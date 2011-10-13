HELSINKI Oct 13 European Central Bank council member Erkki Liikanen said risks of inflation appeared balanced and European governments should stand ready to help shore up the region's banks if they cannot raise enough new capital from investors.

"Risks for inflation .... are on balance," he said in Helsinki on Thursday. Asked about a possible ECB rate cut, he said: "We have no pre-commitment, we'll discuss that in November, next time."

Liikanen, also governor of Finland's central bank, said Europe's banks must be stronger.

"It is very important that they have better capital ratios, more capital by the investors. And if that is not possible, then states must also be ready," he said. "We must be ready so that if there are banks which are not solvent, they will be restructured." (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)