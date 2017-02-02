(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Turkish Banks - Rating Action
Report
here
LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (FC IDRs) of 18 Turkish banks
and their
subsidiaries. The Long-Term Local Currency (LC) IDRs of 12 of
the banks have
also been downgraded, while six have been affirmed. The Outlooks
on all of the
banks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of Turkey's Long-Term FC
IDR to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Turkey's LTFC IDR to 'BB+';
Outlook Stable'
dated 27 January 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). The bank
downgrades reflect (i)
a weakening of the Turkish operating environment, and Fitch's
view that it is
not appropriate to rate Turkish banks above the sovereign based
on their
standalone strength; (ii) a reduction in the likelihood that the
sovereign will
be able to provide support to banks, in case of need; and (iii)
the lower
Country Ceiling, implying an increase in transfer and
convertibility risks.
At the same time, the banks' financial metrics remain largely
sound, as
reflected in Viability Ratings (VRs) which are mostly at, or
close to, the level
of the sovereign FC IDR, and the Stable Outlooks reflect limited
risks of
further downgrades in the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STATE-OWNED AND DEVELOPMENT BANKS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, DEBT
RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The downgrades of the FC IDRs of T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S.
(Ziraat), Turkiye Halk
Bankasi A.S. (Halk), Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. (Vakif),
Turkiye Sinai
Kalkinma Bankasi A.S.(TSKB), Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. (TKB)
and Turkiye
Ihracat Kredi Bankasi AS (Turk Eximbank) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-',
follow the
downgrade of Turkey's FC IDR.
The downgrades reflect the government's reduced ability - as
reflected in the
downgrade of the sovereign's FC IDR - to provide support to the
banks. As a
result, the banks' Support Rating Floors (SRFs), which underpin
their IDRs, have
been revised downwards to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The banks'
Short-Term FC IDRs are
downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'. Fitch continues to believe that the
Turkish
sovereign has a high propensity to support these banks, but that
its ability to
provide support is only moderate considering its level of net
foreign currency
reserves. As a result, all six banks' Support Ratings have been
downgraded to
'3' from '2'.
The SRFs of Ziraat, Halk and Vakif continue to reflect their (i)
state ownership
(ii) policy roles (Ziraat, Halk) (iii) systemic importance, and
(iv) significant
state-related deposits. The SRFs of TSKB, TKB and Turk Eximbank
reflect (i) the
banks' policy roles (ii) majority state ownership (TKB and Turk
Eximbank) and
(iii) government support of the banks' funding profiles.
In addition to the revision of their SRFs, the downgrade of the
FC IDRs of
Ziraat, Halk and Vakif are driven by the impact of the weaker
Turkish operating
environment on their standalone credit profiles - as reflected
in the downgrade
of their VRs to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'.
The Long-Term LC IDRs of all six banks have been affirmed at
'BBB-' in line with
the sovereign's LC IDR, reflecting the stronger ability of the
sovereign to
provide support in local currency versus in foreign currency.
AKBANK AND ISBANK - SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The SRFs of Akbank T.A.S. (Akbank) and Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S.
(Isbank) have
been revised downwards to 'B+' from 'BB-' and their Support
Ratings downgraded
to '4' from '3'. This reflects the sovereign's modest, and
weaker, ability to
provide support in FC for the two privately-owned banks. The
banks' SRFs
continue to take into account their systemic importance and
market shares.
FOREIGN OWNED BANKS - IDRS, DEBT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS,
NATIONAL RATINGS
The downgrade of the Long-Term FC IDRs of the foreign-owned
banks - namely
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S., Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (YKB),
ING Bank A.S.
(INGBT), Turk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S. (TEB), Finansbank A.S.
(Finansbank), ICBC
Turkey Bank A.S., Burgan Bank A.S., Alternatifbank A.S. (ABank),
Kuveyt Turk
Katilim Bankasi A.S (Kuveyt Turk) and Turkiye Finans Katilim
Bankasi AS -
reflects the downgrade of Turkey's Country Ceiling to 'BBB-'.
Turkey's Country
Ceiling reflects transfer and convertibility risks and limits
the extent to
which support from foreign shareholders can be factored into the
banks'
Long-Term FC IDRs.
The downgrades of the banks' Long-Term LC IDRs to 'BBB-' from
'BBB' reflect
Fitch's view that continued parental support for the banks would
become more
uncertain in a sovereign default scenario.
The Stable Outlooks mirror that on the sovereign rating and the
limited
likelihood of a change in the Country Ceiling in the near term.
The affirmation of the 10 banks' Support Ratings at '2' reflects
Fitch's view
that the banks' parents continue to have a strong propensity to
provide support,
given the subsidiaries' ownership structures, strategic
importance, integration
and, in some cases, common branding.
