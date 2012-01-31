UPDATE 2-Comcast's NBC in talks to buy 25 pct stake in Euronews -source
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source
HELSINKI Jan 31 Finnish sporting goods group Amer Sports reported lower-than-expected fourth quarter operating profit and sales, but forecast sales growth in 2012 on strong apparel and footwear orders.
October-December operating profit decreased 4 percent to 46.3 million euros ($60.7 million), the owner of the Wilson and Atomic brands said on Tuesday, below an average forecast of 49 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Amer forecast full-year 2012 sales to grow year-on-year. Warm weather at the start of the winter season is likely to hurt pre-orders, but apparel and pre-orders are up by double digits, it said. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting By Eero Vassinen)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 North Korean officials spent hours on Wednesday trying to talk Malaysia out of conducting an autopsy on Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother, who was murdered at Kuala Lumpur airport this week, three sources familiar with the stand-off told Reuters.
Feb 15 Procter & Gamble Co's shares hit a two-year high at open on Wednesday after activist investor Nelson Peltz-led hedge fund disclosed a big stake in the consumer goods giant, raising hopes of more cost cuts or a possible breakup of the company.