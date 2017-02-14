(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all
ratings of American
International Group, Inc. (AIG), including the 'A-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR),
'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of the
property/casualty (P&C)
insurance subsidiaries, which have also been removed from Rating
Watch Negative.
The 'A+' ratings of the life insurance subsidiaries are
affirmed. The Rating
Outlook is Negative for all ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The parent company and P&C subsidiary ratings were placed on
Rating Watch
Negative in January 2017 following an announcement by AIG that
material adverse
development from U.S. commercial insurance segments would be
reported in 4Q16
results and that the company had entered into an adverse reserve
development
reinsurance agreement with National Indemnity Company (NICO).
The agreement
provides $20 billion of coverage for longer tail U.S. commercial
lines reserves
from 2015 and prior, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016.
AIG reported $5.5 billion of 4Q16 unfavorable development,
leading to a net loss
of $849 million for full year 2016, compared with $2.2 billion
of net income in
2015.
The rating affirmations primarily reflect that despite the net
loss in 2016, AIG
has maintained holding company and subsidiary capital levels
within previous
rating guidelines. Also, while 2016 interest coverage ratios are
down sharply to
approximately 3.1x, significant resources are available for
servicing holding
company debt, including $8.4 billion in parent company liquidity
at yearend
2016.
The Negative Rating Outlook largely reflects continued
uncertainty regarding
AIG's ability to meet profitability targets for 2017 expressed
as part of the
company's strategic plan. An increase in recent accident year
(AY) loss ratios
from the fourth quarter charge reveal further weakness in
underwriting and
reserve quality, and indicate that greater improvement than
previously
anticipated is necessary to return to adequate underwriting
profitability.
AIG's capital plan to return at least $25 billion of capital to
shareholders
through 2017 appears to be on track. AIG's financial leverage
ratio, excluding
the effect of FAS 115 was approximately 23% at year-end 2016.
Capitalization
remains strong at both the property casualty and life
subsidiaries.
From a profitability perspective, AIG has taken significant
actions in the last
12 months to change the operating risk profile and improve
profitability,
including non-core operation divestitures, reinsurance
purchases, expense
reductions and property/casualty underwriting initiatives.
Results of many of
these actions will take some time to fully materialize. However,
the Consumer
Insurance segment reported an approximate 31% improvement in
2016 after-tax
operating earnings.
Overall, operating performance for AIG's life insurance
subsidiaries has
generally been stronger and more stable than its property
casualty subsidiaries.
In 2016, pre-tax operating income increased 11% in the core life
and retirement
segments, largely driven by a higher net positive impact from
actuarial
assumption updates. The company is executing on a plan to
improve returns by
narrowing its distribution and product focus as well as reducing
its exposure to
hedge funds, which should improve the quality and stability of
earnings going
forward.
AIG reported total adverse development on P&C business of $5.8
billion in 2016,
following $4.2 billion in 2015. This reserve experience is a
sharp outlier to
peers as most large underwriters have reported net favorable
development over
this time span. A substantial portion of calendar year 2016
reserve development
is in recent underwriting periods as the 2015 accident year loss
ratio in
Commercial Insurance is now 6 points higher than initial
estimates.
Commercial insurance remains a primary source of uncertainty.
Efforts to improve
commercial insurance results and reduce volatility are reflected
in an 18%
reduction in commercial lines written premiums in 2016 as well
as recent
reinsurance transactions that include a reduction in the
retention for the
company-wide property catastrophe reinsurance program to $1.5
billion from $3
billion previously.
Initial reserves ceded in the NICO cover are $12.8 billion for
consideration of
approximately $9.8 billion, plus a modest interest component.
The reinsurance
agreement has $7.2 billion of limit remaining against future
adverse development
in covered segments.
Over the longer term, the success of AIG's profit improvement
plan and
maintaining capital adequacy corresponding to subsequent changes
in operating
risk profile will greatly influence future rating levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Further reserve development within the NICO cover that
approaches exhaustion
of available limits and/or material development in the 2016
accident year;
--A failure to move towards underwriting profits in commercial
insurance;
--Increase in financial leverage to above 25%, or an increase in
the TFC ratio
to above 0.7x;
--Significant reductions in debt servicing capacity from holding
company assets
and available dividends from subsidiaries to a level below 4.5x
annual interest
on financial debt;
--Sharp deterioration in the company's domestic life insurance
subsidiaries'
profitability trends;
--Material declines in risk-based capital ratios or Prism scores
at either the
domestic life insurance or the non-life insurance subsidiaries.
Key triggers that could lead to a return to a Stable Outlook:
--Demonstration of greater loss reserve stability or reserve
redundancies,
particularly within the 2016 accident year;
--Successful completion of pending strategic actions and greater
certainty that
the corporate and operating structure is in place for the longer
term, and
further meaningful restructuring actions are unlikely;
--A shift to sustainable property/casualty segment underwriting
profitability,
and execution of targeted near term expense reduction plans;
--Stability and modest profit improvements within Life and
Retirement Segments;
--While achieving the above, maintenance of financial leverage
and risk-based
capital at the company's insurance subsidiaries remaining within
newly revised
targeted levels.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
American International Group, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured note issues at 'BBB+';
--Junior subordinated debentures at 'BBB-'.
AIG International, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-'.
AIG Life Holdings, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Junior subordinated debentures at 'BBB-'.
AIU Insurance Company
American Home Assurance Company
AIG Assurance Company
AIG Europe Limited
AIG Property Casualty Company
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
Commerce & Industry Insurance Company
Granite State Insurance Company
Illinois National Insurance Company
Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania
Lexington Insurance Company
National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA
New Hampshire Insurance Company
--IFS rating at 'A'.
AGC Life Insurance Company
American General Life Insurance Company
The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company
United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York
--IFS rating at 'A+'.
ASIF Global Financing
--Senior secured notes at 'A+'.
ASIF II
--Senior secured notes at 'A+'.
ASIF III Program
--Senior secured notes at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-313-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jamie R. Tucker, CPA
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7856
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
