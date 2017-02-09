(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 08 (Fitch) Hong Kong banks have relatively small direct exposure to the domestic residential mortgage market, which Fitch Ratings views as a much less significant risk to asset quality than exposure to mainland China. Some borrowers have taken additional mortgages from finance companies, which increases their debt burden, lowers the transparency of the property market, and reduces the effectiveness of macro-prudential bank regulations. However, we expect the overall quality of banks' mortgages to remain benign and spill-over risks from property exposure to be manageable, even in the face of interest-rate increases or a potential correction in house prices. The outstanding residential mortgage loans of Hong Kong banks totalled HKD1,119bn (USD144bn) at end-2016. This was equivalent to just 5% of system assets, which is low by international standards. For example, residential mortgages account for around 11% of system assets in Singapore, and for 43% in Australia. Residential mortgage lending is also dwarfed by Hong Kong banks' exposure to mainland China, which totalled USD797bn in 3Q16. The claims on mainland China of HSBC alone are worth more than all of Hong Kong banks' mortgage lending. Banks are protected against property-price shocks by the tight regulatory stance on the property market, which is a key positive rating factor. The authorities have focused on curbing both traditional and speculative demand in the housing market, with prudential measures centring on caps on loan-to-value ratios (LTVs) and debt-servicing ratios (DSRs) as well as stamp duty measures. The average LTV and DSR for new residential mortgages have steadily declined since 2009. Fitch estimates that the average LTV for the mortgage loan book as a whole is only 30%-40%. Banks have also been conducting stress tests of 300bp in interest-rate hikes for all new loans since 2013 - and 200bp since 2010. Most borrowers should therefore have sufficient capacity to meet their debt obligations, even if the US Fed tightens more aggressively than we expect. However, prudential measures apply only to entities under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) supervision, and reported indicators focus on new first mortgages provided by banks. Fitch believes that spill-over risks to the banking system from borrowers taking second mortgages on single properties are rising - though not yet significant. Second-mortgage borrowers often have weaker repayment capacity and bear higher interest rates, which makes them more vulnerable to rate increases. These loans are generally provided by unregulated entities, often without the consent or knowledge of the bank that provided the original mortgage. The HKMA is introducing a system this quarter that notifies banks when borrowers re-mortgage their property. It should help banks to monitor changes to borrowers' delinquency risk, collateralisation and repayment capacity. HKMA data suggests that loans under co-financing mortgage schemes, though increasing, still represented only around 1% of banks' outstanding mortgage loans in 2Q16. Asset quality of property-related loans could be tested over the next couple of years. The interest-rate hikes that we expect in the US would push up rates in Hong Kong, owing to the currency peg against the US dollar. Moreover, Fitch believes price corrections in the housing market are plausible, as property values have effectively doubled since 2010. Other property-related claims of Hong Kong banks include commercial real estate loans - which represent 6% of system assets, compared with 17% in Singapore and 6% in Australia - loans to finance companies (3%) and personal loans (2%). Contact: Sabine Bauer Senior Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Ivan Lin Associate Director +852 2263 9984 Dan Martin Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001