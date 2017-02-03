(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Scotland's (BOS,
A+/Stable/F1) GBP7.2 billion equivalent mortgage covered bonds
at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on BOS's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an
unchanged Payment
Continuity Uplift (PCU) of six notches and the 87.0% asset
percentage (AP) that
Fitch gives credit to, which is in line with the 87.0% 'AAA'
breakeven AP. The
latter supports a 'AA+' tested rating on a probability of
default basis and a
one-notch recovery uplift (RU) to 'AAA'. The Stable Outlook on
the covered
bonds' rating reflects that on the issuer and a five-notch
buffer against a
downgrade due to the different uplift factors above the bank's
IDR.
The updated IDR uplift, PCU and RU were firstly assigned to the
programme on 30
November 2016 following the implementation of the agency's
revised Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria published on 26 October 2016.
The programme's two-notch IDR uplift reflects that
collateralised covered bonds
in the UK are exempt from bail-in, the risk of
under-collateralisation is deemed
sufficiently low, and a resolution of BOS, should it happen, is
not likely to
result in the direct enforcement of the recourse against the
cover pool. It also
reflects that BOS's IDR of 'A+' is above the institution's
Viability Rating of
'a' due to the junior debt buffer within the group that could be
made available
to protect senior obligations from default in case of failure.
The PCU of six notches reflects the 12-month liquidity
protection in place
allowed by (i) the 12-month maturity extension applicable to the
four soft
bullet bonds and (ii) the 12-month pre-maturity test in place
for the three
remaining hard bullet bonds. A reserve fund has also been
established to cover
three months' interest payments and some senior expenses.
Amounts due under the
interest rate swap on cover assets rank senior to the payments
under the covered
bond swap but are not sized in the reserve fund. However, it
would become
subordinated in case the issuer, acting as swap counterparty,
defaults.
The RU for this programme is capped at one notch due to the
presence of
significant pre-swap FX mismatches between cover assets and
liabilities. While
the FX covered bonds are fully hedged till maturity (including
the extension
period), upon a covered bonds' event of default, recoveries from
GBP-denominated
assets, which have a longer weighted average life than the
covered bonds, could
expose holders of non GBP-denominated bonds to FX risk.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP is unchanged at 87.0%, corresponding to a
breakeven
over-collateralisation (OC) of 14.9%.
The asset disposal loss component of 20.4% in 'AA+' tested
rating scenario
remains the main driver of the breakeven OC due to the maturity
mismatches
between the cover pool and the covered bonds (12 years versus
3.1 years), which
create the need for stressed asset sale to meet timely payments
on the bonds
should the recourse against the cover pool be enforced. The
credit loss
component is 4.8%, based on the 'AA+' tested rating on the PD
basis. The cash
flow valuation component is -10.3%, reflecting the excess spread
and longer
weighted average life of assets than that of liabilities.
Based on the loan-by-loan data as of end-November 2016, the
'AAA' weighted
average foreclosure frequency (FF) is 14.1% and the 'AAA'
weighted average
recovery rate (RR) is 61.3%. Both metrics have improved compared
with the last
analysis as the pool is more seasoned and is benefitting from
increasing house
prices in the UK.
Fitch relies on the AP used in the asset coverage test, which is
published in
monthly investor reports, since this is a wind-down programme.
The last issuance
took place in 2010.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of BOS's mortgage covered bonds is vulnerable
to a downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's Long-Term IDR is
downgraded by six
notches to 'BB+' or below; or (ii) the number of notches
represented by the IDR
uplift, the PCU and the RU is reduced to three or lower; or
(iii) the
relied-upon AP rises above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.0%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Anne-France Chane
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1491
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Justina Niu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1589
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
Criteria Addendum: UK Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 22
Jul 2016)
Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub.
26 Sep 2016)
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
Criteria for Rating Currency Swap Obligations of an SPV in
Structured Finance
Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 11 Aug 2016)
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016)
Fitch's Cover Assets Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions
- Excel file
(pub. 20 Jan 2017)
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016)
Fitch's Foreign-Currency Stress Assumptions for Residual
Foreign-Exchange
Exposures in Covered Bonds and Structured Finance - Excel File
(pub. 26 Oct
2016)
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
