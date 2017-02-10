(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) and
its operating
partnership, Mack-Cali Realty, L.P. (collectively, Mack-Cali),
at 'BB+'. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of the release.
Fitch has also affirmed the Rating Outlook at Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings for CLI reflect the company's weaker credit
metrics and capital
markets access relative to other low investment grade rated
REITs, as well as
challenging fundamentals in many of its core northeast suburban
office markets.
Fitch expects CLI's credit metrics to remain appropriate for a
'BB+' rated REIT
through the 2019 projection period.
CLI's turnaround plan considers bondholders but favors equity
holders. The
company has used the proceeds from asset sales and secured
property financings
and bank term loans to help fund its large (re)development
platform and
refinance debt maturities, primarily unsecured bonds.
The company could reduce leverage below Fitch's 7.0x rating
sensitivity for
positive rating momentum with the proceeds from planned asset
sales. However,
CLI plans to use the proceeds for acquisitions and asset
stabilization;
repositioning and development capex, particularly in the context
of its
manageable debt maturity profile; and adequate access to
unsecured bank term
loan and secured mortgage debt. Incremental net operating income
(NOI) from
developments could also lead to lower leverage; however, Fitch
expects the
company to continue to start new developments as existing
projects are delivered
and stabilized.
Longer-term, Fitch expects CLI to adopt financial policies that
are consistent
with a low investment grade rating, including leverage
sustaining in the
mid-to-high 6x range. The company has publicly discussed a plan
de-lever during
2018 with the proceeds from flex office sales ($600 million to
$700 million
company-estimated market value). Fitch has not included this in
its rating case
projections given the high degree of uncertainty with respect to
NJ flex office
property values and liquidity, as well as management's
commitment to this
strategy.
Public equity issuance as another possible avenue for future
deleveraging,
assuming successful execution of the company's turnaround plan
narrows the net
asset value (NAV) discount for its shares.
SPECULATIVE GRADE CREDIT METRICS
Fitch expects Mack-Cali's leverage will sustain in the mid-7.0x
range through
2019, which is appropriate for a 'BB+' rated REIT with
Mack-Cali's asset
profile. Mack-Cali's portfolio is principally comprised of
capital intensive
suburban office properties in select New Jersey and, to a lesser
extent, New
York and Connecticut suburbs. These markets are generally
characterized by
stubbornly high vacancy rates and weak same-store NOI growth
prospects.
The company's leverage for the annualized quarter ended Sept.
30, 2016 was 7.5x.
Fitch defines leverage as recurring operating EBITDA, excluding
non-cash above
and below market lease adjustments, over total debt net of
readily available
cash.
Fitch expects CLI's fixed-charge coverage (FCC) to improve to
roughly 3.0x in
2019 through a combination of SSNOI growth, incremental NOI from
development
stabilizations and lower interest costs due to refinancing. The
company's FCC
was 2.2x for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016. Fitch defines FCC
as recurring
operating EBITDA, excluding non-cash revenues and including
recurring cash
distributions from joint ventures (JVs), less maintenance capex
over cash
interest incurred.
FEWER CAPITAL AVENUES AVAILABLE
Fitch views CLI's access to attractively priced public equity
and debt as
limited, based on the 4% market implied discount to NAV and
yield for its shares
and unsecured bonds. However, Fitch believes the company retains
adequate access
to competitively priced debt capital from unsecured bank term
loans, as well as
mortgage debt capital for select higher value unencumbered
assets.
During January 2017, CLI refinanced and extended its $600
million unsecured
revolving credit facility, entered into a $325 million delayed
draw unsecured
term loan and placed a $100 million mortgage on one of its
multi-family
communities located in Revere, MA. The company also redeemed the
remaining $135
million of its outstanding bonds scheduled to mature in August
of 2019 and
repaid a series of loans totaling approximately $200 million of
high rate
mortgage debt.