VR OF ZIRAAT, HALK, VAKIF, GARANTI, YKB, TEB, FINANSBANK,
AKBANK, ISBANK; IDRS
AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS - AKBANK, ISBANK
The VRs of these nine banks have all been downgraded to 'bb+'
from 'bbb-' as a
result of the weaker operating environment and the negative
impact this has on
the prospects for their asset quality and performance and the
sufficiency of
capital and liquidity buffers. Fitch does not assign VRs to any
Turkish banks
above the sovereign FC IDR due to their concentrated operations
in the Turkish
market and typically high exposure to the Turkish sovereign.
Of these banks, only Akbank and Isbank, which are
privately-owned, have IDRs
driven solely by their VRs. The downgrades of their IDRs and
senior unsecured
debt ratings are driven by the downgrade of their VRs.
BANK SUBSIDIARIES
The IDRs of the banks' subsidiaries are equalised with those of
their respective
parents, reflecting their strategic importance to and
integration with their
shareholders. Downgrades of parent ratings have therefore been
reflected in
downgrades of subsidiary ratings.
The affected subsidiaries are: Garanti Faktoring A.S., Garanti
Finansal Kiralama
A.S. (Garanti Leasing), Yapi Kredi Faktoring A.S., Yapi Kredi
Finansal Kiralama
A.S. (Yapi Kredi leasing), YapiKredi Yatirim Menkul Degerler
A.S. (YK
Investment), Finans Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Finans Leasing),
Alternatif Finansal
Kiralama AS (ALease), AK Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Aklease), Ak
Yatirim Menkul
Degerler AS (Ak Investment), Akbank AG, Is Faktoring A.S., and
Is Finansal
Kiralama A.S. (Is Leasing).
SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS - VAKIF, ISBANK, ABANK, KUVEYT TURK,
YKB
Vakif's and Isbank's subordinated debt ratings have been
downgraded to 'BB' from
'BB+', driven by the downgrade of their VRs, which serve as
anchor ratings for
the subordinated debt ratings.
The downgrades of the subordinated debt ratings of ABank, Kuveyt
Turk and YKB to
'BB+' from 'BBB-' reflect the downgrade of the respective banks'
FC IDRs. In
Fitch's view, support from the banks' owners would also likely
extend to
subordinated creditors, but the subordinated debt ratings are
one notch lower
than senior debt ratings to reflect weaker recovery prospects in
case of
default.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of all banks' and subsidiaries' National Ratings
with Stable
Outlooks reflects Fitch's view that the creditworthiness of the
banks relative
to each other and to other Turkish banks has not changed
materially as a result
of the sovereign rating action.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The IDRs and debt ratings of all the entities covered in this
commentary are
sensitive primarily to further changes in the sovereign ratings
and further
weakening of the operating environment.
In addition, the following factors could result in rating
downgrades: (i) for
foreign-owned banks: a marked weakening of the ability or
propensity of parent
institutions to provide support; (ii) for Akbank and Isbank: a
significant
weakening of their standalone credit profiles, as reflected in
their VRs; (iii)
for Ziraat, Vakif and Halk: IDRs would be downgraded only in
case of both weaker
sovereign support prospects and a downgrade of the banks' VRs;
(iv) for
subsidiaries: a change in their parents' ratings or a change in
the ability or
propensity of parent banks to provide support.
Upgrades of any of the banks' IDRs are unlikely without an
upgrade of the
Turkish sovereign.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Lindsey Liddell (Ziraat, Halk, Vakif, Akbank, Garanti, Kuveyt
Turk, Turkiye
Finans Katilim Bankasi A.S., ABank, ALease, Aklease, Burgan Bank
A.S., TEB,
Akbank AG, Garanti Faktoring A.S., Garanti Leasing, Finansbank,
Finans Leasing,
INGBT, KT Kira Sertifikalari Varlik Kiralama A.S., KT Sukuk
Company Limited, TF
Varlik Kiralama A.S.) Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Aslan Tavitov (Isbank, YKB, Yapi Kredi Faktoring A.S., Yapi
Kredi Leasing, YK
Investment, ICBC Turkey Bank A.S., Ak Investment, Is Leasing, Is
Faktoring A.S.)
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Sandra Hamilton (TKB, TSKB, Turk Eximbank)
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Lindsey Liddell (Isbank, YKB)
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Aslan Tavitov (Akbank, Garanti)
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Huseyin Sevinc (Ziraat, Halk, Vakif, ICBC Turkey Bank A.S., TKB,
TSKB, Turk
Eximbank, Is Leasing, Is Faktoring A.S.), Garanti Faktoring
A.S., Garanti
Leasing)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1027
Ahmet Kilinc (Kuveyt Turk, Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi A.S.,
ABank, ALease,
Burgan Bank A.S., INGBT, Finansbank, Aklease, Akbank AG, AK
Investment, YK
Investment, KT Kira Sertifikalari Varlik Kiralama A.S., KT Sukuk
Company
Limited, TF Varlik Kiralama A.S., Yapi Kredi Faktoring A.S.,
Yapi Kredi Leasing)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1272
Aurelien Mourgues (TEB, Finans Leasing)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1855
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018523
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001