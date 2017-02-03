(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based Cellnex
Telecom S.A.'s (Cellnex) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable
The affirmation follows Cellnex's agreement with Bouygues
Telecom to acquire and
build up to 3,000 sites in France over a five-year period. The
agreement
envisages a total investment of EUR854 million from Cellnex with
a significant
proportion of the investment being undertaken in the first two
years.
Fitch expects Cellnex's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage on a
proforma basis to increase to 5.9x in 2017 from around 5.8x at
end-2016, before
falling to 5.0x or below by 3Q19. Cellnex's stable and visible
cashflow
generation allows us to tolerate leverage above the threshold
for a 'BBB-'
rating for up to three years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Expanding Operations in France: Cellnex's agreement with
Bouygues Telecom, if
successfully completed, will expand the company's mobile tower
portfolio in
France to 3,500 from 500. The agreement is structured around two
projects. The
first one relates to the acquisition of 1,800 sites for a total
enterprise value
of EUR500 million that will be gradually transferred to Cellnex
over two years.
The second relates to the building of 1,200 sites over five
years with a total
investment of EUR354 million. The company intends to fund the
acquisition
through existing cash resources and future cash flows.
Strong Operating Profile Unchanged: The expansion projects in
France do not
impair the visibility and stability of Cellnex's cash flows, nor
dilute the cash
generative capability of the company's operations. This reflects
the long-term
(15 years) nature of the contract with Bouygues that provides a
pre-determined
pricing mechanism with visibility on associated service costs
and capital
expenditure requirements. Fitch views the incremental cash flows
generated by
the projects as carrying broadly similar levels of risk to
Cellnex's existing
tower portfolio.
Extended Timeframe to Reduce Leverage: Fitch typically allows an
18-24 month
period to manage post-acquisition leverage spikes. It is,
however, extending
this period for Cellnex to two to three years based on the low
risk attributed
to the company's cashflow generation and retained deleveraging
capacity, which
we expect will be marginally enhanced as a result of the
projects. Cellnex
benefits from long-term visibility and stability in its
revenues, operating cost
structure and investment returns, which enhance its credit
profile and provides
greater scope to manage temporary increases in leverage.
To be consistent with a 'BBB-' rating we expect Cellnex to
reduce FFO adjusted
net leverage to 5.0x or below by 3Q19. This represents a
three-year period
starting from 3Q16, which was when Cellnex's proforma leverage
exceeded 5.0x
following its acquisitions of Protelindo NL, Shere Group and
expansion of 230
towers from Bouygues Telecom in 2016.
Organic Development Supportive of Deleveraging: Cellnex's
ability to reduce
leverage over the next two to three years is likely to be
supported by good
organic development prospects derived from a number of sources.
These include
growth in tenancy ratios, fourth mobile network operator
rollout,
decommissioning of towers across its footprint, efficiency
measures and an
ability to reduce operating lease expenses, which effectively
reduce off-balance
sheet debt.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Stability and visibility of cash flow streams drive the basis of
Cellnex's
ratings. This is derived from inflation-linked long-term
contracts of the
company's mobile towers portfolio and a scalable,
cash-generative business model
with low capital intensity requirements and demand-driven capex
that reduces
investment risks. These factors provide Cellnex significant
discretion to manage
its credit profile and enable the company to sustain higher
leverage per rating
band relative to network telecom operators. The levels are,
however, lower than
American peers' due to the latter's significantly higher
domestic market share
of mobile tower operations and lower mix of revenues from
broadcast tower
infrastructure.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
are:
- Reported revenue growth of 17% in 2016, driven by acquisitions
and the
recovery of Spanish TV broadcasting, 9% to 10% per year for 2017
and 2018
(broadly reflecting improvements in tenancy ratios,
build-to-suit projects and
inflation increases that are partially offset by a decline in
the average
revenue per tenant);
- EBITDA margin around 40% in 2016, increasing to 47% by 2019,
reflecting
acquisitions, efficiency measures and improvements in tenancy
ratios;
- Discretionary expansion capex of 8%-9% of revenue (excluding
build-to-suit
capex in France) which, alongside maintenance capex, increases
total non-M&A
capex to 11%-12% of revenues annually;
- Lease adjusted debt around EUR900 million at end-2016. This is
based on a
blended lease multiple of 7.7x, reflecting 5x multiple relating
to satellite
lease expenses and 8x multiple for tower rental and other
operating lease
expenses;
- Dividend pay-out at around 20% of recurring leveraged free
cash flow (FCF; as
defined by company) for 2016;
- Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA exercises its EUR85m Galata put
option in 2017 at
first available opportunity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- A decrease in FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 4.5x on a
sustained basis,
which could lead to an upgrade to 'BBB';
- Fixed charge cover of 3.0x or higher (2016E: 2.8x).
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Failure to reduce FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 5.0x on a
sustained basis
by end-3Q19, three years after the acquisitions of CommsCon,
Shere Group,
Protelindo NL and 230 of Bouygues' tower assets, with no
significant and
consistent deleveraging progress during this period;
- Deterioration in FCF generation detracting from the company's
ability to
reduce leverage. While leverage is higher than the threshold
for the 'BBB-'
rating, FCF margin below 10% would be a risk;
- Future acquisitions that reduce the company's financial
flexibility and
deleveraging capacity from current levels of FFO adjusted net
leverage of
0.5x-0.6x per year, in the absence of sufficient debt reduction
measures;
- Fixed charge cover remaining below 2.5x for a sustained
period.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Cellnex generates strong FCF and has no
significant debt
maturities over the medium term. A EUR500 million revolving
credit facility due
2023 (undrawn at end-3Q16) along with credit facilities of
EUR325 million due
2019/21 (partially drawn at end-3Q16) provides further liquidity
over the next
five years.
