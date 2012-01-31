HELSINKI Jan 31 Finnish sporting goods group Amer Sports reported lower-than-expected fourth quarter operating profit and sales, but forecast sales growth in 2012 on strong apparel and footwear orders.

October-December operating profit decreased 4 percent to 46.3 million euros ($60.7 million), the owner of the Wilson and Atomic brands said on Tuesday, below an average forecast of 49 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Amer forecast full-year 2012 sales to grow year-on-year. Warm weather at the start of the winter season is likely to hurt pre-orders, but apparel and pre-orders are up by double digits, it said. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting By Eero Vassinen)