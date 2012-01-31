HELSINKI Jan 31 Finland's treasury confirmed it was issuing a new benchmark bond due 2028, and that an order book was opened earlier on Tuesday.

The issue is lead-managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, HSBC, Nordea Markets and Royal Bank of Scotland, it said.

An official earlier told IFR that Finland was gauging initial indications of interest for a 15-year euro bond at mid-swaps plus 30bp area.

