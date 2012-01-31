BRIEF-Bank of America Corp says credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
HELSINKI Jan 31 Finland's treasury confirmed it was issuing a new benchmark bond due 2028, and that an order book was opened earlier on Tuesday.
The issue is lead-managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, HSBC, Nordea Markets and Royal Bank of Scotland, it said.
An official earlier told IFR that Finland was gauging initial indications of interest for a 15-year euro bond at mid-swaps plus 30bp area.
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* $95 million convertible preference shares investment strengthens mdc partners' balance sheet
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin American currencies mostly weakened on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in nearly four years, fueling bets on higher U.S. interest rates. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month, surpassing analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase. The figures came a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled rates could rise as soon as next month, despite uncer