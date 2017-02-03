(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belarus's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-'
with a Stable
Outlook. The Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs
have been
affirmed at 'B' and the Country Ceiling at 'B-'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Belarus's ratings balance high external vulnerabilities and a
track record of
frequent crises with relatively strong public finances and
structural
indicators, notably, GDP per capita and human development well
above peers.
Gross international reserves rose by USD800m to USD4.9bn in 2016
but remain
below pre-2014 levels. The net reserve position improved and
turned slightly
positive in 2016. However, Fitch estimates that liquid assets as
a share of
short-term liabilities (at 39% in 2017) is the lowest in the 'B'
category.
Fitch estimates that Belarus's current account deficit rose to
5% of GDP
(USD2.4bn) in 2016, up from 3.7% (USD2bn) in 2015. The prospect
of growth
underperformance, and a gradual increase in international oil
prices could
contain current account deficits at 4.4% in 2017 and 2018.
Nevertheless,
Belarus's gross external financing requirement (not including
short-term debt),
as a percentage of international reserves, is 146%, among the
highest of
Fitch-rated emerging market sovereigns. Net external debt (55%
of GDP) and
external debt service (23% of CXR) are double their respective
'B' medians.
A protracted dispute with Russia regarding gas prices that
started in 2016 could
further pressure external accounts, FX generation capacity and
economic
activity. Sovereign foreign currency debt service is forecast at
USD3.4bn in
2017, with external debt payments accounting for USD1.8bn. The
government's
financing plan increases the reliance on non-debt foreign
currency revenues,
partly derived from oil customs duties and exports, and a return
to
international capital markets. In addition, the financing plan
expects a
resumption of Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) disbursements
(total of USD1bn).
The third disbursement, based on end-September performance
criteria, has still
to be received.
Belarus faces a USD800m international bond maturity in January
2018. Reducing
financing risks will likely depend upon unlocking delayed
disbursements from the
EDB programme and/or tapping additional sources of foreign
exchange. Although
the IMF and the government have reportedly discussed the
potential for a
programme, the timing and outcome remain uncertain and we have
not factored IMF
disbursements into our forecasts.
Macroeconomic performance is much weaker than peers. The economy
remained in
recession in 2016 contracting by 2.6% in 2016 due to weak growth
in trade
partners, real wage contraction, tighter policy stance and the
gas price dispute
with Russia. Fitch expects the economy to remain in recession in
2017, but the
pace of contraction to decelerate due to a relative improvement
in consumption
and investment. The positive impact of the oil price and
neighbours' recovery
could be limited by reduced oil imports volume from Russia.
Inflation declined to 10.6% in 2016, below the 12% goal set by
the central bank.
Average inflation could hover around 11% in 2017 due to expected
utility
tariffs' adjustments. The central bank has maintained a tight
policy stance and
is working on a strategy to move toward a full-fledged inflation
targeting
regime by 2020. However, the effectiveness of monetary policy is
constrained by
programme lending and high levels of financial dollarisation.
Fitch estimates the consolidated general government remained in
surplus (1.6% of
GDP) in 2016 reflecting revenue measures, no real growth for the
wage bill and
capital spending cuts. The social protection fund recorded a
small surplus (0.3%
of GDP). Fitch estimates that including off-balance sheet
expenditure, the
government reached a surplus in 2016 at 0.6% of GDP. Authorities
have presented
a three-year budget (2017-2019) in order to anchor expectations
and stress their
commitment to reducing off-balance sheet spending and programme
lending.
Government debt was 52% of GDP at end-2016, below the 56% 'B'
median. Fitch
includes government guarantees, totalling 11% of GDP, in its
total debt
calculations, due to the high likelihood that the state will
need to meet
state-owned enterprises' repayment obligations. Debt is highly
exposed to
currency risk, as 80% is foreign currency denominated.
Regulatory NPLs (the three riskiest categories) more than
doubled to 14.2% of
gross credit exposure at end-November 2016 from 6.8% at end-2015
and further
increases are likely. The system's capitalisation level is
18.5%. The Asset
Quality Review (AQR) finalised in July did not provide
sufficient information to
assess the state of the financial sector and fully evaluate its
resilience to
shocks. The large presence of the public sector (50% of assets)
creates fiscal
risks for the sovereign.
Political power is concentrated in the hands of President
Lukashenko who has
been in power since 1994. The opposition is weak, and Fitch
assumes that
Lukashenko will remain in power over the medium term. Russia
remains a key
partner for Belarus from a trade, financing and political
perspective. The gas
price dispute with Russia, which echoes various energy disputes
in the 2000s,
remains unresolved thus creating uncertainty for the 2017
economic and financing
outlook.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Belarus a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LTFC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macro: -1 notch, to reflect a history of poor economic policy
management
leading to frequent crises and weak potential growth relative to
peers
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect a very high gross
external financing
requirement, low net international reserves and reliance on
often ad hoc
external financial support to meet external debt obligations;
and high net
external debt/GDP.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LTFC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
could, individually or collectively, trigger negative rating
action:
- Materialisation of severe external financing stresses and
increased risk of
failure to meet foreign currency debt repayment obligations.
- Deterioration in public finances resulting in a significant
rise in government
debt.
The following risk factors could individually or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action:
- A reduction in external financing pressures, supported by a
recovery in
international reserves.
- An improvement in Belarus's medium-term growth potential,
stemming from
implementation of structural reform agenda.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's assumes that Belarus will receive ad-hoc financial
support from Russia.
