HELSINKI Oct 13 European Central Bank council
member Erkki Liikanen said risks of inflation appeared balanced
and European governments should stand ready to help shore up the
region's banks if they cannot raise enough new capital from
investors.
"Risks for inflation .... are on balance," he said in
Helsinki on Thursday. Asked about a possible ECB rate cut, he
said: "We have no pre-commitment, we'll discuss that in
November, next time."
Liikanen, also governor of Finland's central bank, said
Europe's banks must be stronger.
"It is very important that they have better capital ratios,
more capital by the investors. And if that is not possible, then
states must also be ready," he said. "We must be ready so that
if there are banks which are not solvent, they will be
restructured."
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)