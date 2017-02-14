(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank
Leumi Le Israel
B.M.'s (Leumi) and Bank Hapoalim B.M.'s (Hapoalim) Viability
Ratings (VRs) to
'a-' from 'bbb+'. Both banks' Long- and Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
have been affirmed at 'A' with Stable Outlooks and 'F1',
respectively. A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of the rating
action commentary.
The upgrades in the banks' VRs reflect the improvements the
banks have made in
risk management and risk appetite, particularly by reducing
concentrations. The
upgrades also factor in the increases in capitalisation,
particularly in view of
the banks' improving risk profiles.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS (SRF)
Hapoalim's and Leumi's Long-Term IDRs and SRF are driven by our
expectation of
an extremely high probability that support will be provided to
these two banks
by the Israeli state if needed. Fitch's expectation of support
from the
authorities is underpinned by Israel's strong ability to provide
support to
banks, as reflected in the sovereign's ratings ('A+/Stable'),
combined with
Fitch's belief of a strong willingness to do so.
The key drivers of the strong probability of support are the
deposit-driven
liability structure, the interconnection of the banking system
and the absence
of a deposit insurance guarantee. Our view is reinforced by the
banks' systemic
importance, large domestic franchises (each accounting for about
30% of sector
assets), their importance to the Israeli economy, and the lack
of developed
resolution legislation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The ratings of Leumi and Hapoalim reflect their strong
franchises in their
domestic market, the sound implementation of their medium-term
strategy,
strengthened risk frameworks and improved capitalisation. The
ratings also
factor in their large customer deposit bases and healthy asset
quality.
Both banks are predominately focused on Israel, and given the
fairly small
market, concentrations by economic sector, and in some instances
by obligor, is
difficult to avoid. However, Leumi and Hapoalim have reduced
large exposures,
supported by prudential regulations, and Fitch expects this to
continue in the
foreseeable future. The banks have also tightened underwriting
criteria, which
has led to improved risk appetite scores.
Profitability has been under pressure from low interest rates
and high cost
bases, although due to limited competition and diversified
income streams, the
banks have been able to maintain strong revenues and adequate
returns.
Profitability has also been supported by very low loan
impairment charges,
which, in our view, are unlikely to be sustainable at current
levels. Both banks
have set down plans to improve efficiency, which we believe will
allow
profitability to remain sound over the medium-term.
Asset quality has strengthened consistently over the past five
years, helped by
a growing economy, low unemployment and low interest rates.
Reserve coverage of
impaired loans has risen and appears adequate, given the levels
of collateral
backing the loan book and the high recoveries recorded each
quarter. However,
risks arising from the large individual exposures remain, in
Fitch's view, as do
the risks generated by legacy loans extended to holding
companies, often on a
leveraged basis. We believe these risks are diminishing however.
The banks' capitalisation has improved since the Bank of Israel
implemented a
10% minimum capital requirement at both banks to be achieved by
1 January 2017,
supplemented by capital to be set aside against large exposures
to single
industries. Risk-weighted assets continue to be calculated using
a mixture of
the standardised approach (Basel III) and some domestic
overrides, which are in
our view conservative for some types of lending. Both banks
achieved their
minimum requirement by end-3Q16, largely through retained
earnings, but also,
partly by reducing loan growth and the sale/insurance of some
exposures.
Leverage ratios compare well internationally for both banks
Both banks are liquid and well-funded, with large volumes of
customer deposits
funding amply funding their loan books. The banks also issue on
the local market
to meet domestic investor needs. Both banks' liquidity buffers
consist of cash
and high-quality sovereign bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around
the Israeli authorities' propensity or ability to provide timely
support to the
banking sector. While the introduction of a resolution law is in
discussion,
Fitch does not expect this law to come into effect in the
short-term. The
country does not operate a deposit guarantee system and the
practical
implementation of resolution tools, such as bail-in of senior
creditors, remains
unlikely in Fitch's view.
Given the high level of ratings of the banks we do not expect
further upgrades
of Israel's IDR to result in a further upgrade in the Long-Term
IDR of either
bank.
VR
Ratings would likely be downgraded if the banks' capital falls
below current
targets which could be the case if profitability falls
significantly. This
could, for example, result from the banks being forced to divest
highly
profitable businesses, such as is the current proposal for
credit cards, without
having the possibility of finding alternative sources of income.
Ratings could
also be under pressure from a material reduction in
capitalisation, such as in
the case of a larger- than- expected payment, such as for a
fine, with no
concrete plan to reinstate capital quickly.
The VRs could also be downgraded if the banks increase risk
appetite beyond
current plans to cope with pressure on profitability.
Given the already high ratings in the context of their operating
environment,
any further upgrade of the VRs is currently unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Leumi
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Hapoalim
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ellen Six
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1596
Committee Chairperson
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+971 4424 1202
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018971
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001