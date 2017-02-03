(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Austria's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Austria's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA+'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local
Currency IDRs at
'F1+'. The issue on Austria's Short-Term local currency debt has
been affirmed
at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Austria's IDRs and Stable Outlook reflect the following main
factors:
Fitch expects the headline budget deficit to widen to 1.4% in
2016 compared with
1% in 2015, due to weak revenues following the implementation of
tax relief
measures, unwinding of windfalls from taxes on capital gains and
increased
refugee related-spending. Improved revenues due to an expected
rise in
employment, good performance of corporate income tax, and lower
interest
payments should help reduce the deficit to 1.3% of GDP in 2017.
Fitch forecasts Austria's gross general government debt (GGGD)
will decrease to
84% of GDP in 2016 and 82.6% in 2017, after peaking at 85.5% in
2015. The
acceptance by HETA creditors in October 2016 of a discounted
offer for their
bonds covered by Carinthia's guarantee will moderately improve
Austria's
government debt/GDP ratio and lessen the uncertainties created
by the bad bank's
resolution. Nationalised bad banks, including KA Finanz AG and
immigon are being
wound down, and liquidation of their assets will likely improve
the debt
trajectory as liabilities of these deficiency structures are
included in the
general government balance sheet.
The ongoing buy-back of HETA's debt will reduce recorded GGGD by
the same amount
as the haircut incurred by senior and subordinated creditors,
which Fitch
estimates at up to 0.4% of GDP. HETA's creditors can settle the
offer by cash or
by exchanging their debt for zero-coupon bonds to be issued by
the Carinthian
compensation fund (KAF) and guaranteed by Austria. These bonds
can then be sold
back to KAF with a net present value of 90% for senior debt and
45% for
subordinated debt. The cost of settling the deal, of
approximately EUR9.3bn
(2.7% of GDP), is largely being met by the Austrian federal
government, which is
providing the funds to KAF.
The steady economic recovery in Austria was confirmed in 1H16,
with real GDP
growing by 0.7%. We expect the economy to grow by 1.5% in
2017-2018. Although
the effect of the fiscal stimulus will ease, we believe private
consumption will
remain dynamic due to good performance in the labour market, and
solid
population growth, including refugees' inflow and continuous
strong immigration
from the EU. Investment in construction will remain solid due to
the sustained
rise in house prices, and equipment and machinery investment is
likely to
continue its recovery due to high current utilisation rates and
solid external
demand, notably from the main European trading partners
including Germany.
Risks are still embedded in the Austrian banking sector despite
substantial
improvements. Capitalisation has increased since 2015 but remain
below the
average of international peers. Net profits have recovered due
to lower credit
provisions and improved profitability in Central, Eastern and
South Eastern
Europe (CESEE). However, the reduced presence in CEE following
restructurings is
likely to put pressure on profitability, given the Austrian
market's low growth
potential and low-margin nature. Non-performing loans remain
high at 9.9% in
CESEE, although decreasing. Legacy issues also remain a risk.
The proportion of
FX loans accounts for 14.8% of loans to households as of
September 2016, while
the share of variable rate loans was above 60% and still amounts
to 83% of new
loans for households and nonfinancial corporations.
Residential property prices rose sharply in 1H16. The European
Systemic Risk
Board issued a warning in 2016 highlighting the vulnerabilities
of the sector,
but the Central Bank stresses that prices are in line with
fundamentals and we
believe mitigating factors remain strong. These include a
comparatively low
level of household indebtedness, initially low level of Austrian
prices, and of
mortgage loans relative to GDP and as a share of bank's core
capital. New
macro-prudential measures were also introduced in September and
regulatory
limits are likely to be implemented on loan-to-value ratio,
debt-to-income and
debt-service-to-income ratios following the Financial Market
Stability Board
recommendations.
Austria has a rich, diversified, high value-added economy with
strong political
and social institutions. It benefits from low private-sector
indebtedness and a
high household savings rate. The unemployment rate is among the
lowest in the EU
at around 6%, but it has been increasing over the past few
years. Fitch
considers the government's financing risk to be low, reflecting
an average debt
maturity of close to nine years, low borrowing costs and strong
financing
flexibility.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Austria a score equivalent to a
rating of AA on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
-Public Finances: +1 notch, to reflect our expectation that the
downward path of
Austria's GGGD will continue beyond the SRM forecast horizon and
that upside
risks stemming from further disposal of the bad banks' assets
could decrease
debt/GDP ratio further than expected.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
-A declining trend in the public debt to GDP ratio from its peak
to a level that
provides the sovereign with greater fiscal flexibility.
-A stronger recovery of the Austrian economy and greater
confidence in
medium-term growth prospects, particularly if supported by the
effective
implementation of structural reforms.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action include:
-Weaker nominal GDP growth or failure to place public debt on a
downward
trajectory over the medium term, for example because of
significant slippage
from fiscal consolidation targets.
- Material costs from the financial sector that worsens the
government debt
profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The next legislative elections are to be held by October 2018
and we do not
expect grand coalition parties to trigger an earlier election.
In the event of
an early election, we do not expect any outcome would lead to a
change of
Austria's commitment to the EU project. Our base case is for
Austria to remain a
core member of the EU and the eurozone.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
