have
accumulated due to the lack of financing options and the
resulting liquidity
crunch.
Fitch estimates El Salvador's 2017 financing needs at $1.3
billion (excluding
short-term debt). Fitch's base-case scenario assumes it will be
financed through
some combination of external debt and local issuance. A further
build-up of
arrears can occur given the financing constraints the government
is confronting.
El Salvador has no long-term amortization of external commercial
debt until
2019. Tax and pension reform measures require only a simple
majority vote of the
legislature and can help reduce financing needs, although the
election cycle can
hurt prospects for getting these measures approved in congress.
In November 2016, the government and ARENA reached a partial
agreement that
included a Fiscal Responsibility Law (calling for a 3% of GDP
adjustment over
three years) and authorization of $550 million in external
issuance. However, a
final agreement over specific fiscal measures remains elusive.
Failure to reach
an agreement in a timely fashion, most likely under the auspices
of an IMF
program, could further constrain financing flexibility and
result in a
disorderly adjustment with significant damage to public finances
and the overall
economy.
El Salvador's fiscal deficit fell to 2.5% of GDP in 2016 from
3.3% in 2015
partly as result of fiscal restraint and relatively buoyant tax
revenues, which
grew by an estimated 6% in 2016, although there was some
build-up of government
arrears as well.
El Salvador's GDP growth remains low compared to that of its
peers, with
five-year average GDP growth at just 2% compared to a 'B '
median of 4.1%. El
Salvador's growth is estimated at 2.5% in 2016, similar to the
growth rate in
2015. Fitch expects growth of over 2% in 2017-18. However, the
continuation of
such a modest rate of growth is insufficient to generate
employment, reduce
poverty or stabilize the general government debt dynamics.
Political
polarization, security concerns, and high emigration levels
undermine the
business climate and hinder investment prospects and growth.
Fiscal deficits and weak growth are leading to a steadily
increasing debt
burden, to an expected 62.8% of GDP in 2017 up from 61.6% in
2016 and 60% in
2015. Furthermore, the interest burden is expected to continue
to rise, growing
to nearly 14% of revenues in 2017 from 12.9% in 2016.
The 'B' ratings are supported by El Salvador's macroeconomic
stability
underpinned by full dollarization of the economy, adequately
capitalized banking
system and unblemished sovereign repayment record. The country
has a higher
income per capita, social development and governance indicators
than peers. The
banking sector remains sound due to prudent regulation, although
the weak
economy could affect asset quality and profitability.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns El Salvador a score equivalent
to a rating of
'BB' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
--Structural: Minus 1 notch to reflect the deep political
polarization in El
Salvador that has made fiscal and financing agreements difficult
to reach.
--Public Finances: Minus 1 notch to reflect El Salvador's
narrow tax base and
budgetary rigidities that make fiscal consolidation difficult to
achieve, as
well as the government's increasing reliance on short-term debt
to meet its
substantial financing needs and the difficulty of obtaining
authorization for
external debt issuance.
--Macroeconomics: Minus 1 notch to reflect El Salvador's weaker
potential growth
prospects relative to the 'B' median, with important
repercussions for public
finances.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
--Hardening financing constraints in domestic or international
markets.
--Failure to break the political impasse resulting in heightened
financing
challenges and a further build-up in government arrears.
The Rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a
positive rating change. Future developments that could,
individually or
collectively, result in a stabilization of the Outlook include:
--An easing of political tensions that improves financing
flexibility and
reduces short-term debt
--Fiscal adjustment (including a possible IMF agreement) that
improves prospects
for debt stabilization.
--Improvements in the political and business environment that
support growth and
investment prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--The sovereign will continue to prioritize debt service,
finance itself through
treasury bills and tap the international capital markets.
--U.S. economic growth continues to support economic and
external forecasts.
Furthermore, oil prices rise only gradually, to $45 in 2017 and
$55 in 2018,
helping contain imports, utility subsidies and consumer prices.
--Monetary policy normalization in the U.S. proceeds in a
gradual and orderly
manner, not resulting in external financing constraints for El
Salvador in
2016-2018.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
