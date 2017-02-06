(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks - Rating Action Report here MOSCOW, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian banks' and financial companies' National Ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them. The affirmation of the National Ratings reflects limited changes since the last review. The National Ratings are being withdrawn because Fitch has withdrawn its Russian National-scale ratings in response to a new regulatory framework for credit rating agencies in Russia (see 'Fitch Ratings Withdraws National Scale Ratings in the Russian Federation' dated 23 December 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). The National Ratings of AK BARS Bank and PJSC Asian-Pacific Bank have been withdrawn with Rating Watch Negative. The full list of rating actions is accessible by clicking the link above. 