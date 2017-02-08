(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) on six privately owned Philippine banks.
The banks are:
- Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI),
- BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO),
- Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank),
- China Banking Corporation (CBC),
- Philippine National Bank (PNB), and
- Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC).
The ratings are all on Stable Outlook. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATINGS, IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BPI, BDO and Metrobank are the three largest banks in the
Philippines by assets.
Their Viability Ratings (VRs) and IDRs - and the National
Ratings of BPI and BDO
- reflect their strong domestic franchises, diverse revenue
streams and adequate
risk-management frameworks, which help to underpin their steady
asset quality,
above-average profitability and healthy balance sheet buffers.
BPI's ratings
also give credit for its historically prudent risk appetite, and
superior
profitability, and funding and liquidity metrics.
CBC, PNB and RCBC are among the 10 largest banks in the
Philippines with more
moderate market shares of around 3%-6% by loans, assets and
deposits. These
banks have generally shown a greater appetite for growth in
recent years as they
seek to gain scale and share, but Fitch expects that they will
display broadly
stable asset quality and profitability backed by acceptable risk
controls as
they grow.
Fitch expects the Philippines' GDP growth to remain robust in
the next one to
two years, backed by resilient domestic consumption and
investment activity.
Headwinds for overseas remittances and business-process
outsourcing revenues -
two important drivers of domestic consumption - may rise, but we
still expect
both inflow streams to remain broadly resilient for now in the
absence of more
pronounced and immediate threats.
The current government's plans to accelerate infrastructure
spending should
provide an added boost to domestic activity, and the authorities
retain adequate
policy flexibility to offset a weakening in economic conditions
or greater
financial market volatility. We expect credit growth in the mid-
to high-teens
against this backdrop.
Philippine banks' asset quality has generally improved amid the
favourable
economic backdrop over the last several years. Fitch-calculated
gross NPL ratios
for the banks in this peer group have fallen to 1.0%-2.5% at
end-2015 from
2.9%-8.1% at end-2010, and the ratios remained broadly stable in
2016. NPA
ratios and NPL coverage ratios have similarly improved in
tandem.
One exception is CBC, which has experienced some asset-quality
weakness over the
last 2-3 years due to the acquisition of a weaker bank and
various operational
issues. Its reported NPL ratio rose to a high of 2.6% at
end-June 2016
(end-2013: 2.0%), but eased to 2.4% at end-September as it
worked through its
problem loans. CBC's reported NPL coverage ratio deteriorated to
around 87% at
end-September 2016 from 147% at end-2013, but the ratio has been
improving in
recent quarters. We continue to monitor these trends and also
take into account
CBC's historically sound asset-quality performance and
conservative culture in
our assessment.
The profitability of the three largest banks is generally better
than that of
the mid-tier banks. We attribute this to their greater scale and
more diverse
business models - they have broader recurring non-interest
income streams. In
contrast, trading gains have comprised a larger share of the
revenues of PNB and
RCBC on average over the past few years. This share has declined
more recently
relative to the highs in 2012, and we expect both banks to
continue to emphasise
recurring revenue generation in the medium term.
PNB's profitability is also hampered by its larger stock of
legacy unproductive
assets and higher cost base as it has yet to capture the full
synergies from its
acquisition of Allied Bank in 2013. The bank plans to roll out
its integrated
core banking platform in 2017, which could help enhance its cost
efficiency -
and potentially its profitability - in the medium term.
Capitalisation, funding and liquidity remain healthy for the
banks in this peer
group. Their Fitch Core Capital and regulatory CET1 ratios
continue to indicate
adequate loss-absorption capacity. In particular, BDO's buffers
have been
strengthened after its PHP60bn stock rights offer in January -
which we estimate
would have increased its capitalisation buffers by about 3.5% of
risk-weighted
assets on a pro-forma basis.
