LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Santander
UK Group Holdings plc's (SGH; the holdco), Santander UK's (San
UK; the main
operating bank) and Abbey National Treasury Services plc's
(ANTS) Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Stable from Positive and
affirmed the IDRs at
'A'. The Short-Term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1'. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The revision of the Outlooks to Stable reflects Fitch's view
that the weaker
prospects for the banking sector after the UK's decision to
leave the European
Union will make it more difficult for SGH's earnings to benefit
from a
diversified business mix. We expect the UK banking sector
profitability to be
affected by low interest rates, which coupled with a slowdown in
domestic
lending demand, will put pressure on earnings. In our opinion,
this is likely to
constrain the group's ability to expand its retail, commercial
and corporate
franchises. In addition, the group's decision to adopt a wider
ring fence model
will further restrict its ability to diversify.
Fitch has assigned a 'A(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating
(DCR) to San UK and
ANTS as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative
counterparties in
western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express
Fitch's view of
banks' relative vulnerability to default under derivative
contracts with
third-party, non-government counterparties.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of the
major UK banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY AND SENIOR DEBT
San UK's IDRs, DCR and senior debt ratings are driven by its VR,
which reflects
the group's conservative risk appetite, healthy asset quality,
strong funding
and liquidity profile, adequate capitalisation and the benefits
of being an
important part of the Santander Group (Banco Santander SA;
A-/Stable). The VR
also reflects the group's less diversified business model, which
concentrates on
the UK, and higher than average leverage.
SGH's VR and IDRs are equalised with San UK's to reflect SGH's
role as a holding
company for the UK-based subsidiaries and the lack of holding
company double
leverage at SGH.
Asset quality is strong and stable and compares well with peers.
SGH's gross
non-performing loans, defined as impaired loans plus all loans
which are 90 days
past due but not impaired, represented a healthy 1.5% of gross
loans at
end-2016. In our opinion, this reflects the group's prudent risk
appetite. The
bank's mortgage portfolio, which represents around
three-quarters of the overall
loan book and is largely focused on low-risk, low loan-to-value
(LTV)
owner-occupied mortgages, is of high quality. Furthermore, the
bank's exposure
to higher-risk businesses, such as specialist mortgages and
buy-to-let is low
relative to similarly rated peers.
SGH has some appetite for commercial real estate lending, which
represented a
high three-quarters of Fitch Core Capital at end-2016. These
loans are
performing soundly while new lending is well collateralised.
This should provide
the bank with a significant cushion in case of asset-value
declines.
The bank has taken advantage of a period of benign economic
conditions in the UK
and rising investor appetite to dispose of non-core assets and
increase the
reserve coverage of remaining legacy impaired loans. At
end-2016, the bank's
remaining non-core portfolio was GBP6.5bn (end-2015: GBP7.4bn),
about 3% of
customer loans, and Fitch does not expect material additional
losses from this
portfolio. The majority of non-core loans relate to low-risk
social housing
lending. The remaining non-core loans, which include the bank's
aviation,
shipping and commercial mortgage portfolios, are generally well
covered by
collateral or are well provisioned.
SGH's profitability is comparable with similarly rated peers
despite the larger
proportion of low-yielding, low-LTV prime residential mortgages
and relative low
loan growth. Profitability is sound, supported by strict cost
control, low loan
impairment charges (LICs) and the absence of material conduct
costs. We expect
LICs to rise over the medium term from their current
unsustainable low levels,
but they should remain easily manageable.
Fitch considers the group's capitalisation is in line with its
risk profile.
Risk-weighted capital ratios have remained broadly stable over
the past few
years and internal capital generation is sound given the bank's
good track
record of stable profitability. Leverage remains higher than
peers with a
reported leverage ratio of 4.1% at end-2016, supported by the
issuance of
GBP1.5bn of additional Tier 1 capital securities. SGH is
targeting a long-term
leverage ratio of 4.5%, which we believe to be achievable given
its track record
of recurring internal capital generation and access to wholesale
markets if
required.
SGH's funding and liquidity profile is good. The bank is
predominately
deposit-funded with a large stock of stable customer deposits
representing just
over three-quarters of end-2016 total non-equity funding,
excluding derivatives.
The continued success of the bank's 123 current account has led
to an increased
inflow of retail deposits and a gradual improvement in the
bank's
loan-to-deposit ratio. The bank also has good access to
wholesale funding, which
is diversified through the use of various funding programmes and
the regular
issuance of secured funding.
The minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities
set by the Bank
of England, equivalent to 26% of the bank's RWAs by 2022,
suggests that the
group will be an active issuer of eligible debt over the next
few years, as the
Santander group is likely to adopt a multiple point of entry
resolution
strategy.
We have assigned a DCR to San UK and ANTS due to their
significant derivatives
activity. The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR
because under UK
legislation, derivative counterparties have no preferential
status over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING (SR)
SGH's and San UK's SRs reflect Fitch's opinion that there is a
high probability
of extraordinary support from their ultimate parent, Banco
Santander if needed.
