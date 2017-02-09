(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 08 (Fitch) Hong Kong banks have
relatively small
direct exposure to the domestic residential mortgage market,
which Fitch Ratings
views as a much less significant risk to asset quality than
exposure to mainland
China. Some borrowers have taken additional mortgages from
finance companies,
which increases their debt burden, lowers the transparency of
the property
market, and reduces the effectiveness of macro-prudential bank
regulations.
However, we expect the overall quality of banks' mortgages to
remain benign and
spill-over risks from property exposure to be manageable, even
in the face of
interest-rate increases or a potential correction in house
prices.
The outstanding residential mortgage loans of Hong Kong banks
totalled
HKD1,119bn (USD144bn) at end-2016. This was equivalent to just
5% of system
assets, which is low by international standards. For example,
residential
mortgages account for around 11% of system assets in Singapore,
and for 43% in
Australia. Residential mortgage lending is also dwarfed by Hong
Kong banks'
exposure to mainland China, which totalled USD797bn in 3Q16. The
claims on
mainland China of HSBC alone are worth more than all of Hong
Kong banks'
mortgage lending.
Banks are protected against property-price shocks by the tight
regulatory stance
on the property market, which is a key positive rating factor.
The authorities
have focused on curbing both traditional and speculative demand
in the housing
market, with prudential measures centring on caps on
loan-to-value ratios (LTVs)
and debt-servicing ratios (DSRs) as well as stamp duty measures.
The average LTV
and DSR for new residential mortgages have steadily declined
since 2009. Fitch
estimates that the average LTV for the mortgage loan book as a
whole is only
30%-40%.
Banks have also been conducting stress tests of 300bp in
interest-rate hikes for
all new loans since 2013 - and 200bp since 2010. Most borrowers
should therefore
have sufficient capacity to meet their debt obligations, even if
the US Fed
tightens more aggressively than we expect.
However, prudential measures apply only to entities under the
Hong Kong Monetary
Authority's (HKMA) supervision, and reported indicators focus on
new first
mortgages provided by banks. Fitch believes that spill-over
risks to the banking
system from borrowers taking second mortgages on single
properties are rising -
though not yet significant. Second-mortgage borrowers often have
weaker
repayment capacity and bear higher interest rates, which makes
them more
vulnerable to rate increases. These loans are generally provided
by unregulated
entities, often without the consent or knowledge of the bank
that provided the
original mortgage.
The HKMA is introducing a system this quarter that notifies
banks when borrowers
re-mortgage their property. It should help banks to monitor
changes to
borrowers' delinquency risk, collateralisation and repayment
capacity. HKMA data
suggests that loans under co-financing mortgage schemes, though
increasing,
still represented only around 1% of banks' outstanding mortgage
loans in 2Q16.
Asset quality of property-related loans could be tested over the
next couple of
years. The interest-rate hikes that we expect in the US would
push up rates in
Hong Kong, owing to the currency peg against the US dollar.
Moreover, Fitch
believes price corrections in the housing market are plausible,
as property
values have effectively doubled since 2010.
Other property-related claims of Hong Kong banks include
commercial real estate
loans - which represent 6% of system assets, compared with 17%
in Singapore and
6% in Australia - loans to finance companies (3%) and personal
loans (2%).
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