Internal capital generation is often insufficient to support the
robust growth
plans of many of the banks, and they periodically raise fresh
capital to
maintain adequate buffers above regulatory requirements - which
are rising for
domestic systemically important banks in the Philippines. We
expect CET1 hurdles
for banks in this peer group to rise to 10%-11% by January 2019
from 8.5% in
2016. To this end, the banks generally benefit from their
ownership by
financially strong family/conglomerate shareholders, which have
historically
provided ordinary capital support when needed - although such
links also raise
concentration and contagion risks within the financial system,
which require
close monitoring by the authorities.
The banks' healthy funding and liquidity positions stem from the
liquid domestic
financial system (as indicated by the end-2016 system-wide
loan/deposit ratio of
around 72%, based on the central bank's measure), and their
mostly
deposit-funded balance sheets. The banks have raised more
low-cost current and
savings account deposits in recent years, which helped to lower
their overall
funding costs.
We expect liquidity conditions to tighten gradually, driven by
external market
factors as well as continued brisk system credit growth.
However, system
liquidity should remain adequate given the significant pool of
funds currently
held with the central bank that can be released to meet demand
when required.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's view that the banks' credit
profiles are
likely to remain broadly steady over the next one to two years.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) are
based on Fitch's
expectation of a moderate likelihood of extraordinary state
support for the
banks, if needed.
BPI, BDO and Metrobank - as the three largest banks in the
Philippines - are
likely to be of high significance to the domestic financial
system, suggesting a
high sovereign propensity to provide extraordinary support to
these three banks,
if needed. We believe the mid-tier banks - CBC, PNB and RCBC -
are also
systemically important, albeit somewhat less so than their
larger peers.
Our assessment of sovereign support for the privately owned
banks in this peer
group also take into account the sovereign's ability to provide
such support in
times of stress, based on its financial position as incorporated
in its 'BBB-'
IDRs, currently on Positive Outlook.
MEDIUM-TERM NOTE PROGRAMME AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings on RCBC's medium-term note programme and the senior
notes of BDO and
RCBC are at the same level as their respective Long-Term IDRs.
This is because
the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of the
bank, and rank equally with all their other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIABILITY RATINGS, IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Positive rating action could result from a continued improvement
in the overall
operating environment, including sustained economic growth,
rising overall
incomes and further strengthening in regulatory, governance and
risk frameworks.
This is assuming that such trends translate to healthier asset
quality and
earnings performance, and that the banks maintain their current
capitalisation,
funding and liquidity strengths.
Negative action may occur if rapid asset growth leads to
material strains on the
banks' risk and operational controls, or their financial
profiles. A further
rise in loan concentration and more prominent signs of a
potential credit bubble
would also place pressure on the ratings.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) are
sensitive to any
perceived changes in the sovereign's propensity or ability to
provide
extraordinary support in times of need. A sustainable
improvement in the
sovereigns' finances - which may be indicated by a sovereign
rating upgrade -
could lead to positive action on the SRs and/or SRFs.
MEDIUM-TERM NOTE PROGRAMME AND SENIOR DEBT
The programme and senior note ratings would move in tandem with
their individual
banks' Long-Term IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
BPI
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(phl)'; Outlook
Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
BDO
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook
Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Ratings on senior notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
Metrobank
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
CBC
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+';
Outlooks Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(phl)'; Outlook
Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
PNB
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(phl)'; Outlook
Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
RCBC
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+';
Outlooks Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
- Ratings on medium-term note programme and senior notes
affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh (for BPI, BDO and Metrobank)
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay South Tower
#22-11
Singapore 048583
Tamma Febrian (for CBC, PNB and RCBC)
Associate Director
+65 6796 7237
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay South Tower
#22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Tamma Febrian (for BPI, BDO and Metrobank)
Associate Director
+65 6796 7237
Elaine Koh (for CBC, PNB and RCBC)
Director
+65 6796 7239
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(phl)' for National
ratings in the
Philippines. Specific letter grades are not therefore
internationally
comparable.
