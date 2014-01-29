INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
HELSINKI Jan 29 The head of ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila said it was not currently in talks with British engineering company Rolls-Royce, which previously approached the Finnish firm for a possible acquisition.
Wartsila Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said the company was planning acquisitions of its own and has identified a number of targets for possible deals.
"It is true we were approached last year with a bid... But there are no discussions taking place as this time," Rosengren, asked about Rolls-Royce's interest in Wartsila, told a news conference.
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.