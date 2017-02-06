(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sagicor
Financial
Corporation Limited's (SFCL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided
at the end of
this release.
The rating action follows Fitch's rating action on Feb. 2, 2017
on Jamaica's
sovereign ratings, which included the affirmation of both
Jamaica's sovereign
rating and country ceiling at 'B' with a Stable Outlook.
SFCL's ratings remain constrained by Fitch's view of the
economic environments
and the sovereign risks in both Jamaica and Barbados, while the
agency maintains
internal viewpoints to establish the rating of SFCL. The
constraint is driven by
the company's business concentration in Jamaica and Barbados as
well as the
company's high investment exposure to Barbados and Jamaica
sovereign debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings reflect the challenging operating and economic
environments of
the main insurance subsidiaries domiciled in Barbados and
Jamaica; very high
capital exposure to below investment grade sovereign debt,
partially offset by
good operating company capitalization; and good and improving
profitability. The
ratings also consider the company's high financial leverage, the
positive impact
of the re-domiciliation of the SFCL holding company to Bermuda
from Barbados,
macroeconomic challenges associated with low interest rates, and
asset liability
duration mismatches in the operations of Barbados and Trinidad.
The capitalization of SFCL's primary insurance subsidiaries is
considered good.
Management uses Canadian regulatory capital standards to help
manage capital,
and the consolidated MCCSR for SFCL is strong on an absolute
basis at 279% as of
Sept. 30, 2016. The quality of SFCL's insurance subsidiary
capital is lower
relative to Canadian or international peers given a higher Tier
2 capital
component. Historically, MCCSR at the consolidated SFCL level
has remained
relatively stable above 220% since 2011. The company's minimum
target MCCSR
range at the consolidated level is 175%.
Fitch considers SFCL's operating earnings to be good and
improving with an
upward trend over the last four years as the company's Jamaica,
Barbados and
Trinidad operations have been drivers of increased SFCL
profitability. Losses
due to currency retranslation and discontinued operations have
historically been
sources of volatility for the company. Operating earnings for
the first three
quarters 2016 were improved over same period prior year levels
due to the
absence of residual losses from Sagicor Europe, for which the
company is no
longer liable as of year-end 2015, as well as higher investment
and fee income
but partially offset by currency retranslation losses primarily
from Jamaica.
SFCL's Fitch financial leverage ratio (FLR) is high at 42%
(adjusted to exclude
non-controlling interests from capital) as of the third quarter
2016, albeit
lower than 49% as of year-end 2015. The higher leverage in
year-end 2015 and
subsequent decline in 2016 was due to debt issued in 2016, which
was used in
part to fund debt that matured in 2016. Fitch expects run rate
interest coverage
to be around 4x in the medium term, which is satisfactory for
the current
rating.
SFCL's investment portfolio is concentrated in the sovereign
debt of its
countries of operations, including Jamaica and Barbados, and as
a result, the
company has a significant concentration of below investment
grade debt. The
concentration of investment exposure to Barbados and Jamaica
sovereign debt
could result in sharp declines in capitalization ratios in
adverse sovereign
scenarios. Management has taken steps to actively reduce the
company's exposure
to these sovereign instruments, which declined from year-end
2015 to third
quarter 2016. Where possible, particularly in the Trinidad and
Tobago and U.S.
segments, the company invests in investment grade and the
investment portfolios
are of high quality.
Fitch views the re-domiciliation of the SFCL holding company to
Bermuda from
Barbados to be a credit positive for the company as the
completion reduces the
company's exposure to Barbados to solely its insurance
operations in that
country. SFCL is in the process of reorganizing its company
structure to unstack
the non-Barbados Caribbean operating subsidiaries, including
those in Jamaica,
such that they are no longer rolled up underneath the Barbados
operating entity
and will instead be held directly by SFCL. The company expects
to be completed
with the unstacking in the second quarter 2017. Fitch also views
the unstacking
positively and factors it into the current ratings, as it
reduces organizational
complexity and increases transparency of cash flows between
regional entities
and SFCL.
As a result of the lack of availability of long duration assets
in Barbados and
Trinidad and Tobago, the company has a duration mismatch, where
liabilities are
much longer than assets, which would be a concern in a prolonged
low rate
environment. Concern over this duration mismatch is somewhat
mitigated by the
company's use of a Canadian accounting framework that requires
SFCL to set aside
reserves to address the rollover risk associated with the
duration mismatch.
Customarily, holding company senior debt is notched down by one
from the IDR at
a Recovery Rating of 'RR5'. However, in the case of SFCL the IDR
has been pulled
down due to concerns over risks tied to the concentration of the
company's
operations and sovereign debt exposure of Barbados and Jamaica,
including
transfer and convertibility (T&C) risks.
T&C exposure is somewhat mitigated by substantial assets held in
U.S. external
accounts that is a source of debt service in the event of
adverse sovereign
scenarios. While Fitch does not publish a sovereign rating or a
country ceiling
for Barbados, it does maintain internal viewpoints on the
sovereign that were
considered in SFCL's rating. Fitch's sovereign rating for
Jamaica is 'B' (local
and foreign currency IDR) and the country ceiling is 'B'. The
current use of
external accounts, which are largely owned by non-Barbados
subsidiaries, reduces
much but not all T&C exposure to Barbados, but T&C risks tied to
Jamaica largely
remain due to the potential move back of funds into the Jamaican
subsidiaries
and imposition of foreign exchange controls in an adverse
Jamaica scenario.
Thus, Jamaica's country ceiling of 'B' has been applied to SFC's
ratings.
SFCL is a Bermuda-based financial holding company and leading
provider of
insurance products and financial services in the Caribbean
region. It also
provides insurance products in the U.S. as well as banking and
investment
management services in Jamaica. Primary insurance subsidiaries
and the
corresponding regions for SFCL include Sagicor Group Jamaica
Ltd. (Jamaica and
Cayman Islands), Sagicor Life Inc. (Barbados and Trinidad and
Tobago), and
Sagicor Life USA (U.S.). Aside from these main subsidiaries and
regions, the
company also has insurance operations in many of the Eastern and
Dutch Caribbean
islands and select Latin American countries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade of the
ratings for Sagicor
Financial Corporation include:
--A higher country ceiling of Jamaica, without any heightened
sovereign concerns
in Barbados or decline in performance of the company;
--A shift in country mix, including a significantly greater
percentage of
profitability and capital in countries with higher sovereign
ratings and a
decline in Barbados and Jamaica sovereign debt concentration;
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Perceived deterioration by Fitch in the economic environments
of Jamaica or
Barbados, including a downgrade in Sovereign rating of Jamaica;
--Deterioration in key financial metrics, including consolidated
MCCSR falling
below 180% and financial leverage exceeding 50% and ROE below 5%
on a sustained
basis.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Sagicor Financial Corporation
--IDR at 'B'.
Sagicor Finance (2015) Limited
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B/RR5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0273
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+57-1-3075180
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018643
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001