CLI has a handful of illiquid, legacy non-income producing
assets that the
company could monetize. However, successful execution and/or
timing is
uncertain, as is the use of proceeds. Fitch has not included
these as sources in
its base case liquidity analysis.
The company's land/parking lot at 4 Harborside in Jersey City is
a key example.
CLI is pursuing a development JV with SJP Properties to build a
1.2 million
office property on the site. This assumes the JV can attract an
anchor tenant.
CLI's equity contribution to the JV would likely be limited to
its $75 million
land basis.
The company could also raise capital through the sale of its
subordinated JV
interests, primarily legacy positions inherited through its
acquisition of
multifamily developer Roseland. CLI has been unwinding its
subordinated JV
interest through sales and conversions to "participating"
interests whereby the
company received a share of the ongoing cash flows. However, the
latter could
result in a use of capital, depending on how the deal is
structured.
CLI expects units owned through subordinated interests to
decline to 1,235
during 2018. As of Sept. 30, 2016 RRT's subordinate interest
portfolio was
reduced to 1,963 apartments (a 35%reduction). RRT will continue
to focus on this
objective with a target year-end 2016 goal of 1,235 apartments
(representing a
year over year reduction of 59%). In addition to operating
conversions, CLI
increased ownership to 100% across five parcels in Port Imperial
and in East
Boston.
RECENT FINANCINGS IMPROVE LIQUIDITY
CLI's sources of liquidity fall short of uses by approximately
$400 million
resulting in 0.7x liquidity coverage under Fitch's liquidity
analysis for the
period from Oct. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2018. The company's
liquidity coverage
improves to 1.0x on a pro forma basis for the company's post
3Q'16 financing
discussed above. Fitch's base case assumes that CLI funds its
liquidity
shortfall with $150 million of third-party equity raised at its
Roseland Realty
Trust subsidiary and incremental asset sales and asset
encumbrances. CLI's
pro-forma liquidity coverage improves to 1.5x assuming it
refinances 80% of its
secured mortgage maturities through 2017.
The size and quality of CLI's unencumbered asset pool has
arguably decreased
during the last year. The majority of properties CLI sold during
2016 were
unencumbered, including some of the portfolio's better quality
assets located in
non-core markets, including its Manhattan and two Washington,
D.C. properties.
The company has acquired new unencumbered assets in core
markets, such as
Metropark and Hoboken, NJ. CLI's secured debt as a percent of
total debt
increased to 43% at Sept. 30, 2016 from 34% at Dec. 31, 2015.
Mack-Cali has a low 38.5% dividend payout ratio of its adjusted
funds from
operations (AFFO) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016,
resulting in
approximately $60 million to $80 million of retained cash that
supports the
company's liquidity position.
CREDIBLE PLAN FACES HEADWINDS
CLI has narrowed its office portfolio focus to include primarily
four New Jersey
markets, including the Jersey City Waterfront, Metro Park, Short
Hills and
Monmouth County. These markets generally sustain above average
occupancy rates,
rents above $35 per square foot (sq. ft.) for Class A space and
access to mass
transit, characteristics that support continued strong
performance relative to
all New Jersey office markets.
CLI plans to winnow down its office portfolio to 20 million sq.
ft. (including 5
million sq. ft. of flex office space) from 25 million sq. ft.
The company has
sold $465 million of assets as of Sept. 30, 2016, including its
holdings in
Manhattan, Washington, D.C. and suburban Maryland, as well as a
handful of
non-core New Jersey office assets and one apartment property in
Andover, MA. CLI
had contracts out for $265 million of additional office sales at
the end of
3Q'16. It has reinvested a portion of the proceeds from asset
sales into new
office assets in core markets, including purchases in Hoboken
and Metro Park New
Jersey.
CLI has also strengthened its multifamily rental residential
platform starting
new, predominantly wholly-owned developments and exiting and/or
replacing
complex subordinate JV interests with "heads up" participating
partnership
interests. In January 2016, the company consolidated its
residential holdings
into a new subsidiary REIT called Roseland Residential Trust.
