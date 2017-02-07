(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Lebanon's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B-' with
Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Lebanon's senior unsecured
foreign currency
bonds are also affirmed at 'B-'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed
at 'B-' and the
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings for Lebanon reflect high political and security
risks, very weak
public finances and anaemic economic performance. The ratings
also capture the
country's strong external liquidity, resilient banking system
and other
structural strengths such as high GDP per capita and human
development
indicators.
Political and security risk is high because of spillover effects
from the
ongoing war in neighbouring Syria, the delicate sectarian
balance in Lebanese
society and politics and other geopolitical risks, for example,
of renewed
conflict between Hizbollah and Israel. However, the election on
31 October of
Michel Aoun as President of Lebanon after a more than two-year
vacancy of the
post was a boost to political stability and an important step
towards
potentially improving political effectiveness.
Risks remain to cementing a more effective political
environment. Saad Hariri,
Prime Minister in 2009-11 and the leader of the Sunni Future
Movement Party,
again became Prime Minister and after some delay, on 18
December, formed a new
broad-based government. Political factions are currently locked
in negotiations
over whether to use the existing electoral law or legislate a
new electoral law.
This is needed ahead of long-delayed parliamentary elections,
now due to start
in May 2017. If there is timely formation of a new government
following the
parliamentary elections, this would improve the prospects for
policymaking.
The war in Syria continues to cast a shadow over Lebanon,
especially with the
ongoing presence of a large number of refugees (between 1
million and 1.5
million, relative to a previous total population of around 4.5
million) and
hindrance to trade. Despite the recent domestic political
breakthrough in
Lebanon, the main political actors remain divided over the
Syrian conflict,
which continues to present a threat to security and sectarian
relations in
Lebanon.
Public finances are very weak. General government debt is the
third highest
among Fitch-rated sovereigns at an estimated 144.2% of GDP in
2016. High debt
levels have contributed to an exceptionally high and rising
interest bill,
averaging 43% of government revenues in 2013-16. We estimate
that the budget
deficit widened to 8.1% of GDP in 2016. Despite the positive
effect of lower oil
prices on spending in 2015-16, large structural budget deficits
will persist due
to the lack of fiscal reforms and high current spending,
together with mediocre
economic growth. This will contribute to further increases in
the public debt
stock in 2017-18.
Financing these needs has proven resilient. The banking system
is still
attracting sufficient deposits to fund government borrowing
while ensuring
growth of credit to the resident private sector (estimated at 6%
in 2016); the
latter helped by the central bank's ongoing stimulus programme.
Deposit growth
has slowed in recent years and in April 2016 dropped to a low of
3.7% yoy, from
5% in 2015 and an average of 7.7% in 2011-2014. However, since
April, deposit
growth accelerated, reaching 6.3% yoy in November.
Banque du Liban (BdL, the central bank) conducted a substantial
financial
engineering operation 2H16 in response to declining foreign
reserves and
weakening deposit growth in the banking sector. BdL made sales
of Eurobond
holdings and FX CDs, worth USD13 billion in total, to banks over
the course of
several months up to December. At the same time BdL offered to
discount at a
premium equivalent amounts of LBP T-bills and LBP CDs held by
banks. The
operation had mixed results, in Fitch's view. It increased BdL's
gross FX
reserves, stimulated growth in non-resident deposits in the
banking system as
banks offered attractive conditions for FX deposits, will help
banks'
capitalisation ratios and has boosted LBP liquidity. However, at
the same time
it has increased the size and complexity of BdL's balance sheet
and the carry
costs associated with the operation imply that BdL will incur
further losses.
Lebanon has maintained strong external liquidity despite
persistently large
current account deficits (estimated at 17.8% of GDP in 2016).
Its stock of
foreign reserves was USD34.4 billion (excluding gold worth
USD10.9 billion) at
end-November - up 8.2% yoy. Excluding gold, foreign reserves
accounted for 62%
of LBP deposits in November (up from 57% in March). The
dollarisation rate of
deposits (at 65.3%) has remained broadly stable since the
outbreak of the Syrian
crisis.
In keeping Lebanon's currency peg against the USD and financing
model running,
BdL seems to have been incurring annual losses on its
foreign-currency
operations and a worsening capital position as it receives
minimal returns on
its FX reserves due to low global interest rates, while paying
out higher rates
to attract US dollar deposits.
The growth outlook for Lebanon has improved, but remains modest.
We have
improved our GDP growth forecasts, largely on the assumption
that the restarting
of the political machinery in Lebanon will improve government
effectiveness
somewhat and will boost consumer and investor confidence,
including among the
diaspora. This should underpin deposit and credit growth.
Nevertheless, at an
average of 3.3% in 2017-18 growth remains weak relative to
historical trend. In
2000-2010 real GDP growth averaged 5.3%, for example, with
several years of
growth in the 8%-10% band.
GDP per capita and broader human development indicators are well
above 'B'
category peers and more in line with the 'BBB' median, although
governance
indicators are weaker than peers'. The government also has an
unblemished track
record of public debt repayment.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Lebanon a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Structural features: -1 notch, to reflect political and
security risks not
fully captured in the SRM, related to the ongoing war in Syria,
the delicate
sectarian balance in Lebanese society and politics and other
geopolitical risks,
for example, of renewed conflict between Hizbollah and Israel;
- Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect the exceptionally high
public debt/GDP
levels in Lebanon and the lack of fiscal flexibility given the
high share of
total spending that goes on interest payments, personnel costs
and transfers to
Electricite du Liban.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently balanced.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
-Greater confidence in the sustainability of the domestic
political environment
and a sustained de-escalation of the war in Syria;
-An improvement in public debt dynamics, whether through fiscal
tightening or
improved economic performance.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
-A major destabilisation of Lebanon induced by spill-overs from
the Syrian
conflict, terrorist attacks or a severe intensification of
sectarian tensions;
-Diminished ability of the domestic banking sector to continue
to attract
sufficient deposits to keep funding the government.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes that sporadic security incidents will prevail as
long as
conflict in Syria continues, but that Lebanon will not itself
descend into a
full-scale civil conflict.
- Fitch assumes that international oil prices will rise to an
average of USD45/b
in 2017 and USD55/b in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 22639832
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 203 530 1721
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018661
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
