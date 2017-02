HELSINKI Oct 24 Finnish workers in the country's metals and engineering companies ended a strike on Monday after a new wage deal helped the country avoid a prolonged disruption to its key export industries.

Nationwide strikes began last Friday at about 40 metals and engineering companies including elevator maker Kone and steel manufacturer Rautaruukki . Unions had also threatened to expand the strike to affect Nokia .

Trade union Pro said on its website that around 25,000 workers would return to work as soon as possible or no later than Wednesday. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Will Waterman)