This probability of support indicates a 'BBB+' Long-Term rating
floor based on
institutional support. The SR reflects Fitch's view that Banco
Santander has a
strong propensity to support its UK subsidiaries, but in our
opinion, its
ability to provide support is constrained by the subsidiaries'
large size. Our
view that the parent's propensity to support is strong is
primarily based on the
strategic importance of the UK business to Banco Santander and
the high
reputational risk associated with failure to support UK
operations.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of all subordinated debt and hybrid securities
issued by SGH and San
UK are notched down from the respective banks' VRs, reflecting a
combination of
Fitch's assessment of their incremental non-performance risk
relative to the VR
(up to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity (up
to two notches).
These features vary considerably by instrument.
SGH's fixed rate reset perpetual additional Tier 1 capital
securities and San
UK's non-cumulative preferred shares are rated five notches
below the respective
banks' VRs to reflect the higher than average loss severity risk
of these
securities (two notches) and higher risk of non-performance as
coupon payments
are fully discretionary (three notches).
Legacy Tier 1 securities, including those issued by Abbey
National Capital Trust
1 and guaranteed by San UK, are rated four notches below San
UK's VR to reflect
higher loss severity risk (two notches) and higher risk of
non-performance due
to discretionary coupon payments (two notches).
Legacy upper Tier 2 securities are rated three notches below San
UK's VR (one
for loss severity and two for non-performance). Legacy dated
Tier 2 instruments
are notched down once from the VR for loss severity.
SUBSIDIARY COMPANY - ABBEY NATIONAL TREASURY SERVICES
The IDRs of ANTS, until recently the UK group's main debt
issuing vehicle, are
based on support and are equalised with those of SGH and San UK.
ANTS's
obligations are guaranteed by San UK and all proceeds are
up-streamed to the
parent. San UK became issuer of the group's senior debt
effective 1 June 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook indicates our view that an upgrade of San
UK's and SGH's VRs
and IDRs is unlikely in the near term and would require further
diversification
of the bank's business model through the expansion of the
retail, commercial and
larger corporate franchises while maintaining its modest risk
appetite.
The VRs and IDRs could come under pressure if the group
increases its risk
appetite, for example, through more aggressive expansion into
commercial
lending, or if its capitalisation or asset quality weakens
materially, none of
which Fitch currently expects.
The VRs and IDRs are also sensitive to a material worsening of
underlying
earnings and asset quality if the economic environment
deteriorates
substantially following the UK's decision to leave the EU.
San UK's Long-Term IDR could be notched up once from its VR when
sufficient
senior debt is down-streamed in a manner which is subordinated
to other senior
creditors of San UK from its parent company, SGH, to
recapitalise the bank to a
viable level after a failure without having to bail in other
senior creditors at
San UK. The uplift would be influenced by Fitch's assessment of
the direct and
indirect linkages between San UK's and Banco Santander's risk
profiles, which
typically constrains a subsidiary's VR to no more than three
notches above a
parent's IDR.
Fitch believes that San UK's reputation and business flows are
to some extent
correlated with the overall creditworthiness of the parent Banco
Santander.
Consequently we believe there should be a difference of maximum
two notches
between the VR of SGH and the Long-Term IDR of Banco Santander.
San UK's ratings
are therefore also sensitive to changes to the parent's IDR.
Fitch does not expect changes related to the requirement of
establishing
ring-fenced banks in the UK to affect San UK's ratings. In
December 2016, the
group announced that it intends to maintain the majority of its
operations
within the ring-fenced bank, San UK. Activities that by law
cannot be undertaken
by a ring-fenced bank, and which in the case of San UK are only
a small part of
its overall business, will be transferred to Banco Santander's
UK branch.
The group had previously planned to transfer a material portion
of its business
into a non-ring-fenced bank, ANTS, and to maintain in San UK
only those
activities that by law have to be included in a ring-fenced
bank.
SGH's VR and IDRs would be downgraded if double leverage
increases materially,
which we do not expect.
The DCR is sensitive to changes in San UK's Long-Term IDRs.
SR
The SR is sensitive to both a change in the strategic importance
of the UK
banking group to its parent, which we currently do not expect,
and in Banco
Santander's ability to provide extraordinary support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to
changes in the VRs of the issuers or their parents. The
securities' ratings are
also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise
if Fitch changes
its assessment of the probability of their non-performance
relative to the risk
captured in the issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in
capital management in
the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
The ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment
of each
instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in the
expected
treatment of liability classes during a resolution.
SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES - ABBEY NATIONAL TREASURY SERVICES (ANTS)
ANTS's ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in San UK's
IDRs. The future
role of ANTS in the SGH group is likely to change as a result of
the changed
ring-fencing plans, but we do not expect that the group's
propensity to support
ANTS will reduce as a result.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Santander UK Group Holdings plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme
rating: affirmed at
'A'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, including programme
rating affirmed at
'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated notes and fixed rate reset perpetual additional
Tier 1 capital
securities: affirmed at 'BB+'
Santander UK plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Derivative counterparty rating assigned at 'A(dcr)'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme
rating: affirmed at
'A'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, including programme
rating and
commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
GBP300m non-cumulative, callable preference shares,
XS0502105454: affirmed at
'BB+'
Other preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Derivative counterparty rating assigned at 'A(dcr)'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme
ratings: affirmed at
'A'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1'
Abbey National Capital Trust 1
USD1bn trust preferred securities (ISIN: US002927AA95)
(guaranteed by San UK):
affirmed at 'BBB-'
