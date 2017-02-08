(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on two Philippine government-owned
banks -
Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and Land Bank of the
Philippines (LBP)
- at 'BB+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs remain Positive,
reflecting the
Outlook on the Philippines' sovereign rating.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The IDRs and National Ratings of DBP and LBP reflect Fitch's
expectation of
extraordinary sovereign support for both banks in times of need,
as denoted by
their Support Ratings (SRs) of '3' and Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) of 'BB+'.
The SRFs are one notch below the sovereign Long-Term IDRs and in
line with those
of the top-three systemically important banks in the
Philippines.
Fitch believes that the sovereign would have a strong propensity
to provide
extraordinary support to DBP and LBP, if needed, given their
full government
ownership and policy mandates as described in their respective
charters. The
probability of state support is assessed to be moderate overall,
taking into
account the sovereign's financial strength as indicated in the
sovereign IDR of
'BBB-'.
DBP and LBP do not benefit from blanket government guarantees on
their
liabilities, have received capital support from the state only
infrequently on
an ad hoc basis and are required to remit dividends to the
national government
to support the sovereign coffers. These characteristics indicate
the two banks'
self-sufficient operations, stemming from their largely
commercial approach to
lending, in our view.
The Positive Outlooks on the two banks' IDRs are driven by the
Positive Outlook
on the Philippines' Long-Term IDR, especially to the extent that
it reflects
improving sovereign fiscal flexibility.
VIABILIY RATINGS
The Viability Ratings (VRs) of DBP and LBP stem from their
standalone credit
profiles. We believe both banks' commercially driven operations
underpin their
acceptable through-cycle asset-quality performance and
profitability even as
they fulfil their individual policy roles. The 2015 ratio of
pre-provision
operating profit to risk-weighted assets for DBP was 2.4% and
for LBP was 2.8%,
which were comparable to those of privately owned peers. LBP, in
particular, has
demonstrated relatively healthy asset-quality trends, with a
Fitch-defined gross
NPL ratio of 1.5% at end-2015 (end-2014: 1.9%).
The ratings also take into account the banks' highly
concentrated loan books,
which may leave them vulnerable to deterioration in any large
accounts. For LBP,
its exposure to the agricultural sector could also be affected
by natural
calamities. We believe these risks are mitigated by the banks'
loan
collateralisation and loss absorption buffers.
Regulatory CET1 ratios for DBP and LBP rose to 12.4% and 11.6%,
respectively, at
end-September 2016 (end-2015: 10.2% for DBP; 10.0% for LBP).
This followed
capital transfers from the national government to both banks in
2016. These
ratios indicate acceptable loss-absorption capacity in our view,
and Fitch
expects both banks to maintain satisfactory buffers over
regulatory minimums in
the medium term.
Funding and liquidity are relative strengths for DBP and LBP,
despite their
higher deposit concentration in government-linked accounts. Both
banks are
predominantly deposit-funded; loan/deposit ratios are low (DBP:
52%; LBP: 40% at
end-2015), and non-loan assets are mostly held in cash, central
bank deposits
and government securities. Both banks benefit from the ability
to access
Official Development Assistance funding, which are guaranteed by
the government
for a fee - due to their state links.
SENIOR DEBT
The ratings on DBP's senior notes are at the same level as the
bank's Long-Term
IDR. This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated
and unsecured
obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
Perceived changes in the sovereign's propensity or ability to
extend timely
support to DBP and LBP would affect the support-driven ratings.
Positive action may result from a more pronounced policy focus
by the banks, or
more unequivocal indications of support from the national
government.
The planned merger between DBP and LBP, mandated under the
previous
administration, will no longer go through under the current
government. This
removes one area of uncertainty regarding the potential
structure and operations
of the two banks.
A reduction in the government shareholding in either bank could
affect the
sovereign's propensity to provide support to that bank. For LBP,
the Republic
Act 10878 that became law by default in mid-2016 allows the
issuance of common
and preferred shares to non-government shareholders, such as
farmer and
fisher-folk organisations, cooperatives, development partners,
strategic
investors and rural banks, although it requires that the
national government
maintains at least two-thirds ownership of LBP's common shares.
Fitch will
reassess the likelihood of support for LBP if there is more
concrete news of any
reduction in the government's stake.
An upgrade of the sovereign ratings - currently on Positive
Outlook - would
likely lead to similar action on DBP's and LBP's SRFs, and in
turn their IDRs.
Conversely, a revision of the sovereign Outlook to Stable would
likely result in
corresponding action on the rating Outlooks of the two banks -
assuming that all
other factors driving sovereign support remain unchanged.
VIABILITY RATINGS
There is limited room for VR upgrades of DBP and LBP unless they
were to
de-emphasise their policy roles. This is due to the risk that
their policy
priorities may impinge on their commercial orientation at some
point, possibly
as a result of government influence given the banks' state
ownership.
Significant credit deterioration, resulting in weakened balance
sheets, would
place pressure on the banks' VRs.
SENIOR DEBT
Any change in DBP's Long-Term IDR would affect the ratings on
its senior notes.
The rating actions are as follows:
DBP
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Positive
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Ratings on senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'
LBP
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Positive
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay South Tower
#22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Tamma Febrian
Associate Director
+65 6796 7237
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(phl)' for National
ratings in the
Philippines. Specific letter grades are not therefore
internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018701
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001