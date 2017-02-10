(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Swiss
Canton of Zurich's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AAA' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-Term IDRs are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Zurich's high degree of autonomy and
corresponding
capability to adjust personal and corporate income tax rates, in
line with all
Switzerland's cantons, its wealthy and dynamic economy, its
prudent budgetary
and debt management as well as its sound debt ratios. The Stable
Outlooks
reflect Fitch's expectation that the canton's budgetary
performance is likely to
improve over the next years and debt will decline in 2017 and
2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Zurich's operating margin improved to 2.3% in 2015 and was
supposed to decline
to 1.2% in 2016 according to the canton's budget. Following the
canton's last
published interim report of October 2016, the fiscal performance
of the canton
was above budget, mainly driven by higher tax proceeds (CHF52m),
higher revenues
(CHF39m) from health care and dividends (CHF35m) paid to the
canton by the
airport. October results were CHF44m above budget due to higher
expenditure
actually made.
FYE16 results may improve as net investments are estimated to be
lower than
budget. Compared with the 2016 budget, final net investments may
have been
CHF740m at end-2016 (budget 2016: CHF958m). The CHF218m savings
were driven by
early redemption of loans the canton granted to its hospitals
and lower
investments following project delays.
We expect the FYE16 operating margin to be above budget, close
to 2015 results
but that the canton will still report an overall deficit before
debt variation.
According to the canton's medium-term 2017-2020 plan, the
operating margin could
consistently improve to 4.7% in 2019 from a low 0.7% in 2017 and
the deficit
before debt decline from 2.5% in 2017 to a minor surplus of 0.2%
in 2019. Zurich
put an increase of CHF575m for Zuercher Kantonalbank's (ZKB,
AAA/Stable/F1+)
equity capital in its budget for 2020. It would be challenging
for the canton,
if this increase materialises.
Zurich's direct risk declined to CHF5,274m at end-2016 from
CHF5,524m at
end-2015. The canton faced a maturity of CHF500m in 2016 and
recourse to
borrowings was CHF50m. The reminder was funded by an increase of
its short-term
debt to CHF600m from CHF400m and the use of cash. The canton may
use short-term
debt over the medium-term planning period to close funding gaps
coming from the
movement of medium- to long-term debt. We expect this will
remain stable in 2017
at CHF4,674m, increase by CHF93m in 2018 and stabilise in 2019.
Fitch expects
debt ratios to improve, with the direct debt to current revenue
declining to 33%
in 2019 from 37% in 2015 and its payback (direct debt to current
balance) to
decline from 10 years in 2015 to 6.2 years in 2019 (considering
CHF500m of
short-term debt in 2017-2019), a level commensurate with the
canton's rating.
Cash and cash equivalents declined to CHF452m at end-2016 from
CHF1.54bn in 2014
following the repayment of maturing debt during 2015 and 2016.
Zurich's cash
reserves and committed credit line in place ensure good access
to short-term
liquidity in case of need, further mitigating the canton's
refinancing risk.
Zurich has contingent liabilities, and net overall risk was
about CHF23bn at
end-2015. Most of this relates to guaranteed obligations of ZKB
and the unfunded
portion of Zurich's pension fund. Fitch views risk stemming from
ZKB as limited
and the pension fund as prudently managed following capital
measures and a high
coverage ratio of 99.4% at end-2016.
With GDP per capita of CHF96,778 in 2013 and a population of
more than 1.4
million inhabitants, Zurich is considered one of the wealthiest
cantons in
Switzerland, contributing about 22% of the national economy.
Fitch expects real
GDP growth for Switzerland of 1.6% in 2017 and in 2018. Due to
the canton's
well-diversified and dynamic economy, Zurich should continue to
mirror the
national performance and could even outperform it. However, the
abolition of the
EUR-CHF peg is still pressuring the canton's industry, trade and
tourism and the
effects of the Brexit vote leave the canton's economic growth
with some
uncertainties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the canton's tax dynamics and tax raising potential
supporting revenue
generation, a downgrade is unlikely. However, an operating
margin close to zero
and a continued increase in debt with a direct debt to current
revenue
consistently exceeding 50% (2015: 38%), or its contingent risk
requiring ongoing
capital injections, would lead us to review Zurich's ratings.
Significant changes in the canton's financial leeway or
additional financial
obligations, in either the intra- or inter-cantonal context,
could also be
rating negative. Any negative rating action on Switzerland would
trigger rating
action on Zurich.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