Challenging New Jersey office market fundamentals provide
execution risk to
CLI's repositioning plan, recent progress notwithstanding. Fitch
expects New
Jersey office fundamentals will remain a headwind given the
state's relatively
inhospitable business environment that includes high labor and
living costs, as
well as regulatory and tax burdens. Employment growth has been
lackluster in New
Jersey during the past decade, partly due to consolidation in
the telecom and
pharmaceutical industries, which has caused some jobs to be
eliminated or leave
the state. Nevertheless, Fitch's ratings case projections assume
the company's
GAAP SSNOI increases at mid-to-low single digit rates between
2017 and 2019,
based on occupancy gains and strong double digit positive GAAP
leasing spreads.
Fitch is also less optimistic regarding some of the plan's
underlying
assumptions. Amenity enhancements at select suburban office
properties should
allow CLI to take leasing market share and help stabilize
portfolio occupancy,
resulting in higher property operating income. However, the
agency lacks
conviction that tenants will pay premium rents for greater
amenities given high
submarket vacancy rates and an uncertain competitive response
from other New
Jersey office landlords. Separately, Fitch views the company's
goals for the
retail at its New Jersey waterfront office assets as ambitious
relative to the
$25 million estimated capital investment.
SOME OPERATIONAL GREEN SHOOTS
CLI's portfolio operating metrics during the three and nine
months ended Sept.
30, 2016 showed improved occupancy rates and rent spreads.
Same-store NOI grew
by 2.9% and 5.5% year-over-year on a cash and GAAP basis,
respectively during
the third quarter. Revenues rose 5.8%, helped by a 100 bps
improvement in
same-store occupancy. Expenses grew by 6.3%.
Same-store NOI grew by 4.3% and 8.6% year-over-year on a cash
and GAAP basis,
respectively during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2016.
Revenues rose 3.8%,
helped by a 100 bps improvement in same-store occupancy.
Expenses declined by
2.7% during the period.
GAAP office leasing spreads were positive 9.1% during 3Q'16,
based on 16.2%
spreads on new leases and 8.3% for renewals. Comparable metrics
for the nine
months ended Sept. 30, 2016 were 19.3%, 8.4% and 20.2%,
respectively.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
--CLI's office platform GAAP SSNOI grows at a mid-single digit
rate through 2019
based on a combination of occupancy gains and positive double
digit GAAP rent
spreads;
--The company successfully stabilizes its multifamily
developments on schedule
and at yields in the mid-6% range;
--CLI re-loads its multifamily development pipeline with a
similar amount of new
development starts as communities under construction are
delivered and
stabilized through the 2019 projection period;
--The company continues to encumber properties to help fund its
development and
refinancing requirements;
--Fitch has not assumed that CLI sells its flex
office/industrial portfolio
during 2018 and uses the proceeds to de-lever, a possibility
that CLI management
has publicly discussed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although Fitch does not anticipate positive rating actions in
the near to medium
term, the following factors could result in positive rating
momentum:
Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 7x (leverage
was 7.5x for the
annualized quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016);
Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above 2x
(coverage was
2.0x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016);
Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured
debt sustaining
above 2x, assuming no material change in the quality of the
unencumbered pool
due to sale of best relative assets.
The following factors may result in negative rating momentum:
--A sustained liquidity shortfall and/or deterioration in the
breadth and depth
of capital access;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 8x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
1.5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
--IDR at 'BB+'.
Mack-Cali Realty, L.P.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BB+'/'RR4';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BB+'/'RR4';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'/'RR4'.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BB+'/'RR4' rating to Mack-Cali
Realty, L.P.'s $325
million delayed draw unsecured term loan due 2020.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ronald Nirenberg
Director
+1-212-612-7747
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Financial statement
adjustments that
depart materially from those contained in the published
financial statements of
the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected operating EBITDA is adjusted to add
back non-cash
stock based compensation;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $10 million of cash for working capital purposes
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018860
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001