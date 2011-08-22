BEIJING/HONG KONG Aug 22 BYD Co Ltd
(1211.HK)(002594.SZ), a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S.
billionaire Warren Buffett, said on Monday that first-half net
profit fell 88.63 percent from a year earlier on weak auto
sales.
The company, which also makes and sells batteries and cell
phone components, reported a net profit of 275.36
million yuan ($42 million) for the first six months against
2.42 billion yuan a year earlier.
The profit was slightly above an average forecast
of 267 million yuan from three analysts polled by Reuters.
In July, BYD, 10 percent owned by Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), forecast first-half net profit to come in
between 121.06 million yuan and 363.18 million yuan.
